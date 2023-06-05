Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: Deputies respond to 39 accidental 911 calls

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 27 through June 2, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/27/2023 0603hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Amanda Brown (34) of Chesterville was driving a 2011 Toyota eastbound when she swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the road and struck a utility pole. CMP was called to the scene to repair the pole. No injuries were reported, Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

05/27/2023 0921hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/27/2023 1155hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a complaint of a person who claims to have been “roofied” at a local establishment on Main Street in Rangeley the previous night. Investigation continues.

05/27/2023 1246hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at Moose Alley in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

05/27/2023 1256hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person in Eustis. The person in crises had friends show up at the scene and transported to FMH to be evaluated.

05/27/2023 1341hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an elderly man on the side of the road at the intersection of route 4 and the Weld Road. This is an ongoing complaint.

05/27/2023 1453hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Eustis.

05/27/2023 1546hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. The source of the call was not located.

05/27/2023 1630hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/27/2023 1652hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Red Pine Lane in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/27/2023 1834hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Mill Street in Weld. The cause of death was due to natural causes, not suspicious.

05/27/2023 2240hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid.

05/28/2023 0514hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. Devin Gleason (20) of Farmington was driving a 2017 Ford Edge when the collision occurred. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

05/28/2023 0757hrs, Deputy Frost received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person on the Chick Road in Industry. It was reported that the door to the residence was open and that the dog had been going in and out of the house for an extended period. Upon arrival, Frost located the person to be checked on and found the person injured in the residence and unable to call for help. Northstar rescue was called to the scene to transport to FMH.

05/28/2023 0852hrs, Deputy Frost received a barking dog complaint on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. 05/28/2023 0927hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Cook Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2023 1131hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2023 1244hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residence on Ferry Landing Road in Eustis at the request of the caller to remove firearms from his residence.

05/28/2023 1256hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a Somerset County Deputy with the investigation of an accident that occurred at 3 am in Somerset County and the driver was not located. Frost located the registered owner who indicated that an adult stepchild had borrowed the car the day before and has not seen him since.

05/28/2023 1449hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The complaint there suffers from severe dementia and calls the police frequently.

05/28/2023 1514hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley.

05/28/2023 1607hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Rangeley Road in Madrid. The source of the call was not located.

05/28/2023 1644hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Muddy Brook Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2023 1711hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Main Street in Eustis to remove an intoxicated person at the request of the complainant. The person was given a disorderly conduct warning.

05/28/2023 1716hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residence on Clearwater Road in New Sharon regarding a juvenile allegedly making suicidal statements. The juvenile was transported to FMH.

05/28/2023 1856hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2023 1907hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Horseshoe Lane in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2023 1915hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Stanley Ave in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2023 2205hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on West Brook Road in Weld. The call originated from a moving vehicle; the caller stated it was accidental.

05/28/2023 2312hrs, Sgt. Close, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Farmington Police with a reported robbery at Irving’s on Main Street in Farmington.

05/29/2023 0053hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry where the caller wanted someone removed. The person to be removed had left prior to arrival.

05/29/2023 0306hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Brett Boulette (17) of Industry was driving a 2010 Subaru when the collision occurred.

05/29/2023 0435hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp. Rebecca Alves (31) of Waterboro was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

05/29/2023 0831hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The vehicle was located and found to be operating in a normal manner.

05/29/2023 0929hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of damage to the complainant’s lilac bushes at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld which occurred over the night. According to the investigation, an unknown vehicle crashed into his bushes and fled the scene.

05/29/2023 0935hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Redington Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/29/2023 1005hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a dog on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The dog died at the scene; the owner was located.

05/29/2023 1018hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a vandalism complaint at a camp on Split Rock Trail in Rangeley Plt.

05/29/2023 1314hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Edna Carranza (48) of Waterville was driving a 2010 Dodge westbound when she struck a guardrail. Dutch Gap came to retrieve the vehicle.

05/29/2023 1536hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Tumbledown Mountain in Weld. This caller stated it was an accidental dial.

05/29/2023 1610hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from an apartment on Main Street in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

05/29/2023 1732hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Rapid Stream Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/29/2023 2025hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/30/2023 0042hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call originating from the Bean Mountain Tower in Strong. The source of the call was not located.

