Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: February 11 – 17, 2023

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for February 11 through February 17, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/11/2023 0722hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Investigation revealed the victim died of natural causes; Wiles funeral home called to the scene.

02/11/2023 1038hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. This was a tenant/landlord dispute.

02/11/2023 1217hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

02/11/2023 1330hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at Annie’s Market in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/11/2023 1405hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Stacy Couture (41) of Farmington was traveling westbound on route 2, as it crossed the Muddy Brooke bridge, the driver lost control on ice on the bridge, crossed the centerline and rolled over onto a snowbank. Both the driver and the juvenile passenger later went to FMH to be evaluated. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

02/11/2023 1457hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on West Mills Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial by someone on a snowmobile.

02/11/2023 1605hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of gunshots being fired on Tamarac Drive in Wyman Twp. One neighbor was complaining about another regarding shooting firearms in the area.

02/11/2023 1638hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Jason Haberstick (50) of Industry was driving a 2021 Jeep when the collision occurred.

02/11/2023 1802hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an elderly person wandering outside of their residence on Loon Lake Road in Dallas Plt.

02/11/2023 1851hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Leslie Ridley (41) of Madison was arrested for Operating as a Habitual Offender (3 priors)

02/11/2023 2241hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon, this was an accidental dial by a motorist.

02/12/2023 0155hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Upon arrival Elmes located a 2011 Dodge Ram flipped over in a ditch however no one was around the vehicle. The vehicle was registered to Joshua Williams (26) of Phillips. Case is still under investigation.

02/12/2023 0212hrs, Sgt. Bean received a missing juvenile complaint from a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival, Sgt. Bean located the juvenile sleeping in a car in the driveway.

02/12/2023 0918hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a missing person from a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. Two hours later the missing person was later located at the park and ride Lower Main Street in Farmington inside their vehicle deceased. There was no indication of foul play, the Medical Examiners Officer was called.

02/12/2023 1032hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Montfort drive in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

02/12/2023 1306hrs, Deputy couture received a 911 call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

02/12/2023 1348hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be a verbal domestic, no charges were filed.

02/12/2023 1349hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Greg Bremer (57) of Grand Rapids MI was driving a 2022 Chrysler Pacific when the collision occurred.

02/12/2023 1556hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial by a snowmobiler.

02/12/2023 1645hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Alivia Gordon (24) of Waterville was charged with Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle.

02/12/2023 1709hrs, Deputy Gary received a complaint of a tractor trailer being driven in an erratic manner on route 27 in New Vineyard.

02/12/2023 1929hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suspicious person seen on a security camera at an unattended residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The suspicious person was located and identified. No further action.

02/12/2023 2045hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from a Subaru’s “Starlink” on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

02/13/2023 0816hrs, Deputy Elmes served a subpoena on a person at a residence on School Street in Kingfield.

02/13/2023 0835hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a late report of a parking lot accident off from Main Street in Kingfield. Jerome Lord (60) of Durham ME, had been snowmobiling on trails on the 11th when he returned to his truck and trailer to load up, discovered damage to both.

02/13/2023 0839hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a trailer fire on the Lane Road in New Sharon to assist the Fire Dept. as needed there.

02/13/2023 1112hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint at Kingfield Elderly Housing in Kingfield.

02/14/2023 0624hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Jacob Letourneau (30) of Gardiner was driving a 2021 Subaru westbound when he lost control in the slush and ran off to the road into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

02/14/2023 0627hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Anastasiia Meshcherova (21) of Phillips was driving a 2006 Pontiac when she lost control on slush and ran off the road. Main Street Service removed the vehicle.

02/14/2023 0657hrs, Deputy Frost received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The operator did not want to wait for Deputy Frost to responded to the scene, so she left. No report taken.

02/14/2023 0717hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Robert Mecham (59) of Chesterville was plowing the highway westbound with a 2014 Internationals plow truck for DOT. Hattie Dunton (19) of Farmington was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Nissan Sentra. As she passed by the plow truck to give him enough room, she was traveling on the cloud line when she lost control due to the buildup of slush and drove into a west bound 2021 Chevy Silverado that was following the plow truck being operated by John Kresge (36) of Waterville. No injuries were reported, Dutch Gap Auto responded to the scene. New Sharon and Chesterville fire units responded to the scene as well.

