Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: December 9 – 15

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 9 through December 15, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/09/2023 1035hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two-car accident on Olde Parkway Road in Kingfield. Peggy Hanson (75) of Kingfield was backing a 2012 Dodge Journey out of her driveway when she backed into a 2022 Ford F350 parked across the street belonging to BBC Builders Inc of Anson. No injuries were reported.

12/09/2023 1359hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted the Phillips ACO with a dog issue on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips. 12/09/2023 1653hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event on Main Street in Phillps.

12/09/2023 1846hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Phillips. Jill Smith (69) of Phillips was driving a 2020 GMC sedan when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

12/09/2023 2011hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a woman leaving a residence on the Temple Road in Temple with a female driving a green Subaru Outback and had a child sitting on her lap instead of being buckled into a child safety seat.

12/09/2023 2213hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a parking lot accident at Moose Alley in Rangeley. Sara Boivin (25) of Jay had parked her 2019 Volvo in the parking lot and discovered that it had been hit on the driver’s side by an unknown vehicle.

12/10/2023 0642hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Nicholas Auld (17) of East Machias was driving a 2008 Audi northbound and went off the road on a sharp corner. No injuries were reported.

12/10/2023 1004hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Livermore Falls Police with a suicidal person. Morgan discovered the person in crisis was in Wayne at the time and arranged for the person to meet with Livermore Falls Police for a ride to FMH.

12/10/2023 1043hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Morgan assisted Jail staff with inmate security while the fire department was clearing the facility looking for the source of a CO2 leak.

12/10/2023 1115hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/10/2023 1328hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of a stolen vehicle at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be a civil issue.

12/10/2023 1846hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips. No charges were filed as this was an incident between a parent and child.

12/10/2023 2006hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

12/11/2023 0708hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Fern Gully Ridge in Dallas Plt. The victim passed away due to medical issues and the incident was not suspicious.

12/11/2023 0718hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of single vehicle accident rollover on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. Shasta McMillen (36) of Greenfield Center NY was driving a 2022 Chevy 2500 pickup when she lost control and ran off the road into the ditch rolling over. No injuries were reported, Eustis Fire responded to the scene.

12/11/2023 0740hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a reported criminal mischief complaint at a business on Earths Way in Carthage.

12/11/2023 1334hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Blanchard Ave in Eustis.

12/11/2023 1338hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a phone scam complaint at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville.

12/11/2023 1728hrs, Deputy Wacome received an animal complaint at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in

12/11/2023 1901hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. No charges were filed in this incident.

12/11/2023 2102hrs, Det. Davol received a 911 call on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The source of the call was not located.

12/11/2023 2127hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

12/11/2023 2151hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. This was a landlord/tenant dispute.

12/12/2023 0156hrs, Det. Richards responded to a residential alarm on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. Upon arrival he discovered that the doors next to the water were wide open. A search of the camp revealed nobody was home.

12/12/2023 1131hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

12/12/2023 1423hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of people cutting wood on private property off Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

12/12/2023 1429hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on True Hill Road in Strong. This was a false alarm.

12/12/2023 1639hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Justin Haines (29) of Phillips was driving a 2023 Chevy Colorado when the collision occurred.

12/12/2023 1856hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Wacome responded to Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville regarding some sort of disturbance there.

12/13/2023 0016hrs, Det. Davol responded to a business alarm at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

12/13/2023 0034hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Jessica Savage (41) of Avon was driving a 2013 Toyota Rav 4 when she lost control on black ice, ran off the road into the ditch. The operator suffered an arm injury but did not want to be transported. Main Street Service towed the vehicle.

12/13/2023 0051hrs, Deputy Gray Det. Davol responded to a report of suspicious males at a residence on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield. Upon arrival he discovered that the residence was secure.

12/13/2023 0126hrs, Det. Davol received a residential alarm on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This is an ongoing issue.

12/13/2023 0752hrs, Sheriff Nichols and other Deputies participated in the Coffee with a Cop program at the White Elephant in Strong.

12/13/2023 1025hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged theft complaint at Shadagee Apartments in Phillips. There was no evidence of theft taking place.

12/13/2023 1042hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Ben Bruce (57) of Salem Twp. on a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

12/13/2023 1044hrs, Det. Richards assisted a Detective from Sarasota FL in an investigation where the suspect may live in Maine.

12/13/2023 1105hrs, Det. Richards received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

12/13/2023 1124hrs, Det. Richards investigated a trespassing complaint on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. 12/13/2023 1227hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a landlord/tenant complaint on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt.

12/13/2023 2325hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Avon. Kylie Glover (25) of Rumford was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza northbound when she stated she avoided a deer and ran off the road rolling the vehicle over. As a result of the investigation the driver was arrested for OUI and transported to jail. No injuries were reported.

12/14/2023 1007hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Greenwood Brook Road in Industry.

12/14/2023 1016hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of vandalism at a residence on the Coffin Road in Industry. The complainant stated that someone had let the air out of his tires.

12/14/2023 1352hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. A trespass notice was issued to the suspect.

12/14/2023 1404hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a two-car accident on Route 4 near the entrance of the Phillips Elementary School. Darold Hinckley (78) of Strong was driving a 2008 Subaru when he pulled out of the driveway of the school and tried to enter Route 4 when his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Landrover driven by Keaton Razik (20) of Oquossoc. No injuries were reported.

12/14/2023 1412hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Hampshire hill Road in New Sharon. The people were located and found to be okay.

12/14/2023 1959hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on Route 16 in Dallas Plt. Brandon Wheeler (35) of Avon was driving a 1998 CMC Yukon when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

12/14/2023 2039hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a car being driven off of a loading dock at the DOT lot located off Route 16 in Eustis. Jamie Huntley (23) of Stratton is the owner of the 2023 Subaru when the accident occurred. The driver left the scene and called in the accident.

12/15/2023 0642hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Aaron Gagnon (30) of Wilton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 northbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

12/15/2023 0757hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple regarding a person there in mental health crisis. The person was transported to FMH.

12/15/2023 0921hrs, Det. Richards arrested Jeffrey Davis (36) of Farmington on a Warrant after he had turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

12/15/2023 1130hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request to check on the welfare of a person sitting on the Side of the Road near the Bemis Road on Route 17 in Rangeley Plt. The person was located and found to be okay just resting, he was walking to Rumford.

12/15/2023 1320hrs, Det. Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding evicting family members of the complainant from a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt.

12/15/2023 1339hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a bullet that had been shot through a house that is under construction on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

12/15/2023 1602hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Caleb O’Clair (18) of Waterville was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

12/15/2023 1620hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Nickerson Fletcher (39) of Strong was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram at a speed greater than reasonable and prudent southbound, lost control and ran off the road into trees. Northstar responded to the scene as well as New Sharon Fire Dept.

12/15/2023 1952hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Jay police with a request for a K-9 on Claybrook Road in Jay.

12/15/2023 2111hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

12/15/2023 2326hrs, Deputy Frost observed a GMC Yukon drive into the Chesterville highway dept. While investigating further he arrested the driver Seth Kilbreth (43) of Freeman Twp for OUI and transported him to jail.

12/15/2023 2328hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Morgan Thibodeau (18) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2021 Toyota Tundra northbound when he went off the road to avoid striking a deer. No injuries were reported.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 8 building checks and responded to 3 false 911 calls.