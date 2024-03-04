Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: February 24 – March 1

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for February 24- March 1, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/24/2024 0815hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The person to be checked was seeing people inside of the residence. Upon arrival all was secure, there was no evidence of anybody else being in the residence.

02/24/2024 1432hrs, Deputy Gray returned to the Lambert Hill Road residence in Strong a second time because of a medical alert activation to provide a lift assist.

02/24/2024 1642hrs, Sgt. Bean participated in an escort of the Mt. Abram High School basketball team.

02/24/2024 1652hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a report of a minor accident off the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt.

02/24/2024 1922hrs, Deputy Wacome and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Jerome Sterling (39) of Avon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault. After Sterling had been bailed from jail, it was reported that he returned to the residence on Mile Square Road. Wacome met up with Sterling at Franklin County Dispatch, as a result he was re-arrested for Violating Condition of Release and walked back to jail.

02/24/2024 2247hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on West side Road in Weld. The person to be checked was away on an ice fishing trip in Rockwood.

02/25/2024 0439hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted Cape Elizabeth Police with a missing juvenile complaint. The juvenile was located at a family camp in Sandy River Plt. Parents were notified and came to the camp to retrieve the juvenile who was also summonsed at the request of York Sheriff’s Office for Operating Without a License, Failure to Stop for a Police Officer and driving to Endanger.

02/25/2024 0743hrs, Deput Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a person walking on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

02/25/2024 1612hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

02/25/2024 1625hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a dog running at large complaint at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. As a result of the investigation Ian Ryder (38) of Dallas Plt. was summonsed for Allowing Dog to be at Large and Keeping an unlicensed Dog.

02/25/2024 1743hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Felicia Bell (38) of New Sharon was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

02/25/2024 2228hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Willow Drive in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

02/25/2024 2240hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at a residence at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis. The person there was transported by Northstar to FMH for an evaluation.

02/26/2024 0355hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp. Holly Zschetzsche (29) of Rumford was driving a 2020 Subaru Forester when the collision occurred.

02/26/2024 0622hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Cole Sillanpaa (18) of Industry was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control due to fresh snow, crossed the centerline and rolled the vehicle over. No injuries were reported.

02/26/2024 0924hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to a request for a K-9 by Livermore Falls Police.

02/26/2024 1003hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

02/26/2024 1053hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier who had fallen, and the phone activated.

02/26/2024 1230hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an alleged sex crime from a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

02/26/2024 1427hrs, Det. Richards received a walk-in complaint at the Sheriff’s Office regarding a person soliciting images from a juvenile.

02/26/2024 1650hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Wilson Mills Road in Rangeley. Gregory Cormier (59) of Rumford was driving a 2020 GMC pickup truck when it caught on fire. Rangeley Fire responded to the scene. Koob’s Garage removed the vehicle.

02/26/2024 18141hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a missing person from Cranberry peak Apartments in Eustis. The missing person had been transported to FMH the previous day for an evaluation.

02/26/2024 1855hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. Brian Sleeper (59) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2018 Toyota 4 Runner when the collision occurred.

02/26/2024 1946hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of juvenile theft from a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

02/26/2024 2007hrs, Deputy Frost received a report of an alleged sexual assault from a residence on the West Road in Chesterville. This was turned over to CID.

02/27/2024 0820hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle being forced off the road by a tractor trailer on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Investigation revealed that this was a low-speed event, no damage was done, the trucker was trying to take a wide turn, the complainant tried to drive by but slipped into the ditch.

02/27/2024 0836hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an oil truck being driven in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was located, followed, no erratic driving was observed.

02/27/2024 0911hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a lost wallet on Main Street in Rangeley. The complaint called back and informed dispatch that the wallet had been located.

02/27/2024 0943hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of damage to a fence at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld.

02/27/2024 1101hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of two dogs in the road on the New Sharon Road in Industry.

02/27/2024 1535hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a structure fire on North Main Street in Strong.

02/27/2024 1650hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Phillips School property in Phillips.

02/27/2024 1713hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Jessica Turner (38) of Jay was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

02/27/2024 1935hrs, Det. Davol received a complaint of a disturbance at the Local Bull on Main Street in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Patrick Barr (52) of Avon was arrested for Criminal Threatening and transported to jail.

02/28/2024 0748hrs, Det. Richards received a request for a welfare check on a person at a residence on Route 4 in Phillips. The person has since moved to another residence out of the county.

02/28/2024 0821hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request for a trespass notice to be delivered on behalf of Phillips Elementary School.

02/28/2024 0821hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint about a road rage incident that had occurred the previous evening on Walden’s Flats in Sandy River Plt.

02/28/2024 0905hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a suspicious incident at a residence on School Street in Weld where the complainant thought someone had tried to break into their residence.

02/28/2024 0929hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a parking lot accident at the transfer station in Kingfield.

02/28/2024 1027hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a man on a bicycle harassing workers at a construction zone on the Farmington Road in Strong. The suspect was identified and issued a disorderly conduct warning.

02/28/2024 1038hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

02/28/2024 1214hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

02/28/2024 1316hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an assault which allegedly occurred at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

02/28/2024 1802hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a single vehicle accident at the Bailey Hill Road and Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. David Brann (20) of Pittsfield was driving a 2008 VW when he drove into the ditch near the intersection.

02/29/2024 0131hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a residential alarm on Grant Cove Road in Eustis. The property was secure, false alarm.

02/29/2024 0509htrs, Deputy Couture and Det. Davol investigated a report of an alleged break in at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

02/29/2024 0748hrs, Sgt. Close received a residential alarm at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry. This was a false alarm.

02/29/2024 1338hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial; the source of the call was not located.

02/29/2024 1517hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon to report a horse in the road. Someone was able to move the horse before law enforcement response.

02/29/2024 1611hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of a theft where one spouse was accusing the other of theft at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

02/29/2024 1645hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a trespass complaint at a business in Strong. A person was served a trespass notice.

03/01/2024 0623hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Spaulding Road in Eustis.

03/01/2024 0818hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a road rage incident on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

03/01/2024 0852hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a burglary complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

03/01/2024 0954hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

03/01/2024 1521hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Eustis. As a result of the stop the driver Jennifer Fargo (49) of Eustis was summoned for OAS and Violating Conditions of Release.

03/01/2024 1525hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

03/01/2024 1551hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Wing Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/01/2024 1700hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/01/2024 1711hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of missing prescription drugs at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

03/01/2024 1805hrs, Deputy Wacome arrested Troy Pope (31) of Wilton on a Warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

03/01/2024 1907hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a disturbance call at Valley Brook Variety in Avon. The person causing the disturbance was given a trespass notice from the store.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 9 building checks and responded to 7 false 911 calls.