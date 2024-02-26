Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: February 17 – 23

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for February 17 through February 23, 2024.

All the people charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/17/2024 0721hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a request to provide security while a person moved out of a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips.

02/17/2024 0753hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Benjamin Jewett (17) of Winthrop was driving a 2001 Toyota 4 runner when the collision occurred.

02/17/2024 0840hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a Pitbull found near the complainant’s residence wandering around with bleeding paws due to the cold. The dog’s owner was located.

02/17/2024 1128hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Trinity Quick (19) of Fayette was driving a 2011 Nissan northbound when she fell asleep and went off the road crossing the centerline.

02/17/2024 1804hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on the Wahl Road in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

02/17/2024 2119hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

02/17/2024 2020hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a theft complaint at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis.

02/17/2024 2136hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Larry Pinkham (70) of Phillips was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred.

02/17/2024 2147hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of someone driving a large pickup with snow sleds in the back driving erratically on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

02/17/2024 2240hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call involving intoxicated people at a residence on Herbie Welch Tail in Rangeley Plt.

02/17/2024 1017hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. The person to be checked on was located by the caller before DiSilvestro could respond.

02/18/2024 0428hrs, Deputy Couture turned on a vehicle which was traveling 30+ over the speed limit, when he attempted to find the vehicle, the driver had shut off the lights of the vehicle in an attempt to remain undiscovered. Couture was able to locate the vehicle and stopped it. The 16-year-old juvenile male from Peru was charged with Driving to Endanger and Criminal Speed.

02/18/2024 0754hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on East Madrid Road in Phillips. Justin Simpson (42) of Lewiston was driving a 2010 Chevy pickup northbound when he drifted off to the right into a ditch and rolled over.

02/18/2024 1039hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the River Road in Carthage. This was a false alarm.

02/18/2024 1051hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The person was located and found to be okay.

02/19/2024 1130hrs, Sgt. Bean, Det. Richards, Deputy DiSilvestro, and Deputy Gray responded to a two-car accident on the Farmington Falls Road adjacent to Tuttle’s Garage in New Sharon where a 2007 Ford Focus pulled out from the parking lot of Tuttle’s Garage into the path of a westbound Dodge Pickup. The pickup struck the Ford Focus broadside destroying it and causing the pickup to come to rest on its passenger side. New Sharon, Chesterville and Farmington Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene where one fatality was reported. Another person was in critical condition and transported to FMH for Life Flight. State Police were called to the scene to reconstruct and take over the investigation of the accident. Traffic was shut down for over two hours before it could be cleared.

02/19/2024 1246hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. No charges were filed.

02/19/2024 1306hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This turned out to be a drug overdose where the victim started breathing again due to the application of Narcan.

02/19/2024 1345hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon to check on the wellbeing of a person who seemed to be confused. Gray transported the person to FMH to be evaluated.

02/19/2024 1359hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

02/18/2024 1528hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/19/2024 1612hrs, Det. Davol received a report of debris in the road on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/19/2024 1902hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

02/19/2024 2225hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of possible shots being fired near a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

02/19/2024 2249hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a complaint at a residence on True Hill in Strong where the complainant was having delusions and seeing things.

02/20/2024 1133hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a suspicious incident at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard.

02/20/2024 1246hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a trespass complaint on Mountain View Road in Eustis.

02/20/2024 1344hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp. where a 9-year-old female had injured herself while sledding. Deputies Morgan, Frost and Chapman assisted Kingfield Fire Dept. by carrying the injured girl from the bottom of the hill to Northstar Ambulance.

02/20/2024 1713hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at “The Local Bull” on Main Street in Phillips. Two people were issued disorderly conduct warnings.

02/21/2024 0354hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 2 in Wilton at the request of Wilton Police. Jeanine Peirce (54) of Jay was driving a 2016 Subaru when the collision occurred.

02/21/2024 0918hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Depot Street in Kingfield. As a result of the stop John Buck (39) of New Vineyard was summonsed for Attaching False Plates.

02/21/2024 1012hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. Upon arrival he discovered a 2008 Ford Ranger Pickup owned by Samuel Jones (28) of Temple flipped onto its roof, however the driver was not there at the scene. According to witnesses the driver fled the scene. Temple Fire Dept. responded to the scene as well as Farmington Towing. Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka conducted a track at the scene. Deputy Frost went to the residence of the owner who did not answer the door. The case is still under investigation.

