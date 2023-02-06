Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: fake IRS scam successfully intercepted

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for January 28 through February 3.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/28/2023 0753hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a person passed out in a vehicle on the Redington Road in Dallas Plt. The person was sleeping in the vehicle.

01/28/2023 0818hrs, Sgt. Richards received a scam complaint at a residence in Madrid Twp. The complainant was convinced by the caller that they were part of the “IRS” and had transferred the complainant to the “US Marshalls” who told the complainant they were being investigated for laundering money. This was an obvious scam however the complainant emptied their bank account and sent a check via UPS to a California address. Sgt. Richards was able to intercept the delivery through UPS to have it returned to the complainant.

01/28/2023 0910hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call from Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

01/28/2023 1050hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call from Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

01/28/2023 1258hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on Montfort Drive in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/28/2023 1938hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at the Coplin Dinner House in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/28/2023 1952hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Cross Road in Avon involving a teen. No charges were filed, teen transported to FMH for evaluation.

01/28/2023 2034hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife on Curve Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be verbal only, no charges were filed.

01/29/2023 0859hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an alarm at a residence on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt.

01/29/2023 1402hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Winter Hill Road and Route 2 in Carthage. Joshua Dyer (45) of Old Town was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot down Winter Hill Road and as he approached Route 2 was unable to stop and slid onto Route 2 being struck by a west bound 2020 Honda CR-V being driving by Vance Child (83) of Dixfield. No injuries were reported.

01/29/2023 1436hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

01/29/2023 1504hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

01/29/2023 1700hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a car vs. plow truck accident on the Clover Mill Road in Temple. Michael Cuva (47) of Gray was driving a 2004 Volvo Plow Truck owned by the town of Farmington and became stuck on the Clover Mill Road after he slid across the road and became stuck facing uphill. A 2006 Subaru Legacy being driven by Sean Walsh (17) of New Vineyard was traveling in the opposite direction and due to the slippery road conditions and sharp decline, was unable to stop and hit the plow truck that was in his lane. Farmington Officer Rosie assisted at the scene of the accident. No injuries were reported.

01/29/2023 1704hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp. Burrowes Batallan (29) of Woodbridge VA was driving a 2018 Subaru when he went off the road.

01/30/2023 0620hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of an injured deer on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

01/30/2023 0933hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/30/2023 1252hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a possible VCR complaint at the jail.

01/30/2023 1412hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a parking lot accident at the Post Office in Strong. Brittany Kobus (31) of Strong had back her 2021 Mitsubishi out of a parking slot and was waiting to drive forward when she was struck by a 1998 Subaru being driven by Sheryl Coolong (66) of Strong who was also backing out and backed into the front of the Kobus vehicle. No injuries were reported.

01/30/2023 1504hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Mills Road in Industry. William Hyde (53) of Industry was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion when the collision occurred.

01/30/2023 1652hrs, Deputy Elmes received to a 911 call at a residence on Whip Willow Farm Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

01/30/2023 1755hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, four undocumented individuals were apprehended by Border Patrol Agents and transported to Rangeley.

01/30/2023 1849hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips regarding an out-of-control teenager was making threats towards parents and possibly suicidal. The juvenile was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

01/30/2023 2355hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Brooklynn Winters (24) of Rangeley was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala when she went off the road. No damage was reported.

01/31/2023 0845hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft of dog complaint at a residence on Industry Road in Industry. It was reported that a dog there was stolen, however there have been complaints there in the past that dogs have been left outside in the cold. The owner was told to check the animal shelter.

01/31/2023 0859hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/31/2023 1510hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 27 and Porcupine Trail in Coplin Plt. David Secor (65) of Leadville CO was driving a 2010 Nissan southbound when he decided to make a U turn and pulled to the right at the intersection of Porcupine Tail and started to turn when he failed to yield to the 2016 GMC Pickup being driven by Kyle Rowe (20) of Vassalboro which was following behind. The Secor vehicle struck the Rowe vehicle in the passenger side. No injuries were reported. Eustis Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene. Koob’s garage came to remove both vehicles.

01/31/2023 1603hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call in Strong. He was unable to locate the source of this call.

01/31/2023 1625hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911call at the Pines Market in Eustis. This was an accidental dial by a snowmobiler.

01/31/2023 1902hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/31/2023 1931hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Jason Masterson (47) of Wilton on a Warrant while he was still incarcerated at the jail.

01/31/2023 2041hrs, Deputy Morgan received a dog at large complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. The man refused to come to the door, however Morgan could hear dogs inside the house.