02/14/2023 0738hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to another single vehicle accident that occurred shortly after the two-car crash on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Esther Bracy (62) of Farmington was driving a 2016 KIA eastbound when she became distracted because of the other accident, lost control, and ran off the road. No injuries were reported, Dutch Gap Auto removed that vehicle as well.

02/14/2023 1437hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a Kennebec SO Deputy with an investigation in the town of Strong.

02/14/2022 1452hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Alfred Skelton (78) of Harpswell was driving a 2008 Chryslers when the collision occurred.

02/14/2023 1543hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in Strong.

02/14/2023 1605hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Carly Georgen (27) of Farmington was exiting the Dollar General store parking lot onto the Mercer Road when she failed to yield to an oncoming eastbound 2004 BMW being driven by Carlie Bolduc (31) of Oakland causing a collision. No injuries were reported. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

02/14/2023 2040hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon where the person there had attempted suicide. The person was transported to FMH by Northstar for an evaluation.

02/15/2023 0657hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Michael Swett (20) of Jay was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

02/15/2023 1251hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/15/2023 1401hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was a skier who dialed by accident.

02/15/2023 1734hrs., Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp.

02/15/2023 1754hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of route 4 and South Main Street in Strong. Rand Richards (65) of Strong was traveling south in a 1985 Ford F150 and was attempting to turn left onto South Main Street. Richard Bates (72) of Belgrade was stopped on South Main Street in a 2014 Chevy Silverado waiting to turn onto route 4. Bates failed to yield to the Richards vehicle as it turned onto South Main Street causing both vehicles to collide.

02/15/2023 2011hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The person was transported by Sgt. Close to FMH.

02/15/2023 2052hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on the complainant’s family member who lives on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The complainant was calling from Texas. The person to be checked on was located and found to be in mental health crises. The person there agreed to go to FMH to be evaluated, adult protective services was contacted to assist.

02/16/2023 0757hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. Brianna Miller (24) of Carthage was driving a 2008 Ford Focus when they went of the road to the right hitting a snowbank. No injuries were reported.

02/16/2023 0740hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted adult protective services with an investigation on Sillo Way in Rangeley.

02/16/2023 0812hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a possible Violation of a Protection Order at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation Louanne Littlefield (66) of Freeman Twp was charged with Violation of a Protection Order.

02/16/2023 0901hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint at Mt. Abram HS in Salem.

02/16/2023 1608hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Frost assisted Wilton Police with a disturbance call/barricaded suspect on Main Street in Wilton. The male subject there eventually came out and was placed under arrest.

02/16/2023 1644hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a dog custody issue on Main Street in Rangeley. This was a civil issue.

02/16/2023 2021hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located and believed to be someone on a snowmobile.

02/17/2023 0247hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Zachery Anderson (21) of Jay was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado southbound and lost control on the corner near the poultry farm and drove off to the left side of the road into the tree line. As a result of the investigation Anderson was charged with Attaching False Plates and issued a summons for Failure to Produce Evidence of Insurance. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene. CMP was also called to the scene because of a wire wrapped up in the vehicle and it was unknown if it was live or not.

02/17/2023 1330hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on Winter Hill Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial

02/17/2023 1353hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Aaron Barker (40) of Avon on a Warrant at a residence on Pleasant Street in Avon.

02/17/2023 1504hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Dyer Brown Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

02/17/2023 1606hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp. Benjamin Cameron (52) of Topsham was driving a 2014 Chevy 2500 when the collision occurred.

02/17/2023 1651hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a phone scam complaint at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The callers claimed to be from “Publishers Clearing House”.

02/17/2023 1701hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Airport Road in Jim Pond Twp.

02/17/2023 2334hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Police Officer Mutschin in removing a subject from Irving’s Big Stop in Farmington.

Deputies also conducted 4 elder checks, 35 building checks and responded to 12 false 911 calls.