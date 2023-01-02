Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: deputies respond to 21 false 911 calls

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 24 through December 30, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/24/2022 0656hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

12/24/2022 0736hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a parking lot accident at Phillips Elementary School in Phillips. Hunter York (24) of Strong was driving a 2018 Dodge 2500 plow truck when he struck a parked school bus. No injuries were reported.

12/24/2022 0746hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined that the victim had passed away due to natural causes. Deputy Frost assisted at the scene.

12/24/2022 1017hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to an alarm at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. The residence was secure.

12/24/2022 1043hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a business alarm at Rangeley Family Medicine in Rangeley. The facility was secure.

12/24/2022 1410hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted a driver who was in a disabled vehicle stalled in the water on the Vienna Road in New Sharon by Crowell’s Pond. High water had flooded the road and the driver thought they could pass through it.

12/24/2022 1518hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a parking complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

12/24/2022 1538hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request from a complainant to check on the callers’ elderly parents who lived on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. He was concerned that they had no contact with them during the storm. The parents were found to be okay and self-sufficient.

12/24/2022 1531hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Center Road in Madrid Twp. This was an accidental dial.

12/24/2022 1800hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. The residence was secure.

12/24/2022 1807hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Taylor Road in Industry. The person was located and found to be okay. The caller/family member was notified.

12/24/2022 1847hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Highland Ave. in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

12/24/2022 2041hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. Michael Field (35) of Westbrook was driving a 2002 Chevy Avalanche when the collision occurred.

12/25/2022 1033hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Washing Twp. Alexyia Talarico (18) of Livermore Falls was driving a 2014 Subaru when she lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

12/25/2022 1147hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on Herbie Welch Trail in Rangeley Plt. The residence was secure.

12/25/2022 222hrs, Dispatcher Floyd received a request for a welfare check at residence on Birches Beach Road in Rangeley Plt. Before Sgt. Bean could arrive, Floyd had located the person to be checked on and found that they were fine.

12/26/2022 1136hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/26/2022 1203hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop Daniel Reuille (33) of New Vineyard was charged with Criminal Speed driving 84/50

12/26/2022 1256hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

12/26/2022 1321hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted CVPD with a medical emergency by transporting ski patrol personnel back to Sugarloaf.

12/26/2022 1622hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp. This was an accidental dial.

12/26/2022 1716hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a medical emergency at Our Village Market in New Vineyard.

12/27/2022 0830hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Borough Road in Chesterville. As a result, the driver Nichole Bachelder (39) of Avon was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

12/27/2022 0833hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residential alarm on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. The residence was secure.

12/27/2022 1007hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/27/2022 1153hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated an alleged theft of heating oil from a residence across from the Pines Market in Eustis.

12/27/2022 1434hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

12/27/2022 1513hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/27/2022 1559hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

12/27/2022 1755hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Michelle Wyler (57) of Hancock was driving a 2019 Subaru when she lost control ran off the road and rolled the vehicle over. No injuries were reported. Koob’s wrecker removed the vehicle.

12/27/2022 1730hrs, Sgt. Richards provided security by staying in the area of a potentially contentious town meeting in Phillips.

12/27/2022 1950hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. No charges were filed, verbal only between parities.

12/27/2022 2007hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

12/27/2022 2333hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Police in stopping a driver who refused to stop for an officer on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington.

12/28/2022 0800hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Mt Blue Pond Road in Avon. As a result of the stop he arrested the driver Mohamed Mohamed (22) of Springfield MA for Operating without a License and Violating Conditions of Release.

12/28/2022 1020hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/28/2022 1111hrs, Deputy Solan received a 911 call from Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial from a skier.

12/28/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from the area of Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be another accidental dial from a skier.

12/28/2022 1246hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plantation. Another skier misdial.

12/28/2022 1252hrs, Deputy Solan assisted DHHS with an in-home interview at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

12/28/2022 1411hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Blueberry field Rod in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial from a snowmobiler.

12/28/2022 1433hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Woody’s Lane in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

12/28/2022 1548hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay. He had lost his phone and that is the reason he was not answering the phone.

12/28/2022 1711hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Zacheriah Adams (31) of Jay on a Warrant while he was in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

12/28/2022 2209hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This was an issue between neighbors, one had a dog that continuously barked. The other neighbor went to the barking dog’s owner’s residence in a car and started hitting the car horn and shining his headlights into the house.

12/29/2022 0641hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a parking lot accident at Poland Springs in Kingfield.

12/29/2022 0954hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from Saddleback Mountain lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

12/29/2022 1034hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted in a drug search warrant of a vehicle in Farmington.

12/29/2022 1244hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. An adult daughter had assaulted a parent and the parent refused to press charges.

12/29/2022 1257hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of an elderly man that had been standing beside the Weld Road in Phillips for an extended period. Upon arrival the man was identified and stated he was looking for a ride to Farmington and that he could not see to drive. The man did not have friends or family in the area. Sholan assisted and made a referral to adult protective services for assistance.

12/29/2022 1721hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Loon Lake Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/29/2022 1725hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Laura Colson (31) of Canaan was driving a 2021 Jeep when the collision occurred.

12/29/2022 2220hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Industry Road in Industry. As a result of the stop the driver Kevin Pepin (43) of Starks was charged with OAS and Violating Conditions of Release.

12/30/2022 0747hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. This was an accidental dial.

12/30/2022 0928hrs, Deputy Cusson arrested Matthew Estes (18) of Madison on a Somerset County Arrest Warrant while he (Estes) was at the Stratton Motel in Eustis. Cusson turned Estes over to a Somerset County Deputy in New Portland.

12/30/2022 0951hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call from Saddleback Mountain Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/30/2022 0948hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated an alleged violation of a protective order at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. No charges were filed.

12/30/2022 1041hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call from Saddleback Mountain Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/30/2022 1044hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. David Moors (37) of Stratton was driving a 2015 Toyota when he became distracted by his dog and ran off the road. No damage was done.

12/30/2022 1505hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident where one of the people involved did not stop on the New Sharon Road in Industry. Investigation revealed that Matthew Childs (40) of Temple was travelling northbound in a 2000 Ford Excursion when he saw a white 2020 Ford Pickup traveling south approaching in his direction and swerved towards his vehicle so close that it struck his mirror and the driver of the other vehicle kept going. The complainant turned and followed the vehicle while his passenger dialed 911 to report the incident. The complainant followed the driver to a residence in New Sharon. Morgan’s investigation identified the other driver as Richard Pierce (54) of New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Pierce was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

12/30/2022 1639hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop the driver Thomas Edgecomb (31) of Burnham was charged with OAS.

12/30/2022 1951hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a suspicious woman at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The woman was gone upon arrival.

12/30/2022 2031hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency drug overdose at a residence on Main Street in Phillips. NorthStar Rescue responded to the scene. After two doses of Narcan the person was revived and refused transport.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 22 building checks, and responded to 21 false 911 calls.