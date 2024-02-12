Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: February 3 – 9

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for February 3 – 9, 2024.

All the people charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/03/2024 0628hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

02/03/2024 1022hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a disturbance call at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

02/03/2024 1134hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of pickup trucks racing on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

02/03/2024 2207hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

02/03/2024 2355hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance call on Main Street in Eustis where it was reported that a man and woman were having an altercation. They were gone upon arrival.

02/04/2024 0820hrs, Deputy Morgan located an iPhone in the middle of the road near Pines Market in Eustis. He was able to locate the owner and return it.

02/04/2024 1242hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

02/04/2024 1321hrs, Deputy Morgan received an animal complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. Two dogs running around loose with no collars. The owner was eventually located and warned.

02/04/2024 1359hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Daniel Kagan (63) of Freeport Maine was driving a 2023 Audi southbound when he lost control, crossed the centerline, and was launched airborne causing it to land nose first and roll over onto its roof. No injuries were reported however the driver was transported to FMH to be evaluated. New Vineyard Fire responded to the scene as well as Bryan’s Auto to remove the vehicle.

02/04/2024 1644hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Tranquility Lane in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

02/05/2024 0941hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an unattended death on the Hoard Road in Salem Twp. Investigation determined that the victim died of natural causes.

02/05/2024 1040hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Paul Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a child custody dispute.

02/05/2024 1047hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong.

02/05/2024 1355hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

02/05/2024 1455hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. Disorderly conduct warnings were issued to all parties involved.

02/05/2024 2111hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a disabled tractor trailer truck on Arnold Trail in Alder Stream Twp.

02/05/2024 2154hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on North Main Street in Strong. Emma Dunn (18) of Wilton was driving a 2012 Subaru when the collision occurred. DEW removed the deer.

02/06/2024 0620hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on School Street in Weld. Investigation revealed that the victim died of natural causes.

02/06/2024 0737hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a dead deer in the middle of Arnold Trail in Eustis.

02/06/2024 0741hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. Investigation determined that the victim died of natural causes.

02/06/2024 0806hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to the Arnold Trail in Jim Pond Twp. to assist a driver of a disabled tractor trailer truck.

02/06/2024 0842hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Izaiah Perkins (24) of Madison was driving a 2023 Chevy Malibu northbound and being followed by a 2017 Chevy pickup being driven by Jacob Cyr (32) of Greene. Cyr attempted to pass Perkins in a passing zone when Perkins pulled out to the left in front of the Cyr vehicle causing both vehicles to collide. No injuries were reported.

02/06/2024 0952hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a vandalism complaint on Center Hill Road in Weld where the complainant was upset because a neighbor allegedly has been plowing snow into his open basement.

02/06/2024 1042hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on Stetson Drive in Carthage.

02/06/2024 1113hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of an assault at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

02/06/2024 1427hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at Phillips Elementary School in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

02/07/2024 1229hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Depot Street in Kingfield. As a result of the stop John Wiese (64) of New Portland was arrested for Operating after being declared a Habitual Offender and transported to jail.

02/07/2024 1632hrs, Det. Richards assisted a school bus driver with a disabled bus on Route 4 in Phillips.

02/07/2024 1507hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong where the caller believed they were being spayed by an unknown person using an unknown chemical. There was no evidence of a crime.

02/07/2024 1721hrs, Deputy Wacome received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. He was called off prior to reaching the residence due to the complainant contacting the person in question.

02/07/2024 1726hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Rangeley. This was a non-reportable accident.

02/07/2024 2318hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to assist Farmington Police with a Robbery call at a residence on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington.

02/08/2024 0627hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on the Industry Road in Industry of a woman allegedly passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/08/2024 0633hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Jay Police with a request for a K-9.

02/08/2024 1757hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Jeremy St. Germain (22) of Dixfield was driving a 2010 Nissan when the collision occurred.

02/09/2024 0857hrs, Det. Richards assisted another law enforcement agency and conducted a seizure of a vehicle from a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was transported to Farmington PD for a search warrant to be executed.

02/09/2024 1057hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

02/09/2024 1213hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of criminal mischief at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. CMP was reporting a damaged meter.

02/09/2024 1325hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence off from Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

02/09/2024 1446hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at the scenic overlook in Rangeley Plt.

02/09/2024 1616hrs, Deputy Elmes served a trespass notice on an individual located at the Portage Tap House in Rangeley. The individual was trespassed from Saddleback Mountain.

02/09/2024 1638hrs, Deputy Elmes served trespass notice on an individual located at the Country Club inn in Rangeley. The individual was trespassed from Saddleback Mountain.

02/09/2024 1705hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. No charges were filed.

02/09/2024 1809hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/09/2024 1904hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

02/09/2024 2024hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Melanie York (49) of Washington Twp. on a warrant at her residence and transported her to jail.

Deputies also conducted 4 elder checks, 10 building checks and responded to 4 false 911 calls.