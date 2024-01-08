Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: December 30 – January 5

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 30, 2023 through January 5, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/30/2023 0727hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a tractor trailer stuck on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

12/30/2023 0842hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car off the road on Industry Road in Industry.

12/30/2023 0845hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of multiple vehicles off the road on South Strong Road in Strong. Only one of which was reportable. Mark Gary (52) of Penobscot was driving a 2011 Subaru southbound when he lost control and slid off the road causing damage to the front right quarter panel.

12/30/2023 0852hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a truck off the road near the AT Trail in Sandy River Plt.

12/30/2023 0906hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Isabela Berg (23) of Pittsburgh PA was driving a 2011 Nissan when she drove her car into a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

12/30/2023 1418hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint on Avon Valley Road where it was reported that the complainant was sprayed by slush by a passing motorist.

12/30/2023 1436hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

12/30/2023 1748hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint on the Glidden Radi in Eustis. This was just a vehicle whose driver was trying to locate their hunting dogs.

12/30/2023 1907hrs, Deputy Wacome conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. AS a result of the stop Logan Comfort (19) of Smithfield was arrested for Attaching False Plates and transported to jail.

12/30/2023 2129hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a camp on the Arnold Trail in Chain of Pond Twp.

12/31/2023 0247hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a medical emergency in Rangeley.

12/31/2023 0330hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to Main Street in Kingfield where it was reported that someone had dialed 911 and then hung up. Upon arrival they discovered no crime had occurred, it was an accidental dial.

12/31/2023 0344hrs, Sgt. Close received a report of a suicidal person on Times Square Road in Industry. Investigation revealed that neither of the parties were suicidal but had been engaged in an argument over the telephone where one wanted out of a relationship with the other.

12/31/2023 0750hrs, Deputy Elmes received a late report of a car vs. moose accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. There was not enough damage for a report.

12/31/2023 0847hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence at the Rangeley Townhouse apartments in Rangeley this was an accidental dial.

12/31/2023 1128hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Alexander Margolies (35) of Putney VT was driving a 2011 Toyota when he lost control on a sharp corner running off the road.

12/31/2023 1142hrs, Deputy Elmes received a residential alarm on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Pl.t. This was a false alarm.

12/31/2023 1138hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Storer Hill Road in Carthage. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

12/31/2023 1255hrs, Deputy Elmes received a trespassing complaint at Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon.

12/31/2023 1607hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in new Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

01/01/2024 1008hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Saddleback Mtn. This was the result of a skier who fell, setting off his cell phone.

01/01/2024 1219hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on Arnold Trail in Alder Stream Twp.

01/01/2024 1302hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on a homeless person wandering around the Eustis area. The man was located and did not want assistance, he stated he was traveling around the area.

01/01/2024 1657hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Brookelyn Durrell (32) of Strong was driving a 2008 Nissan when it was reported that a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck the mirror of her truck.

01/02/2023 0823hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a reported harassment however this turned out to be a civil issue regarding a business on Earth way in Carthage.

01/02/2024 0841hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a missing person on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. The missing person was located.

01/02/2023 1012hrs, Deputy Gary received a complaint from Oxford SO regarding a possible accident on Route 17 in Twp D. The accident was not located in Franklin County.

01/02/2024 1322hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on White Schoolhouse Road in Temple.

01/02/2024 1424hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint on the Ledge Road in Kingfield.

01/02/2024 1806hrs, Deputy Wacome transported a suicidal person from the Lane Road in New Sharon to FMH.

01/03/2024 0026hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a suspicious incident at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

01/03/2024 0148hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Edward Varnum (27) of Mexico was driving a 2010 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

01/03/2024 0710hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

01/03/2024 0821hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a bad check complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

01/03/2024 0904hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

01/03/2024 0937hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. He discovered that the person living there was now staying at an Elderly Housing facility in Farmington.

01/03/2024 1028hrs, Sgt. Close assisted US Marshals with an investigation in the Avon area.

01/03/2024 1446hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington PD with an investigation into texts being sent by juveniles at one of the schools in Farmington.

01/04/2024 0638hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Charline Drive in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

01/04/2024 0836hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Town office in Weld.

01/04/2024 0956hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a complaint of alleged threats being made via PM on Facebook originating from a residence in Chesterville.

01/04/2024 1238hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Randys Rafael Toro-Aldana (29) of Venezuela was arrested for Operating Without a License and Attaching False Plates both class E crimes. He was transported to jail, Border Patrol were notified and responded to the scene to investigate the other people in the vehicle.

01/04/2024 1346hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

01/04/2024 1544hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of theft of firewood from a residence on Main Road in Chesterville.

01/04/2024 1552hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/03/2024 1629hrs, Det. Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Christine Forsley (52) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2018 Toyota Highlander when the collision occurred.

01/04/2024 1707hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Michael Howard (20) of Vienna was driving a 2008 Buick westbound when the collision occurred.

01/04/2024 1839hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. tree accident on Glenn Harris Road in New Sharon. William Hensley (70) of New Sharon was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee when he slid off the road into a tree. New Sharon Fire responded to the scene. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

01/04/2024 2335hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. The caller thought she heard strange noises outside of her residence. Upon arrival nothing was found.

01/05/2024 0810hrs, Det. Davol investigated a complaint in Strong regarding a juvenile male who posted pictures of a former juvenile girlfriend nude on a social media site.

01/05/2024 0851hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Buzzell Road in Industry. The source of the call was not located.

01/05/2024 0927hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a two-car accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Michael Kelly (55) of Avon was driving a 2005 Capri 4900FA southbound following a 2018 Nissan Titan being driven by Adam Bilodeau (45) of Avon. Both were driving aggressively and caused the vehicles to contact each other. No injuries were reported.

01/05/2024 0943hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Gregory King (36) of Clinton was driving a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguna when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

01/05/2024 1109hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a land dispute between neighbors on the Barker Road in New Vineyard.

01/05/2024 1231hrs, Deputy Couture served a PFA on a person who lives on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

01/05/2024 1244hrs, Sgt. Close and Lt. St. Laurent apprehended Michael Kidd (32) of Chesterville on a Warrant for Violating Conditions of Release with the Dept. of Corrections. After being taken into custody he was turned over to DOC officials.

01/05/2024 1314hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a burglary of a camp on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. where it was reported that tools were stolen.

01/05/2024 1605hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Chase Carmichael (19) of Rangeley was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat northbound when he went off the road to the right.

01/05/2024 1639hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

01/05/2024 1642hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

01/05/2024 1715hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Strong near the White Elephant. Christopher Allen (48) of Strong was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

01/05/2024 1744hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a vehicle stop on Macomber Hill Road in Jay. As a result of the stop the driver Kelly Ross (37) of Wilton was arrested on a Warrant and charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled drugs and Theft by Receiving stolen Property.

01/05/2024 2250hrs, Deputy Wacome received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Reservoir Road in Eustis. The person to be checked on was not home but located in a facility in another county.

Deputies also conducted 10 elder checks, 17 building checks and responded to 9 false 911 calls.