Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: false 911 calls continue at higher volume

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of February 25 through March 3, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/25/2023 0104hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at Rabbit Hollow Road in Lang Twp. A husband and wife were involved in a verbal domestic. No charges were filed.

02/25/2023 0828hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was a snowmobiler’s accidental dial.

02/25/2023 1229hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Collins Drive in Freeman Twp. This was a snowmobiler who accidentally dialed.

02/25/2023 1243hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a late report of a camp break on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

02/25/2023 1341hrs, Sgt. Bean and Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Colin Richards (26) of Industry was charged with Criminal Mischief.

02/25/2023 1447hrs, Sgt. Bean received a parking complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

02/25/2023 1644hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at Lakeshore Apartment on Old dead River Road in Eustis. This was a juvenile playing with a cell phone.

02/25/2023 1704hrs, Sgt. Bean received a phone threatening complaint on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

02/26/2023 0148hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a camp on Rabbit Hollow Road in Lang Twp. The couple there stated everything was fine and that it was an accidental dial.

02/26/2023 0240hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of suspicious activity on Depot Street in Kingfield.

02/26/2023 1052hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

02/26/2023 1224hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle stuck on the Moose Road in Rangeley Plt.

02/26/2023 1265hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a fire call at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. and assisted as needed. Richards coordinated with the Red Cross to find a place to stay for the displaced person.

02/26/2023 1303hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Claybrook Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/26/2023 1655hrs, Sgt. Close assisted a homeless person on Jackson Mountain Road in Temple.

02/26/2023 2230hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at the Stratton Motel in Eustis.

02/27/2023 0519hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint form a person in mental health crises on the River Road in Avon. It was determined that the person was not a threat to himself or others.

02/27/2023 0635hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Eric Price (53) of Rockwood was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

02/27/2023 0645hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on route 4 in Phillips. William Burke (39) of Carthage NY was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry northbound when he lost control on slippery conditions, crossed the center line, and rolled over. No injuries were reported. Main Street Service removed the vehicle. Phillips Fire dept. assisted at the scene.

02/27/2023 1026hrs, Sgt. Richards participated in a community policing event at the Sheriff’s Office.

02/27/2023 1258hrs, Deputy Sholan served court paperwork at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

02/27/2024 1114hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to assist Oxford SO with a barricaded suspect.

02/27/2023 1157hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a gas drive off at Mainely Convenience in Kingfield. The driver was located and returned to the store to pay for the fuel.

02/27/2023 1407hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop Jeremy Wilcox (39) of Jay was charged with driving an Uninspected Vehicle and driving with a Suspended Registration (failure to pay tolls).

02/27/2023 1606hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check on behalf of Kennebec Behavioral Health at a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

02/27/2023 1643hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Lynn Massachusetts Police by arrested Patrick Barr (51) of Avon on a probation hold for Violating a Protection Order. He was transported to jail without incident.

02/27/2023 1654hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of trespassing at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. This turned out to be a civil issue.

02/27/2023 1725hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the dollar store in Kingfield regarding a trespassing complaint.

02/27/2023 1822hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a business on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

02/27/2023 1952hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Officer Gray with a suicidal person on Town Farm Road in Farmington.

02/27/2023 20236hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Parlin Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

02/27/2023 2304hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Brett Boulette (16) of New Sharon was driving a 2010 Subaru when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

02/28/2023 0737hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Carlene Wilbur (72) of Industry was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado out of a driveway into traffic and had her view of oncoming traffic obstructed when she struck a west bound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Elizabeth Slater (21) of Industry. No injuries were reported, Industry Fire Department responded to the scene.

02/28/2023 1006hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Federal Row in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

02/28/2023 0859hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. Kayne Irvine (27) of Rangeley was driving a 1994 Geo Prizm eastbound when he hit a bump in the road, lost control and ran off the road to the right. No injuries were reported. Koob’s Wrecker responded to the scene.

