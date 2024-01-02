Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: December 23 – 29

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of December 23 through December 29, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/23/2023 0115hrs, Deputy Couture received a business alarm at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

12/23/2023 0353hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of suspicious activity in a gravel pit off Foster Hill road in Freeman Twp. The people were gone upon arrival.

12/23/2023 0918hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of a car being swept away by flood waters and wanted to file an accident report. Since this occurred several days before and could not be verified no report was filed.

12/23/2023 1007hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Hennessey Road in Industry. The identity of the car and driver was obtained and found to be not suspicious.

12/23/2023 2045hrs, Deputy Wacome received the initial complaint of a sex crime at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

12/23/2023 2137hrs, Det. Richards received a missing person complaint. As it turned out the missing person was shopping in Glenburn, someone took their phone and they had to track it down. That is why they were unable to take calls.

12/23/2023 2313hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a motor vehicle theft at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a civil issue where the complainant lent a car to a friend who has not returned it. Arrangements were made to have it returned.

12/24/2023 0125hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Carter Morrison (24) of Strong was driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma when he went off the road down a steep embankment. Then the driver fled the scene. Morrison was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident and Failing to Report an Accident by Quickest Means.

12/24/2023 0826hrs, Deputy Couture provided security at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon while a person there was moving out of the residence.

12/24/2023 0837hrs, Sgt. Close investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on Coffin Road in Industry. The case was unfounded.

12/24/2023 0918hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a trespass complaint at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. Paige Connell (26) of Eustis was summonsed for Trespassing.

12/24/2023 1202hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a residence on the River Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

12/24/2023 1548hrs, Deputy Wacome assisted a motorist who was stranded at the Overlook in Rangeley Plt. The motorist’s partner had driven off in another vehicle with the key FOB that belonged to the complainant’s car. The partner was located and returned.

12/24/2023 1555hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of an elderly man stopping cars at the intersection of Weld Road and Rangeley Road in Phillips.

12/24/2023 1632hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Colin Madrid (51) of Rangeley was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred.

12/24/2023 1819hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a business alarm at the IGA in Rangeley. He was called off prior to arrival.

12/24/2023 1900hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on School Street in Kingfield. The vehicle was not located.

12/24/2023 1938hrs, Deputy Wacome received a residential alarm on Blanchard Hill Road in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

12/24/203 2042hrs, Sgt. Close while working patrol on the Industry Road had a vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. Once he turned on the vehicle the vehicle would not stop and tried to hide from Close. As a result of the investigation the driver was charged with Speeding +20 over and two others inside the vehicle were also charged with possession of alcohol by consumption.

12/24/2023 2122hrs, Sgt. Close and Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of an unconscious person covered in blood at a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple. This turned out to be a medical emergency, nothing suspicious.

12/24/2023 2142hrs, Deputy Wacome received a trespass complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This turned out to be a civil issue.

12/25/2023 0519hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Richard Duclos (32) of Jay on a Warrant prior to him being released from the jail.

12/25/2023 1008hrs, Deputy Frost received a harassment complaint via social media at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

12/25/2023 1425hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Rangeley. Kyle Kirby (42) of Cape Elizabeth was driving a 2021 Volkswagen when the collision occurred.

12/25/2023 2001hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Cahill Lane in Dallas Plt.

12/25/23 2121hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

12/25/2023 2211hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Farmington Police with a disturbance call at a residence at Stanwood Park in Farmington.

12/26/2023 0841hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at the DOT Garage in Kingfield. The vehicle had been there since the flood, the vehicle was towed by Jensen’s Towing.

12/26/2023 0846hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Avon. As a result of the stop the driver Samantha Hanson (37) of South China was summonsed for Attaching False Plates.

12/26/2023 1053hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Able Street in Phillps. This was an accidental dial.

12/26/2023 1057hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Devin Couture (28) of East Waterboro on a Warrant while Couture was still an inmate at the jail.

12/26/2023 1246hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on East Brook Lane in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

12/26/2023 1317hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Jonathan Nile (50) of Eustis on a Warrant while Nile was on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. He was transported to jail without incident.

12/26/2023 1346hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint on the River Road in Avon. The complainant stated that a neighbor had stopped by his house while he was working outside with a saw. The neighbor stated he wanted to watch the complainant cut off his own fingers. The complainant wanted the incident documented.

12/26/2023 1620hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. 12/26/2023 1625hrs, Det. Richards transported a person from Eustis to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

12/26/2023 1656hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at Edmunds Market in Phillips. Regarding the incident, there was no one who wished to press charges, so the suspect was given a disorderly conduct warning when he was located at his home on River Road.

12/26/2023 2258hrs, Det. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

12/27/2023 0833hrs, Det. Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

12/27/2023 0934hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The person was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

12/27/2023 1015hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint from a person who was concerned about someone with mental health issues living at his house. The complainant wanted the person removed; he was informed on the civil process for removing such people.

12/27/2023 1024hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Amble Street in Phillips.

12/27/2023 1155hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Beaver Lane in Sandy River Plt. regarding a disturbance there. No charges were filed, an issue between former married people.

12/27/2023 1229hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of bones being found off the Industry Road in Industry. These were animal bones.

12/27/2023 1527hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residence on Ledges Way in New Sharon to transport a person there to a motel in Farmington to stay in compliance with a court order.

12/27/2023 1700hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Justn Lancaster (23) of Bingham was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

12/28/2023 0948hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was determined to be of natural causes and not suspicious.

12/28/2023 1424hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. The person there was transported to FMH for evaluation.

12/28/2023 13218hrs, Det. Davol and Lt. St. Laurent received information that a complainant had walked into Farmington Police Dept. to report a domestic disturbance at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The suspect Elliot Barden (42) of Temple had allegedly attempted to set the residence on fire and allegedly fired a weapon into the air. After speaking with the complainant, detectives learned that the suspect had weapons and had communicated threats regarding law enforcement. Deputies responded to Temple, surrounded the residence, and called out to the suspect, not receiving an answer. At that point the State Police Tactical Team was called in to assist. Entry into the residence was made at approximately 4am Friday morning to discover that the suspect was not there. At 0820hrs 12/29 Friday morning Sgt. Ryan Close received information that a person matching the description of the suspect was walking on Intervale Road in Temple. Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture responded to the area, located the man, and identified him as the suspect Elliot Barden. Barden was arrested on a temporary warrant for Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and Arson and transported to FMH to be medically cleared before being transferred to jail. Assisting Lt. St. Laurent at the scene was Investigator Ed Hastings from the Fire Marshalls Office as well as Det. Jacob Richards, Deputy Morgan, and Deputy Frost.

12/29/2023 1327hrs, Deputy Couture conducted an article search on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

12/29/2023 1542hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a report of a missing sailboat from Horseshoe Lane in Weld.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 8 building checks and responded to 4 false 911 calls.