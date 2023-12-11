Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: December 2 – 8

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 2 through December 8, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/02/2023 0929hrs, Sheriff Nichols participated in the Chester Greenwood Day parade.

12/02/2023 2139hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on route 27 in Farmington. This was just a broken down CVA van.

12/02/2023 2232hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. This is the same vehicle that has been called in on before.

12/03/2023 0616hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Avon. The complainant did not have a legitimate 911 call and was given a warning for misuse of 911.

12/03/2023 0809hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was a civil issue and is ongoing.

12/03/2023 0821hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Letter E Twp. Jared Stinson (50) of Wilton was driving a 2010 Van southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and drove into a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

12/03/2023 0956hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed, both parties separated. A DHHS referral was submitted because of the investigation.

12/03/2023 1422hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Pond Road in Strong. Joselyn Smith (17) of Strong was driving a 2008 Toyota 4 Runner when she lost control of the vehicle and slid into a utility pole.

12/03/2023 1444hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Lamber Hill Road in Strong. Jebediah Beal (35) of Avon was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan northbound when he slid off the road into the town line sign of Strong/Avon.

12/03/2023 1522hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. snowplow accident on High Street in Farmington at the request of Farmington PD. Frederick Barton (67) of Farmington was driving a 2010 Freightliner Snowplow owned by the town of Farmington and was pulling out of the Cascade Leasure Park Road when he struck a west bound 2015 GMC pickup truck being driven by Robert Millay (84) of Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

12/03/2023 1532hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of vehicles off the road on the Industry Road in Industry. No vehicles were located.

12/03/2023 1533hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Connor Wade (16) of Oakland was driving a 2011 Ford Explorer northbound going downhill, lost control in the snow and ran off the road into rocks landing on its side. No injuries were reported. Eustis Fire responded to the scene. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

12/03/2023 1728hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Timica Irvin (36) of Englin SC was driving a 2017 Honda Civic when she lost control in the snow and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

12/04/2023 0632hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Samuel Storer (24) of Phillips was driving a 2015 Buick when he lost control and ran off the road going downhill because of road conditions.

12/04/2023 0901hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car off the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Peggy Cianchette (67) of Falmouth was driving aa Ford expedition northbound downhill and lost control. Other vehicles were also off the road. DOT was called to the scene.

12/04/2023 0950hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. Frost confirmed that the person living there was still in the hospital and had been for some time.

12/04/2023 1149hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a town snowplow truck vs. parked car on Berry Mills Road in Carthage. Leonard Hutchinson (63) of Carthage was driving a 2006 Freightliner plow truck when it slid backwards down a hill, went into a ditch rolling onto its side striking a 2005 Jeep Liberty owned by Deborah Berry (73) of Carthage which was legally parked in a driveway.

12/04/2023 1355hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a potential Violation of Bail Conditions at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

12/04/2023 1450hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a potential harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

12/04/2023 1608hrs, Sgt. Close received a sex crimes complaint on Main Street in New Sharon.

12/04/2023 1617hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Depot Street in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/04/2023 1752hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a two-car accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. Rahmatullah Habibullah (32) of Houston TX was driving a 2013 International tractor trailer north bound when he jackknifed his truck. Simultaneously a 2013 Dodge Ram being operated by Nathan Webb (34) of Wyman was cresting the hill and could not stop because of the icy conditions and the incline, colliding with a guardrail and eventually the tractor trailer. This was a slow-moving event, both vehicles were able to drive away.

12/04/2023 2215hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Hind Road in Wyman Twp. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

12/04/2023 2304hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Kenneth Jones (20) of Las Vegas NV was driving a 2021 Honda Accord when he lost control and ran off the road. No report was taken.

12/05/2023 0048hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint where a person wanted someone removed from a residence in Carthage. This was a landlord/tenant civil issue.

12/05/0057hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Madrid. Evan Smith (19) of Rangeley was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he slid off the road into the ditch. No damage was reported.

12/05/2023 0612hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Phillips Road in Strong. This was not considered suspicious. Dan and Scott’s funeral home responded to the scene.