02/28/2023 1126hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a parking complaint on South Main Street in Strong at the White Elephant.

02/28/2023 1437hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Main Street in Strong.

02/28/2023 1443hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call in Philips. The source and location of the call was not found.

02/28/2023 1615hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Richard Thompson (24) of Monmouth was driving a 2015 Kia southbound when he lost control and hit a snowbank on the right side of the road then crossed the center line hitting snowbanks on the opposite side of the road. No injuries were reported, Rangeley Fire Dept personnel responded to the scene.

02/28/2023 1806hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Savannah Twitchell (38) of Weld was driving a 2004 Toyota highlander when the collision occurred.

03/01/2023 0740hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of a boot sticking out of a snowbank on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed that it was just a boot, nobody attached to it.

03/01/2023 1237hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/01/2023 1303hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a parking complaint at the complainant’s property on Lovejoy Road in Industry.

03/01/2023 1329hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a 911 call at a camp on Eagle Lane in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located.

03/01/2023 1413hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call off the Caldwell Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial by a logger.

03/01/2023 1544hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Poland Spring Drive in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial by a truck driver.

03/01/2023 1801hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the driver Jacob Luce (24) of Kingfield was summonsed for Attaching False Plates.

03/01/2023 2041hrs, Det. Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Toni Durfee (41) of Gorham was driving a 2016 BMW when the collision occurred.

03/02/2023 0422hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Brandon Redlevske (30) of Industry was driving a 2003 Subaru when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

03/02/2023 0725hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at the Chase Farm stand on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp.

03/02/2023 0759hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold tail in Coburn Gore. Sheldon Allen (35) of Strong was driving a 2019 Honda when the collision occurred.

03/02/2023 0811hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Fontaine Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/02/2023 0822hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a tractor trailer stuck on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

03/02/2023 1238hrs, Sgt. Richards was requested to respond to a two-vehicle accident on the Wilton Road in Farmington. James Kiernan (62) of Farmington was driving a Town of Farmington plow truck and was attempting to turn left onto the Whittier Road when his plow truck’s wing was struck from the side by a by a 2010 Peterbilt delivery truck passing to its right being driven by Tavis Decker (42) of Turner. No injuries were reported, Farmington Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

03/02/2023 1331hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The source of the call was not located.

03/02/2023 1442hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to investigate a possible violation of a protection order on Route 2 in Wilton. This apparently occurred while the alleged victim was driving on route 2 as well as the suspect. Investigation revealed no crime was committed. Wilton Police asked that the SO investigate the complaint.

03/02/2023 1542hrs, Deputy Elmes received a parking complaint at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips.

03/02/2023 1554hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on old Boston Drive in Strong. The source of the call was not located. This is an ongoing issue.

03/02/2023 1616hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong to remove a person from a residence.

03/02/2023 1654hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Tail in Eustis. Paul Hutchins (68) of Sebago was driving a 2019 Ford Super duty when the collision occurred. No damage was done to the truck.

03/02/2023 1941hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

03/03/2023 0518hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of somebody throwing snow onto the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

03/03/2023 0718hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

03/03/2023 0808hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a disturbance call on Center Hill Road in Weld.

03/03/2023 0827hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a panic alarm at a residence on Ture Hill Road in Strong. This was a false alarm.

03/03/2023 1041hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a phone harassment complaint at a residence on the Basin Road in New Vineyard.

03/03/2023 1332hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at New England Wire Products in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/03/2023 1335hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro arrested Jamielyn Tardif (20) of Farmington on a Warrant after she had turned herself into the jail.

03/03/2023 1728hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a vandalism complaint at a rental unit on Main Street in New Sharon.

03/03/2023 1748hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a jail release notification at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

03/03/2023 2206hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was verbal only; no charges were filed.

03/03/2023 2353hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Russell Cove Cir. in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 19 building checks and responded to 18 false 911 calls.