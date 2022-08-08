Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Husband accidentally runs over wife’s leg

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 30-Aug. 5, 2022:

(All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.)

07/30/2022 0720hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a violation of a protection order on the Chick Road in Industry. There was no basis to the complaint.

07/30/2022 0848hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/30/2022 1105hrs, Sgt. Richards received a late report of an assault which had occurred at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. None of the parties involved wished to pursue charges.

07/30/2022 1138hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a parking lot accident on Shadagee Lane in Phillips. Priscilla Tyler (72) of Phillips was backing out of a parking spot when she reportedly backed into a legally parked 2017 Chevy pickup. No injuries were reported.

07/30/2022 1229hrs, Sgt. Close received a trespassing complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill road in Strong.

07/30/2022 1340hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington police with a traffic stop on the Town Farm Road in Farmington.

07/30/2022 1743hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a security escort at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

07/30/2022 1850hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental call from a rider on an ATV.

07/30/2022 1925hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

07/30/2022 2115hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Artur Cielesz (39) of Farmington was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

07/30/2022 2206hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a loud party complaint at a residence on the Christen Road in Kingfield. The host of the party was given a disorderly conduct warning.

07/31/2022 0537hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call from a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

07/31/2022 0655hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call originating from Mt. Abram High School. This was an accidental dial.

07/31/2022 0806hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry.

07/31/2022 0942hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Lady Slipper Lane in Weld. Investigation revealed that the complainant received a disturbing text. It was determined that the text originated from Waterboro. Local police there were contacted.

07/31/2022 1011hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Windmill Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/31/2022 1238hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a civil issue regarding the sale of concert tickets.

07/31/2022 1244hrs, Deputy Cusson received a trespassing complaint on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This is an ongoing complaint which is civil in nature.

07/31/2022 1328hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint where there was a sale of a car between two males and one has not fully paid the other. They were informed that this was a civil issue.

07/31/2022 1507hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Porcupine Trail in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/31/2022 1700hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a traffic stop on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the stop Hailee Rowe (21) of Phillips was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

07/31/2022 2034hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Jesse Dingus (49) of Jay was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

07/31/2022 2220hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Freeman Road in Industry. The suspect fled the residence prior to arrival. On Aug. 1, Joshua Settle (49) of Industry turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office and was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

08/01/2022 0036hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Wilton police with an operating under the influence investigation.

08/01/2022 0747hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a gas drive-off complaint from Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The suspect was located and returned to pay the bill.

08/01/2022 0814hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at Anni’s Market in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

08/01/2022 0819hrs, Sgt. Richards received a dog-at-large complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

08/01/2022 0850hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a security escort at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

08/01/2022 0909hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on White Drive in Carthage. The victim died as a result of natural causes. Wiles Funeral Home was called to the scene, Carthage Fire Dept. personnel assisted at the scene.

08/01/2022 0916hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a man walking in the middle of the Rumford Road in Rangeley. The man was not located.

08/01/2022 1037hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a disturbance call at a residence on Varnum Pond road in Temple. No charges were filed.

08/01/2022 1257hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of traffic on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

08/01/2022 1400hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request from the complaint to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. The person was located and found to be ok.

08/01/2022 1519hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible violation of protection order at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

08/01/2022 1616hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an incident that occurred in Weld where a husband accidentally ran over his wife’s leg while helping him set bear bait off West Side Road. This was determined to be an accident.

08/01/2022 1800hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a vehicle fire on the Intervale Road in Temple. Eleanor Taylor (28) of Temple was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram when it caught fire. Temple Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene to put the fire out. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

08/01/2022 1928hrs, Deputy Morgan received a trespassing complaint at a residence on Withey Road in New Vineyard. This turned out to be a civil issue, no charges were filed.

08/01/2022 2319hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

08/02/2022 0144hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on Hinds Road in Wyman Twp. This was a false alarm.

08/02/2022 0922hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of harassment between neighbors on East Brook Lane in Weld. There was not enough evidence to support charges.