05/30/2022 0633hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a person riding his ATV on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

05/30/2023 1108hrs, Deputy Frost received a report of a woman sleeping in her car near the library in New Sharon.

05/30/2023 1109hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a disabled tractor trailer near Smalls Falls in Letter E Twp.

05/30/2023 1457hrs, Deputy Morgan was investigating a complaint at Edmunds Market in Phillips. While there he identified and arrested Travis White (32) of Phillips on a Warrant.

05/30/2023 1555hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a parking lot accident at Burger King in Farmington at the request of Farmington police who were busy with another complaint.

05/30/2023 1759hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on Winter Hill Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/30/2023 1836hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call involving juveniles at a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple. No charges were filed against the participants.

05/30/2023 2033hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

05/30/2023 2308hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Morgan responded to Day Mountain Road in Temple regarding a person who was in mental health crises. The person was transported to FMH.

05/30/2023 2334hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon a vehicle off the road on Day Mountain Road in Temple. As a result of the investigation Samuel Jones (27) of Temple was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

05/30/2023 0649hrs, Deputy Couture responded to the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon after receiving several calls on an Emu that was running around on the loose. He was unable to locate the animal.

05/30/2023 1052hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Pine Point drive in New Vineyard. This was a false alarm.

05/31/2023 1106hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

05/31/2023 1131hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to Farmington to assist the Police Dept. searching for suspect.

05/31/2023 1226hrs, Deputy Couture received a trespassing complaint at a property on the Industry Road in Industry.

05/31/2023 1236hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. A person there was standing on the side of the road yelling at motorists as they drove by. It was determined this individual has mental health issues. Deputy Morgan was called to the scene later in the afternoon at 1547hrs. He determined that although the person had mental health issues, he was not harmful to himself or others.

05/31/2023 1238hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a tractor trailer speeding over the temporary bridge in Chesterville.

05/31/2023 1436hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Salem Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

05/31/2023 1507hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial by a pedestrian.

05/31/2023 1507hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Cushman Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

05/31/2023 1530hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a silver Volkswagen speeding on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

05/31/2023 1530hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Winter Hill Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/31/2023 1558hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

05/31/2023 1628hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

05/31/2023 1641hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a vandalism complaint at the community Park in Eustis where a juvenile was identified who spray painted the side of a shed at the park. The juvenile was given a trespass notice.

05/31/2023 1950hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Patricia Berry (54) of Phillips was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry northbound when the collision occurred.

05/31/2023 1959hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a motorcycle accident that had occurred on Shanie Lane in Carthage. Where it was reported that individuals at the scene attempted to clean up the scene without reporting the accident. The motorcycle was located and towed, the case is still under investigation.

06/01/2023 0748hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

06/01/2023 0911hrs, Deputy Couture participated in a community policing evening at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

06/01/2023 0922hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at New England Wire Products in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

06/01/2023 1021hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Reed Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

06/01/2023 1202hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a road flagger.

06/01/2023 1204hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a probation check at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation Louanne Littlefield (66) of Freeman Twp. was charged with Violating Conditions of Release Class E.

06/01/2023 1316hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/01/2023 1333hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on Salmon Ledge in Rangely Plt.

06/01/2023 1352hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

06/01/2023 1507hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/01/2023 1614hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. Western Maine Behavioral Health Staff evaluated the person with Deputy Morgan at the person’s residence.

06/01/2023 1959hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a road rage complaint that occurred on Main Street in Rangeley. 06/01/2023 2028hrs, Deputy Morgan received a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville.

06/01/2023 2228hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

06/02/2023 1004hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

06/02/2023 0732hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at New England Wire products in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial by an employee.

06/02/2023 1009hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

06/02/2023 1036hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Church Street in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

06/02/2023 1157hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard.

06/02/2023 1235hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Dummer’s Beach in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

06/02/2023 1354hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

06/02/2023 1504hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Fenwick’s Drive in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

06/02/2023 1541hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Rapid Stream Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

06/02/2023 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Webster Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

06/02/2023 1621hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the sale of a used computer to another person. The call originated in Kingfield.

06/02/2023 1812hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Cedar Street in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 16 building checks and responded to 39 false 911 calls.