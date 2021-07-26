Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 17 – 23

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty

07/17/2021 0842hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a gas drive off theft in the amount of over $50 at Sandy River Farm supply in New Sharon. A suspect was identified and the case is still under investigation.

07/17/2021 0848hrs, Deputy Gray and Chief Deputy Lowell conducted traffic control at the Rangeley Logging day’s parade and events.

07/17/2021 1051hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

07/17/2021 1142hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/17/2021 1200hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Couture, Deputy Gray and Trooper Hall participated in a parade detail at the Kingfield Days event.

07/17/2021 1349hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check from family members on a young woman from out of state who was coming to industry to meet a person she had met online. The person was located and found to be okay

07/17/2021 1354hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. As a result the resident there was transported to FMF for a possible stroke.

07/17/2021 1652hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield, this was an accidental dial.

07/17/2021 1955hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. bridge accident on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. Jamie St. Pierre (35) of Farmington was driving a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica when she drove too closely to the bridge with the car causing contact.

07/17/2021 2148hrs, Deputy Frost participated in foot patrol in Kingfield during the street dance.

07/18/2021 0903hrs, Deputy Morgan received a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Iisalo Road in Temple. He developed information regarding who the suspect may be and went to interview him at a residence on the Temple Road in Farmington. Once there the suspect was found to be home but refused to speak with officers. After a period of time the suspect made threats to the officers via a 911 call to dispatch and to the officers themselves. The threat escalated to the point where the State Police Tactical Team was called in by Farmington Police Chief Charles who had taken over the scene since it was in Farmington. After a 20 hour standoff, Matthew Allen (43) of Farmington was arrested by Farmington Police and transported to jail.

07/18/2021 1131hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call on Box Shop Hill in Farmington. This issue was between neighbors in separate apartments making noise. No charges were filed.

-7/18/2021 1222hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of squatters at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. This turned out to be an issue between family members and is civil in nature.

07/18/2021 1352hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

07/18/2021 1443hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Officer Clement with a disturbance call at a residence on Perham Street in Farmington.

07/18/2021 1551hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of a camp break-in complaint at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. An image was captured of one of the intruders was captured around 10pm the previous night.

07/18/2021 1637hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a noise complaint on Maple Street in Farmington.

07/18/2021 1743hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manor. The vehicle was located, and family members were contacted to take the driver home.

07/18/2021 1931hrs, Deputy Richards received a 911 call at Cathedral Pine Campground in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/18/2021 2027hrs, Deputy Couture responded to the mud football field in Kingfield regarding a disturbance there. Apparently there were loud partygoers there who were told to settle down. They stated they were all going to bed soon.

07/18/2021 2207hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at Tuttle’s Auto Sales in New Sharon. A vehicle was unoccupied and locked with its parking lights on.

07/18/2021 2253hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Richards responded to a disturbance call at York Hill Road in New Sharon. A third partly had reported that a female had been injured the previous day. Interviewing the involved parties, there was no evidence of a fight or injuries.

07/19/2021 0519hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Poland Spring Drive in Kingfield. Dylan Doran (21) of Skowhegan was driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

07/19/2021 0832hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an intoxicated person on Main Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Keith Doyon (44) of New Sharon was arrested on a probation hold.

07/19/2021 1120hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on the Kennebago River Road in Stetson Twp. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/19/2021 1503hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Francis Place in Carthage regarding a person who was making suicidal statements. Deputy Frost located the subject at 2234hrs and transported him to FMH for evaluation.

07/19/2021 1742hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disturbance and possible assault which occurred on Greenvale Cove in Sandy River Plt. No charges were filed.

07/20/2021 0846hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint from parents in Arizona concerned about their adult daughter who was staying with a group in Industry. They stated she wanted to leave and needed a ride. After conducting a welfare check, the adult female in question said she was fine and that members of the group were going to provide her a ride to the airport and did not need LE assistance. This complaint originated from a complaint on the 17th

07/20/2021 0953hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

07/20/2021 0959hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a complaint of alleged sales of prescription drugs at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips.

07/20/2021 1028hrs, Deputy Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

07/20/2021 1105hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt. there was no issue there.

07/20/2021 1148hrs, Deputy Kroger and Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

07/20/2021 1212hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a phone harassment complaint via texts at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

07/20/2021 1317hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint regarding the traffic signals at the construction area in Madrid.

07/20/2021 1403hrs, Deputy Elmes received what turned out to be a civil complaint on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

07/21/2021 0803hrs, Deputy Richards assisted Bristol Rhode Island Police with an investigation in Temple.

07/21/2021 0910hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a camper parked in a road on North Ross Ave in Philips.

07/21/2021 0925hrs, Deputy Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Robbins Nest Lane in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/21/2021 1010hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a harassment complaint on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

07/21/2021 1615hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

07/21/2021 1658hrs, Deputy Couture and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to Rangeley to assist Rangeley PD with a trespassing complaint on Doe Path in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Andre Bernier (36) of Rangeley was arrested for Criminal Trespass and transported to jail.

07/21/2021 2001hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for service at the jail.

07/21/2021 2140hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of suspicious vehicles at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The vehicles were only a couple of cars with people talking, no crime being committed.

07/21/2021 2203hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the River Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation, Ray Searles (38) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault with 3 prior convictions and transported him to jail.

07/22/2021 0615hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a welfare check on a person at a work site in the woods off the Weld Road in Washington Twp. The person was located and found to be okay.

07/22/2021 1254hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a dump truck kicked up a rock into a vehicles grill on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

07/22/2021 1350hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of hay bales on route 2 in New Sharon. He moved them to the side of the road.

07/22/2021 1551hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report a tractor trailer on its side on Arnold Trail in Jim Pond Twp. Steve Charrier (51) of Woburn PQ was driving a 2012 Mack Truck when he drove too close to the edge of the road causing the truck to roll over onto its side.

07/22/2021 1416hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Cushman School Road in Phillips.

07/22/2021 1437hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a two vehicle accident at the Mt. Blue State Park Entrance in Weld. A person crashed into another vehicle then fled the scene. The other person was identified, the case is still under investigation.

07/22/2021 1725hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an issue between a mother in NC who had a teenage daughter who was supposed to stay at a relative’s house for the summer in Industry, but has been staying with a friend. The mother was advised this was a civil issue.

07/23/2021 1017hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an assault complaint at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Grayhem Pinkham (21) of Farmington was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

07/23/2021 1116hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a parking lot accident at Poland Springs Bottling plant in Kingfield involving tractor trailers.

07/23/2021 1340hrs, Deputy Richards came upon a disabled vehicle on Town Farm Road in Farmington. The driver had already made arrangements.

07/23/2021 1440hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley.

07/23/2021 1701hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Kroger responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Christopher Cayer (33) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2014 Toyota was traveling eastbound when he drove off the road into a utility pole dropping power lines and rolling over. The driver was transported to FMH. Case is still under investigation.

07/23/2021 1704hrs. Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency (drug overdose) at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. The person was revived with Narcan and transported to FMH.

07/23/2021 1723hrs, Deputy Gray served a PFA on a person on Cedar Street in Kingfield.

07/23/2021 2215hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 12 building checks, deputies also conducted 7 elder checks