01/31/2023 2057hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

01/31/2022 2216hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of an intoxicated person at a residence on Route 4 in Avon who was upset because he could not find someone to plow his driveway.

01/31/2023 2350hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a suspicious vehicle parked by the town office in Chesterville. This was a contractor doing an energy audit using a heat scan devise.

01/31/2023 2357hts, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the River Road in Phillips. No charges were filed, verbal only. One of the parties left the residence.

02/01/2023 0725hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a theft of a cell phone. As it turned out this is not a theft, but a civil issue.

02/01/2023 0746hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of someone pushing snow onto the property of another person on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon.

02/01/2023 1011hrs, Sgt. Richards received a theft complaint at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This turned into a trespassing complaint.

02/01/2023 1459hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint from the DOT garage in Kingfield where they reported that a man stopped in and became verbally aggressive towards staff there then left.

02/01/2023 1637hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Strong. Garrett Moody (23) of Topsham was driving a 2022 Ford F250 when the collision occurred.

02/01/2023 1658hrs, Sgt. Richards received a late report of an accident that had occurred two days ago, but the complainant did not call it in. Because of the lateness of the complaint, no report was filed.

02/01/2023 1753hrs, Deputy Gray received a trespassing complaint at a residence on Eastview Ridge in Strong. This turned out to be a contractor who was supposed to be there.

02/01/2023 1847hrs, Deputy Gray received a gas drive off complaint at the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville. The store manager and the suspect worked out an agreement.

02/01/2023 1927hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. moose accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Robert Rogers (79) of Kingfield was driving a 2014 Nissan when the collision occurred.

02/01/2023 1938hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Raleigh Ehrlenbach (46) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2012 GMV 1500 when the collision occurred.

02/02/2023 0616hrs, Deputy Couture provided traffic control at a job site on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

02/02/2023 0725hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Ryan Smith (41) of Wilton was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus when the collision occurred.

02/02/2023 0830hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Sgt. Close participated in a speaking engagement at Foothills Christian School in New Vineyard.

02/02/2023 1259hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a school check at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

02/02/2023 1312hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

02/02/2023 1424hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at the solar farm on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

02/02/2023 1425hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a car vs. snowmobile accident on Route 2 near the Winter Hill Road in Carthage. James Theriault (72) of Rumford was traveling eastbound in a 2005 GMC pickup when he was struck in the passenger side by a northbound Artic Cat snowmobile being operated by Jeffery Cavanaugh (63) of Canton. Cavanaugh was riding with a second person who had crossed first, who once across waved Cavanaugh the “all clear” to cross the road when he drove into the pickup. Cavanaugh was transported to the hospital in Rumford by Med Care ambulance. East Dixfield Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene as well.

02/02/2023 1602hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. Ian Allen (18) of Avon was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

02/02/2023 1710hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of a parking lot accident at Randy Keech Auto in New Sharon. There was not enough damage to make it a reportable accident.

02/02/2023 1611hrs, Deputy Gray provided traffic control at an accident scene on Route 2 in Carthage.

02/02/2023 1907hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a man in mental health crises at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple.

02/02/2023 2101hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Paul’s Path in Sandy River Plt.

02/03/2023 0639hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a residential alarm at a camp on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

02/03/2023 0925hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residential alarm on Wyman Farm Rod in Wyman Twp. This was a false alarm.

02/03/2023 1309hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a parking lot accident at the Poland Springs Bottling Plant in Kingfield. Samuel Morris (59) of Columbus, Ohio backed his 2020 Volvo Tractor Trailer into a parked 2013 Freightliner being driven by Roger Joseph (42) of Linden, NJ. No injuries were reported.

02/03/2023 1548hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on loon Lake Road in Rangeley. Chief Lowell checked the area and did not find anything.

02/03/2023 1617hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer stuck on route 27 in New Vineyard. The truck was gone upon arrival.

02/03/2023 1834hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Plymouth Mass Police with a welfare check at a residence on Ferry Landing Road in Eustis. The person was not located.

02/03/2023 2144hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. It was reported that that a Honda 4 door had flipped over. The vehicle was gone upon arrival, it was reported by witnesses that four guys got out of the car and flipped it back over and left. Investigation revealed that the vehicle belonged to Alfred Bufalino (51) of Eustis.

02/03/2023 2148hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Bailey Hill Road in Farmington. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/03/2023 2233hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Destiny Thorndike (23) of Phillips was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta south bound when she crossed the center line hitting the snowbank which ricocheted her to the opposite side of the road causing the vehicle to roll over. No injuries were reported.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 14 building checks and responded to 14 false 911 calls.