Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Hypodermic needle found in Phillips

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 28-June 3, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/28/2022 0158hrs, Deputy Gray received an alarm at the ATM on School Street in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

05/28/2022 0912hrs, Deputy Morgan received a theft of a purse complaint at a residence on Cross Street in Rangeley. It was later discovered that the purse was only misplaced.

05/28/2022 0930hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2022 1009hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two men in an altercation on the River Road in Philips.

05/28/2022 1055hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint via texts at a residence on Trestle Ave. in Kingfield.

05/28/2022 1130hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a property dispute between neighbors on Main Street in New Sharon.

05/28/2022 1143hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Carry Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2022 1229hrs, Deputy Morgan received an alarm at the ATM on School Street in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

05/28/2022 1346hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

05/28/2022 1500hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

05/28/2022 1913hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. dog accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. Charles Snell (82) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2022 Kia when the collision occurred. The dog died at the scene, the owner was located.

05/28/2022 1940hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Dickey Mills Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2022 2007hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid.

05/28/2022 2146hrs, Deputy Frost, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a domestic disturbance which occurred on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Jeffrey Lane (48) of Wilton was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault Class C and transported to jail. Wilton Police also assisted in the investigation.

05/28/2022 2149hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of an intoxicated woman sitting in the middle of the Adams Road in Chesterville. A group of people were partying at a residence near the location of where the woman was. The woman was moved from the road.

05/29/2022 0913hrs, Sgt. Richards received a dog custody complaint at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage.

05/29/2022 1155hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Mingo Loop Road regarding a dog bite complaint. Elizabeth MacDonald (59) of Rangeley was summonsed for keeping a dangerous dog.

05/29/2022 1324hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on Park Street in Phillips.

05/29/2022 1337hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of possible vandalism at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. Investigation revealed that a rock was thrown through a window of the residence of the complainant. It is possible that the rock was kicked up by someone mowing a lawn nearby.

05/29/2022 1354hrs, Deputy Cusson received a welfare check request from the caller regarding a family member at a camp off Mitchell Brook Road in Temple. The person was not at camp and had returned home.

05/29/2022 1458hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a suspicious person on East Madrid Road in Phillips.

05/29/2022 1654hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be a parent and child issue. DHHS was notified.

05/29/2022 2014hr, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a sand pit off the Salem Road in Salem twp. This was an accidental dial.

05/29/2022 2314hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Kevin Fiske (33) of Farmington was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu when the collision occurred.

05/30/2022 1214hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on the Borough Road in Chesterville to assist EMS. Because of the critical nature of the call, Sgt. Richards drove the ambulance to FMH while personnel worked on the patient.

05/30/2022 1016hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Leroy Norton (38) of Chesterville was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and transported to jail.

05/30/2022 1521hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. The suspect lived in Anson, Somerset SO was called to assist in notification.

05/30/2022 1655hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Depot Street in Phillips where it was reported that a hypodermic needle was found.

05/30/2022 1956hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on a juvenile at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville at the request of the school district. The juvenile was located and found to be ok.

05/30/2022 2314hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Jay PD with a welfare check at a residence in Phillips.

05/30/2022 2333hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a loud party complaint at a campsite in Cathedral Pines in Eustis.

05/31/2022 0935hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a security check at the Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

05/31/2022 0937hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

05/31/2022 1337hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at Stratton Elementary School in Eustis. This was an incident between students.

05/31/2022 1422hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle tractor trailer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The truck did not have any damage however some damage was done to the guardrail.

05/31/2022 1717hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the Jackson Mountain Road in Temple regarding a report of suspicious activity.

05/31/2022 1825hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at the Stratton Plaza in Eustis. A harassment notice was issued as a result.

05/31/2022 1826hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-car accident near Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. Jamie Lane (43) of New Sharon was driving a 2017 Nissan and slowing in traffic to make a right turn onto Main Street when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zachary Poisson (17) of Wilton. No injuries were reported. New Sharon fire dept. personnel responded to the scene.

05/31/2022 1836hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a hit and run accident at Edmunds’ Market in Phillips. It was reported that a white Ford Ranger pickup being operated by William Brunton of Avon had backed into a parked 2010 GMC pickup operated by Heather Campbell (19) of Phillips. As a result of the investigation William Brunton (77) of Avon was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

05/31/2022 2236hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in Rangeley. The person was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

06/01/2022 0555hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell assisted a motorist with a disabled electric car on the Stratton road in Rangeley.

06/01/2022 1021hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint at a residence on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt.

06/01/2022 1232hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a compliant of online computer fraud at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

06/01/2022 1234hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a truck which was leaking hydraulic fluid on Main Street in Rangeley.

06/01/2022 1737hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order. This turned out to be a person in mental health crises on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result Gray transported the person in crises to FMH for an evaluation.

06/01/2022 1922hrs, Deputy Gray received a trespassing complaint on a piece of property located on East Madrid road in Madrid. This call was unfounded.

06/01/2022 1444hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

06/01/2022 2223hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a missing juvenile complaint at a residence on Brier Lane in Farmington. The juvenile returned home.

06/02/2022 0859hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm at a residence on Cemetery Street in New Sharon. This was a false alarm.

06/02/2022 1151hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips regarding a complaint involving a neighbor’s house.

06/02/2022 1314hrs, Deputy Frost responded to Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon regarding the school going into a soft lockdown due to an incident at the Norridgewock Mill Stream Elementary school. As it turned out the incident in Norridgewock was a misunderstanding and no lockdown was necessary.

06/02/2022 1431hrs, Deputy Couture received a fraud complaint at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The complainant’s phone had been “spoofed” and being used for online illegal activity.

06/02/2022 1812hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Leroy Norton (38) of Chesterville was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

06/02/2022 2033hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a suspicious woman on the Borough Road in Chesterville. The woman was gone upon arrival.

06/02/2022 2202hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious person on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. The person was located and identified, no illegal activity.

06/03/2022 0029hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an alarm at the White Elephant in Strong. This turned out to be a false alarm.

06/03/2022 0900hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at the Maine Mountain Children House in Kingfield.

06/03/2022 1229hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence at a residence on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard.

06/03/2022 1235hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple.

06/03/2022 1630hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a borderline dispute between neighbors on the Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

06/03/2022 1729hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a motorcycle on Main Street in Rangeley.

06/03/2022 1909hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Randall Parlin (69) of Chesterville was arrested on a OUI charge and transported to jail.

06/03/2022 2229hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a dog at large near the Flagstaff General Store.

Deputies conducted building eight checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to six false 911 calls.