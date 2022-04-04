Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Disabled vehicles

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 26 – April 1, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

03/26/2022 0856hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 27 in North New Portland.

03/26/2022 0946hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 27 in Wyman Twp.

03/26/2022 1030hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a vehicle driving in an erratic manner on Route 4 in Phillips. He was unable to find the vehicle.

03/26/2022 1158hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Eustis.

03/26/2022 1220hr, Deputy Morgan investigated a civil complaint regarding a dog at a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt.

03/26/2022 1257hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on North Pond Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

03/26/2022 1333hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint via phone texts on the Smith Road in New Sharon.

03/26/2022 1658hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a dead deer on the Industry Road in Industry. DEW was called to collect the carcass.

03/26/2022 1955hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint at a residence at the Elderly Housing units on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. Complainant had issues with neighbor.

03/26/2022 2015hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a man in a car off West Side Road in Weld. The man was identified and not committing any violations of law.

03/26/2022 2131hrs, Deputy Cusson received a trespassing complaint on Hare Street in Avon. He was unable to contact the complainant.

03/26/2022 2331hrs, Deputy Gray received what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

03/27/2022 0017hrs, Deputy Gray received another complaint on West Kingfield Road regarding loud music complaint.

03/27/2022 0117hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Cross Road in Avon. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/27/2022 0335hrs, Sgt. Richard responded to a reported hit and run accident on Route 4 in Rangeley Plt. Nathan Van Buren (20) of Rangeley was traveling northbound in a 2015 Jeep when a vehicle with a plow came up behind his vehicle striking his jeep in the tailgate sending him into the guardrail. The case is still under investigation. The offending vehicle did not stop, Koob’s garage was called to tow the vehicle.

03/27/2022 0839hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on the Intervale Road in New Sharon. The victim there passed away of natural causes. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel and Northstar also responded to the scene.

03/27/2022 1222hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at Bear Mountain Variety in Phillips.

03/27/2022 1350hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a man in a pickup truck doing “burnouts” on the Borough Road and the Zions Hill road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Dahlon (DJ) Campbell (32) of Jay was charged with driving to endanger and violating a condition of release.

03/27/2022 1537hrs, Deputy Frost, Sgt. Richards, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Cusson responded to a residence on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville regarding information on a fugitive from justice. As a result of the investigation Norman Lewis (38) of Chesterville was arrested charged with obstructing government administration and fugitive from justice. He was transported to jail without incident.

03/27/2022 1904hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Ryan Poissonnier (38) of Madison was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue when he fell asleep and it ran off the road, striking the pole and breaking it. CMP was called to the scene to repair it. Industry Fire and Northstar rescue responded to the scene. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle. The driver was not injured.

03/27/2022 1951hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint about vehicles being driving over muddy roads in Industry.

03/27/2022 1952hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

03/27/2022 2316hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm a residence on Cranberry Creek Drive in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

03/28/2022 0245hrs, Sgt. Bean received a disturbance call at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage.

03/28/2022 0932hrs, Sgt. Richards, Lt. Rackliffe and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. No charges were filed.

03/28/2022 1108hrs, Deputy Cusson received a theft complaint from a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue, not a theft.

03/28/2022 1422hrs, Deputy Morgan and Chief Lowell responded to a disturbance call at a residence in Avon where it was reported that a juvenile was out of control there. No charges were filed, the juvenile was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

03/28/2022 1518hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to the storage units on the Mercer Road in New Sharon regarding a dispute involving one of the units.

03/28/2022 1644hrs, Deputy Frost received a trespassing complaint at a residence on Hennessy Road in Industry.

03/28/2022 2148hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on West Mills Road to conduct a welfare check on a person there who was allegedly threatening to harm themselves. The investigation did not reveal any issues regarding this.

03/29/2022 0917hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a burglary alarm on the Industry Road industry. This was a false alarm.

03/29/2022 1317hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a request for a welfare check by a medical facility to be done at a residence on the Lyle Road in Dallas Plt. A check at the residence did not find the individual, but information revealed the individual was in a hospital in southern Maine.

03/29/2022 1657hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suspicious male outside of the Origin building on the Farmington Falls Road. This person was identified, he was just waiting for someone to leave work.

03/29/2022 1709hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Berry Drive in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/29/2022 1844hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Travis Stuard (27) of North Anson was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi when the collision occurred.

03/29/2022 2020hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

03/30/2022 0922hrs, Detective Davol investigated a complaint of a possible violation of bail conditions at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation, Detectives Davol, Charles and Lt. St. Laurent arrested John Haynes (24) of Strong at his work place in Farmington on a charge of violating conditions of release.

03/30/2022 1445hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted Sgt. Close with a request of a K-9 at a traffic stop on Church Hill Road in Strong.

03/30/2022 1710hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

03/30/2022 1747hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of eight teenagers at the CMP switch yard in Farmington. He identified all of them just in case an issue arose.

03/31/2022 0742hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Valley Road in Chesterville. Justin Dill (17) of Chesterville was driving a 2005 BMW westbound and it lost control running off the road, hitting a mail box. No injuries were reported. Dutch Gap removed the vehicle.

03/31/2022 0824hrs, Sheriff Nichols participated in a speaking engagement at the Foothills Christian School in New Vineyard.

03/31/2022 0841htrs, Deputy Couture conduced a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop the driver Joanne Gilbert (63) of Farmington was summonsed for operating with a suspended license.

03/31/2022 2058hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of suicidal person at a residence in Eustis. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

04/01/2022 0940hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

04/01/2022 1141hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA on a person at a residence on White School House Road in Weld.

04/01/2022 1253hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Phillips where it was reported a juvenile assaulted a parent. The juvenile was transported to FMH for evaluation.

04/01/2022 1801hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed the vehicle was not stolen, but repossessed.

04/01/2022 1859hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/01/2022 2245hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Kingfield. As a result of the stop Eric Eaton (24) of Kingfield was summonsed for operating with a suspended license.

04/01/2022 2355hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the River Road in Madrid between family members. No charges were filed.

Deputies conducted 28 building checks, one building was found to be not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to two false 911 calls.