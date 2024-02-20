Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: February 10 – 16

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for February 10 through February 16, 2024.

All the people charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/10/2024 0108hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a traffic stop on Maine Street in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver Keira Washburn (25) of Madison was arrested for OUI and transported to jail. Farmington Officer Parker and Wilton Sergeant Maccione assisted at the scene.

02/10/2024 0430hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

02/10/2024 0625hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Michael Ball (30) of Wilton was driving a 2015 Mini Cooper when the collision occurred.

02/10/2024 0748hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on Mendolia Road in Rangeley.

02/10/2024 0828hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-car accident on Route 27 in Eustis near Pines Market. Luis Mayancela-Yunga (28) of Biddeford was driving a 2010 GMV Van northbound containing 5 undocumented individuals from Ecuador when he lost control on icy road and crossed into the centerline striking a southbound 2016 Toyota being driven by Jean Brassard (26) of Sherbrooke Quebec. Two of the occupants of the van were seriously injured and transported to CMMC. The others from the van were taken into custody by Border Patrol. State Police Sgt. Couturier, along with Trooper Anstett who is a crash reconstructionist, and Trooper Fillmyer responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Northstar responded to the scene.

02/10/2024 0832hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of possible drug activity on the Valley Road in Chesterville.

02/10/2024 0857hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp. Sylvain Goudreault (49) of Bécancour Quebec was driving a 2014 Hyundai southbound on icy roads. As he attempted to drive past a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer which had stopped and was being driven by Ghislain Phaneuf (54) of Sherbrooke Quebec. The Hyundai lost traction and slid into the tractor trailer. No injuries were reported.

02/10/2024 0917hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Rangeley Fire Dept with scene control at a fire scene on School Street in Rangeley.

02/10/2024 1120hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

02/10/2024 1621hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/10/2024 1634hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. It was reported that two vehicles were passing by each other and struck mirrors.

02/10/2024 1654hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Marcia Landy (68) of Kennebunk was driving a 2023 Volvo when the collision occurred.

02/10/2024 2032hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disturbance at the Furbish Brew House in Rangeley.

02/10/2024 2309hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the stop Michael Gavin (35) of Braintree Mass was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

02/11/2024 0052hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a bar fight at Sarges Bar in Rangeley. The combatants left the bar before Sholan could arrive.

02/11/2024 0204hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. He was assisted by Border Patrol Agents to break up the fight.

02/11/2024 0751hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

02/11/2024 1832hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated what turned out to be a child custody dispute at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/11/2024 2124hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This turned out to be just a disabled vehicle.

02/11/2024 2301hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed, verbal only.

02/12/2024 0717hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible SORNA violation at a residence on the Falls Road in Carthage.

02/12/2024 0743hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Jackson Rollins (18) of Phillips was driving a 2011 Nissan when the collision occurred.

02/12/2024 0909hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a bail check at a residence on High Street in Phillips. As a result of the check Samantha Hanson (38) of Phillips was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

02/12/2024 1135hrs, Det. Richards received a DHHS referral regarding a possible elder abuse allegation at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

02/12/2024 1204hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

02/12/2024 1226hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence in Eustis. Further information revealed that the person to be checked was gone on an annual skiing trip.

02/12/2024 1249hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Wilton Police Officer Charles with a report of a possible suicidal person at a residence on the Weld Road in Wilton.

02/12/2024 1550hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. Brianna Cota (24) of Hampden was driving a 2018 Subaru when the collision occurred.

02/12/2024 1531hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on South Strong Road in Strong. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/12/2024 1847hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a bad check complaint at a business on Main Street in Kingfield. The business had already started civil proceedings.

02/12/2024 1913hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a person who allegedly was suicidal at a residence on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. The person to be checked on was located and not suicidal.

02/13/2024 0656hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a residence on River St. in Strong.

02/13/2024 0738hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in the middle of the Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

02/13/2024 0811hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Mendolia Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/13/2024 0834hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp.

02/13/2024 0850hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a person at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

02/13/2024 1159hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Route 27 in Wyman twp. caller reported that two men were in their driveway and claimed to be from FEMA. He ordered them to leave several times. The case is still under investigation.

02/13/2024 1256hrs, Deputy Morgan received a welfare check complaint at a residence on Pleasant St. in Phillips. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

02/13/2024 1447hrs, Det. Richards participated in a community policing event in Chesterville.

02/13/2024 1708hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

02/14/2024 0503hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. DiSilvestro met with the person in crises and provided a ride to FMH to be evaluated.

02/14/2024 1155hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the Cahoon Road in Chesterville regarding an alleged suicidal person. Upon arrival and speaking with the person, Gray transported him to FMH for an evaluation.

02/14/2024 1439hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on West side Road in Carthage. This was a false alarm.

02/14/2024 1807hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Somerset SO with a death notification at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

02/15/2024 0026hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Michael Bouchard (39) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief and transported to jail.

02/15/2024 0615hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car in a snowbank on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

02/15/2024 0700hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Evergreen Circle in Dallas Plt. The person to be checked was located and determined to be okay.

02/15/2024 0838hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a three-car accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Alicia Phillips (24) of Athen was driving a 2014 Hyundai westbound approaching a construction site, she looked to check on her son and did not see two other cars in front of her stopped in traffic at the construction site. Her vehicle struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Camry being driven by Troy Frost (59) of Waterville which propelled his vehicle into a stopped 2022 Toyota being driving by Willaim Boynton (72) of Skowhegan. Northstar responded to the scene to check on all persons involved. No serious injuries were reported. Farmington Towing responded with two wreckers.

02/15/2024 0919hrs, Deputy Couture provided security during a property exchange at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

02/15/2024 1054hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman twp. This was an accidental dial.

02/15/2024 1238hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Route 27 in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop Ray Hill (53) of North Adams Mass was charged for Operating with a Suspended License and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle.

02/15/2024 1451hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residential alarm on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm.

02/15/2024 1612hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Patrick O’Neil (47) of Rangeley was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia when he lost control and crashed. No injuries were reported.

02/15/2024 1725hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Dodge Pond Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/15/2024 1840hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed against the parties involved.

02/15/2024 1956hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville, Northstar transported the victim.

02/15/2024 2137hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a dead deer in the middle of the Industry Road in Industry.

02/16/2024 0342hrs, Deputy Couture, Sgt Close and Sgt. Maccione responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. The person there was in a psychotic state of mind and was having a difficult time following instructions for help. Northstar eventually transported the person to FMH for evaluation and treatment.

02/16/2024 0854hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. The complaint had lost/left his credit card in the store where a store employee found the card and used it to make a purchase. As a result of the investigation Christopher Linscott (32) of New Portland was charged with Misuse of Identification. He was also terminated from the store.

02/16/2024 1345hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a parking lot accident at Douin’s Market in New Sharon. Gregory Hinkley (60) of Rome was backing out of a parking spot, as he backed out his plow hit a parked 2021 Ford Pickup parked next to it owned by Samuel Mondonedo (29) of Topsham.

02/16/2024 1359hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong regarding a possible disturbance involving the complainant and a family member with mental health issues.

02/16/2024 1740hrs, Deputy Frost checked on a suspicious truck parked on the side of the road with no lights on. It turned out the driver was sleeping inside the cab of the vehicle.

02/16/2024 2234hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a black dodge ram being driven in an erratic manner on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

02/16/2024 2308hrs, Deputy Wacome and Sgt. Sholan investigated a possible threatening complaint that originated with an employee at a restaurant in Oquossoc and ended up at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 10 building checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.