12/05/2023 0750hrs, Deputy Couture took a complaint regarding a civil issue involving a used car dealer on Earths Way in Carthage.

12/05/2023 0842hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of a car vs. mailbox accident on West Mills Road in Industry.

12/05/2023 0927hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Curtis Brook Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

12/05/2023 1347hrs, Deputy Wacome arrested Ronald Richardson (28) of Farmington on a Warrant while he was at Maine General Hospital in Augusta.

12/05/2023 1422hrs, Det. Richards investigated a complaint of theft from a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. The circumstances around this complaint are still under investigation.

12/05/2023 1519hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. mailbox accident on Federal Row in Industry. Lisa Rivers (41) of Winthrop was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she lost control and hit the mailbox.

12/05/2023 1609hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. The person was located and found to be okay.

12/05/2023 1621hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of multiple bad checks at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The store wished to have charges filed against the individual writing the bad checks.

12/05/2023 1631hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received another complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The owner was finally located and told to remove the vehicle soon.

12/05/2023 1648hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Courtney Steeves (45) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 Honda when a wheel come off the vehicle. Koob’s responded to remove the vehicle.

12/05/2023 1805hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on the River Road in Carthage. The source of the call was not located after checking multiple locations.

12/05/2023 1805hrs, Deputy Gray received another 911 call on a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

12/05/2023 2312hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the River Road in Avon. Talia Kidder (18) of Farmington was driving a Buick when she went off the road into the ditch. No report was taken. Main Street Service towed the vehicle.

12/06/2023 0450hrs, Det. Richards responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation Timothy Darnell (46) of Freeman Twp. was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

12/06/2023 1403hrs Deputy Couture investigated a complaint between neighbors on Skidgell Drive in Carthage. This turned out to be civil in nature.

12/06/2023 1430hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of two vehicles touching each other’s mirrors as they passed by each other on Broadway in Farmington. Sholan was called in because one of the vehicles belonged to Farmington Fire Dept. Jonathan Galouch (39) of Farmington was driving a 2009 GMC Pickup northbound when the vehicle’s mirror struck a southbound 2024 Chevy Silverado owned by the Farmington Fire Dept. and driven by Scott Baxter (41) of Farmington. No other damage was reported other than a minor scratch.

12/06/2023 1531hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated an alleged violation of a protection order at a residence on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville.

12/07/2023 0726hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a man acting strangely near Edmunds Market in Avon. It was reported that the man was saluting people as they passed by, and the caller was concerned for the man’s wellbeing. Morgan contacted the man who is a local and offered a ride home of which he declined.

12/07/2023 0753hrs, Deputy Morgan transported a juvenile from Stratton to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

12/07/2023 1027hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a parking lot accident at the New Vineyard Library on Lake St.

12/07/2023 1058hrs, Deputy Wacome conducted a VIN verification at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

12/07/2023 1106hrs, Det. Richards responded to the jail regarding assistance with a drug investigation.

12/07/2023 1205hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a trespassing complaint on Maple Street in Kingfield. Two people trespassed from the property.

12/07/2023 1613hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

12/08/2023 1035hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check on a student from Cascade Brooke School in Farmington who lived on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. The child was located and found to be okay other than being sick. The school SRO was notified.

12/08/2023 1535hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Caldwell Road in Eustis.

12/08/2023 1711hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield next to Carrabassett Coffee. Stephen Woods (62) of Boston Mass was driving a 2022 Infinity sedan when the collision occurred.

12/08/2023 1803hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on the Webber Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

12/08/2023 1825hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the River Road in Avon. Upon arrival Sholan found a 1973 Pontiac 2 door in a ditch and the driver was out of the vehicle. As a result of the investigation David Ladd (73) of Strong was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

12/08/2023 1937hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Sean Vachon (17) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2007 Subaru when the ran off the road to the right striking a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

12/08/2023 2236hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a late report of a snowmobile theft that allegedly occurred five years ago at a residence in Rangeley.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 15 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.