02/21/2024 1316hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental automatic dial when a skier crashed while skiing.

02/21/2024 1517hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint about a dog barking on the complainant’s property.

02/21/2024 1800hrs, Sgt. Sholan, Deputy Gray, Deputy Wacome, Lt. Rackliffe and Sheriff Nichols participated in the first Citizens Police Academy held at the Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

02/21/2024 1856hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Anton Yudin (43) of Skowhegan was driving a 2016 Subaru when the collision occurred.

02/22/2024 0634hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an injured deer wandering near the storage units on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

02/22/2024 0719hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on the Salem Road Phillps.

02/22/2024 0806hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Mountain View Road in Eustis. The suspect allegedly was abusive to the complainant’s puppy and then left the residence.

02/22/2024 0951hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Saddleback Base Lodge regarding a complaint of a driver of a Brinks Truck parking in an area where management did not want the truck at. When confronted the driver allegedly made statements that the complainant felt was threatening. This was a miscommunication and no charges filed.

02/22/2024 1050hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/22/2024 1224hrs, Lt. Rackliffe, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close participated in a home schooler’s public relations event at a business off the Gould Road in New Vineyard.

02/22/2024 1254hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on a person who had mental health issues who lived in a residence on the Arnold Trail in Chian of Ponds Twp. The person to be checked was determined not to be a threat to themselves or others and in no need of additional checks at this time.

02/22/2024 1338hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the East Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

02/22/2024 1417hrs, Chief Lowell responded to the Saddleback Mountain Lodge regarding a complaint of a man asking people for money in the base lodge area. The man was removed from the property.

02/22/2024 1556hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the Shop and Save in Phillips. Phillips Fire responded to the scene.

02/22/2024 1818hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Sholan responded to Mountain View Road in Eustis to serve a suspect there with a PFA regarding an incident that had occurred earlier this morning. As a result of their investigation Elijah Cowper (22) of Stratton was arrested on a Probation Hold at the request of his probation officer and transported to jail.

02/22/2024 1937hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a caller complaining that two Pug dogs were at her house on Main Street in New Sharon, and she feared them. The owner was located next-door neighbor.

02/22/2024 2018hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a dead deer on Route 27 in Wyman Twp.

02/22/2024 2238hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint at a residence on Olde Parkway Road Kingfield. The caller wanted to report that he found an “Apple Air Tag” located in his truck. An air tag is a device that is used to locate personal items through GPS and usually attached to things like keys, wallets etc. He was going to check with someone who had used his vehicle previously to see if the tag was theirs.

02/22/2024 2308hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of an overdue snowmobiler from a camp on Sweets Pond Lane in Strong. The complainant was told to call back if the man did not return in the next few hours.

02/23/2024 0142hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Beanies Beach Road in Strong. This turned out to be a verbal dispute only, no charges were filed. Later on, a separate complaint was filed on an alleged theft, investigation revealed that the theft never occurred. The Complainant had misplaced the item and tried to blame it on the other party.

02/23/2024 1044hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Both vehicles were gone upon arrival. The source of the call did not originate from the people involved.

02/23/2024 1054hrs, Deputy Morgan received an alleged threatening complaint from a residence on the River Road in Avon. The complainant would not return phone calls to follow up the complaint.

02/23/2024 1319hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/23/2024 1558hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Saddleback View Apartments in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Anna Mathew (47) of Rangeley was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

02/23/2024 1617hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of an individual wearing black clothing and acting strangely across from Edmunds Market in Phillips.

02/23/2024 1707hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a residential alarm on True Hill Road in Strong. This was a homeowner error.

02/23/2024 1717hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted Farmington Police with a drug investigation.

02/23/2024 1752hrs, Sgt. Sholan arrested Ronald Haley (58) of Dixfield on a Warrant out of Androscoggin while Haley was already incarcerated at the jail.

02/23/2024 1746hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The vehicle and driver were gone upon arrival. Deer was removed from the road.

02/23/2024 1747hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a second car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Jake Whitley (24) of Augusta was driving a 2016 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

02/23/2024 1859hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 3 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.