08/02/2022 0952hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt. Cusson did not find the party initially, later on that evening Det. Davol located the person and found her to be ok. She was asked to contact the family member looking for her.

08/02/2022 1053hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a property line dispute on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

08/02/2022 1138hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

08/02/2022 1142hr, Deputy Couture and Lt. Rackliffe assisted Jay police in the search for a suicidal person. The person was located by Jay police and transported to FMH.

08/02/2022 1413hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Norman Lewis (38) of Chesterville was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant. He was transported to jail without incident.

08/03/2022 0429hrs, Chief Lowell received a residential alarm at a residence on Hinds Road in Wyman Twp. This was a false alarm.

08/03/2022 1001hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of suspicious activity on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon near Tuttle’s garage.

08/03/2022 1029hrs, Deputy Cusson received a report of theft of farm equipment at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry. This was determined to be a civil issue.

08/03/2022 1254hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a vehicle fire on West Mills Road in Industry. Morgan Arseneault (21) of Buckfield was driving a 1992 Suzuki sedan when the vehicle caught on fire while traveling southbound. No injuries were reported. Farmington Fire Dept. personnel made initial response to the scene. Industry Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene. Farmington towing removed the vehicle.

08/03/2022 1457hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Michelle Lamoureux (37) of New Sharon was traveling westbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

08/03/2022 1507hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint from a person in Weld who had a family member who was in mental health crises but not in the area. A phone search listed the person in question as being in Massachusetts and just driving around, not in Maine. Massachussetts law enforcement was contacted at the various locations where the person was.

08/03/2022 1905hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

08/03/2022 2221hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. He was unable to locate the source of the call.

08/03/2022 2342hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a medical emergency regarding report of a person in crises at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. The person was located and was determined to not be suicidal.

08/04/2022 1014hrs, Deputy Gray assisted State Police locating a person in Dallas Plt. whose registered vehicle was abandoned in Howland.

08/04/2022 1035hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

08/04/2022 1137hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint called into the staff at Mt. Abram Health Center in Strong. The caller was served a trespass notice.

08/04/2022 1245hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a single vehicle accident on Clover Mills Road in Temple. Robert O’Connor (61) of Farmington was driving a 2020 pickup and attempting to turn into a driveway in Temple, misjudging the distance to the guard rail and side swiped it.

08/04/2022 1350hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a tractor trailer parked in a no parking area at the scenic pull out in Eustis.

08/04/2022 1520hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a child custody complaint at Stratton Elementary School in Eustis.

08/04/2022 1653hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Brittany Briggs (28) of Carthage on a fugitive from justice warrant at a residence on Alfieri Drive in Carthage.

08/04/2022 1757hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Route 2 in Wilton. The driver was identified as Tevin Pitter (24) of Jamaica. A firearm was also located in the vehicle. U.S. Border Patrol took Pitter into custody and transported him to jail.

08/04/2022 2058hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an intoxicated person at Valley Brook Variety in Avon. The person was identified and decided to go home.

08/04/2022 2212hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Tanger Karchenes (22) of Farmington was driving a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

08/05/2022 0654hrs, Deputy Gray and Chief Lowell responded to a residence on the River Road in Carthage regarding a suicidal person with a knife. Upon arrival the person was secured and transported to FMH for evaluation.

08/05/2022 0855hrs, Det. Charles responded to a single vehicle accident on Main Street on Sandy River Plt.

08/05/2022 1025hrs, Deputy Gray received 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

08/05/2022 1515hrs, Deputy Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Mary Stimson (70) of Phillips was driving a 2016 Subaru when she attempted to make turn reversing direction and ran off the road.

08/05/2022 1959hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/05/2022 2047hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Thaniel Smith (63) of Kingfield was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey and was slowing to a stop on the Lexington Road approaching the stop sign at the intersection of Main Street in Kingfield when another vehicle traveling south on Main Street turned onto the Lexington Road too sharply striking the Dodge. A description of the offending vehicle was not available upon the arrival of Deputy Gray.

Deputies conducted building six checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.