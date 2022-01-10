Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Icy roads lead to accidents

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 1– 7, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

01/01/2022 0847hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Koob’s assisted.

01/01/2022 1119hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

01/01/2022 1145hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

01/01/2022 1153hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call that originated from a business on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/01/2022 1212hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint at Our Village Market in New Vineyard where it was reported that a black sedan with Massachusetts plates stopped at the store and dumped trash into their personal trash receptacle then continued to head south.

01/01/2022 1347hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint from road maintenance personnel in New Sharon regarding their ability to plow was being blocked by a vehicle on Muddy Brook Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was moved.

01/01/2022 1549hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Chick Road in Industry. Megan Picard (35) of Industry was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it lost control and slid off the road. Industry Fire Dept. responded to the scene to help with traffic and the icy roads.

01/01/2022 1600hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/01/2022 1934hrs, Deputy Gray received a loud party complaint at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

01/01/2021 1939hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a civil issue at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

01/01/2022 1951hrs, Deputy Frost summoned Anthony Sachetti (43) of Wyman Twp. on a charge of attaching false plates on a vehicle involved in a crash on Route 27.

01/01/2022 2209hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Dickey Mills Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Grayhem Pinkham (21) of Avon was arrested on a Class C domestic violence assault charge.

01/02/2022 0600hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington police with a suicidal person on Court Street in Farmington.

01/02/2022 0911hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/02/2022 0927hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Riley Pomerleau (18) of North Berwick was driving a 2018 Ford Expedition northbound when it lost control and slid off the road. No injuries were reported; Koob’s garage removed the vehicle. Rangeley Fire Dept. responded to the scene to assist.

01/02/2022 1043hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Howard Road in Salem Twp. Detective Charles assisted with this call and determined that the caller was a scammer who had been receiving checks from the person living there and was concerned his checks were not coming. It was determined that the calls were possibly originating in Jamaica. The case is still under investigation.

01/02/2022 1339hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. Troy Pomerleau (51) North Berwick was driving a 2018 Ford Expedition southbound when it lost control and rolled over. No injuries were reported; Koob’s garage removed the vehicle. Rangeley Fire Dept. responded to the scene to assist.

01/02/2022 1356hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a probation arrest at a residence on the Meldrum Road in Kingfield. As a result Grayhem Pinkham (21) of Avon was arrested in Avon and transported to jail.

01/02/2022 1534hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check from a friend of the person to be checked, at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. The person to be checked on allegedly made suicidal statements. The person did not wish to speak with deputies, but did allow transport by a Northstar ambulance to FMH for evaluation.

01/02/2022 1614hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check on a male who lived at a residence on Clover Mill Road in Farmington.

01/02/2022 1630hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a single vehicle accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Owen Thoreck (22) of Cape Elizabeth was driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma when it lost control and slid off the road.

01/02/2022 1636hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

01/02/2022 1658hrs, Deputy Gray received a threatening complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This turned out to be civil in nature.

01/02/2022 1720hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an ongoing landlord tenant dispute on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis where, according the complainant, the landlord keeps breaking into the apartment demanding that the tenant vacate.

01/02/2022 1730hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/02/2022 1743hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

01/02/2022 1759hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington PD with an investigation into a report of someone shooting off fireworks at Blueberry Hill Apartments in Farmington.

01/02/2022 1845hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in Kingfield north of town. Hugh Cummings (71) of Millinocket was driving a 2020 GMC pickup southbound when it lost control and ran off the road. The driver was injured in the crash and was transported by Northstar ambulance to FMH. Kingfield Fire responded to the scene to assist with extraction and traffic.

01/02/2022 2141hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a landlord tenant dispute on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

01/02/2022 2200hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Spillover Motel in Eustis. The participants were issued disorderly conduct warnings. No charges were filed.

01/02/2022 2347hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a landlord tenant disturbance call once again on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

01/02/2022 2350hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by the Bridge in Tim Pond Twp.

01/03/2022 0858hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Wilton Road. David Averill (72) of New Sharon was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country northbound when a 2006 Nissan Titan pickup attempted to pass being driven by Curtis Moody (53) of Wilton. When Moody completed his pass, as he turned back into his lane he clipped the front of the Chrysler causing both vehicles to lose control and go off both sides of the road. Averill was injured in the accident, Chesterville Fire Dept. and Northstar personnel assisted at the scene.

01/03/2022 0917hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a gas drive off at Mainely Convenience in Kingfield. The person was identified as a New Hampshire resident and stopped by Farmington police. Farmington PD had the person return to Kingfield and pay for the fuel.

01/03/2022 1034hrs, Deputy Cusson received a vandalism complaint from a person on the Silver Spring Road in Eustis. The complaint was unfounded.

01/03/2022 1036rs, Deputy Cusson investigated a child custody dispute at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

01/03/2022 1224hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple.

01/03/2022 1758hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a late report of an assault that allegedly occurred in Phillips. The complainant did not wish to pursue charges. Deputy Frost confirmed that an incident did occur with the other party involved. No charges.

01/03/2022 1822hrs, Deputy Couture received a trespass complaint at a residence on Russell Street in Phillips.

01/04/2022 0903hrs, Deputy Davol received a harassment by cell phone complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

01/04/2022 0921hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a VIN check at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

01/04/2022 1029hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a car off the road on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The owner had made arrangements to retrieve it.

01/4/2022 1100hrs Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted Deputy Frost with a traffic stop on Maple Ave. in Farmington.

01/04/2022 1207hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of vandalism at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. This complaint was unfounded and determined to be an ongoing issue between a landlord and tenant.

01/04/2022 1423hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a vehicle off the road orth onf Kingfield on Main Street. Michael Bromberg (72) of Mason, N.H. was driving a 2019 Toyota when the slide off occurred. There was no damage to the vehicle. Kingfield Fire Dept. personnel assisted at the scene.

01/04/2022 1502hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint regarding the driving capability of an elderly resident at Cranberry Peak apartments in Eustis.

01/04/2022 1602hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of possible trespassing at a residence on Caboose Lane in Kingfield.

01/04/2022 1702hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

01/04/2022 1707hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of a possible domestic assault at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. The case was turned over to Lt. St. Laurent.

01/04/2022 1849hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Shannon Mitchell (42) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2007 Audi when the collision occurred.

01/04/2022 1909hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on children at the request of a neighbor at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong. The children were located and found to be ok.

01/04/2022 2134hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious person at the Strong Area Health Center. The person happened to be the custodian.

01/05/2022 0626hrs, Deputy Elmes received an animal complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

01/05/2022 0725hrs, Sgt. Close assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

01/05/2022 1332hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on School Street in Perkins Twp. Craig Record (38) of Dixfield was driving a 2012 Subaru when it lost control and ran off the road.

01/05/2022 1723hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Kirtely Woodcock (58) of Salem Twp. was driving a school bus owned by MSAD 58 when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

01/05/2022 1856hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of suicidal person at a residence on the Reddington Road in Dallas Plt. Further investigation revealed that the person was not suicidal but was in crises. A councilor was coming to speak with the person.

01/05/2022 2254hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

01/05/2022 2259hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint where the complainant thought his phone was being bugged at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. There was no evidence for the basis of this complaint.

01/06/2022 0743hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on Route 17 in Letter D Twp. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

01/06/2022 1127hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary.

01/06/2022 1241hrs, Deputy Cusson and Deputy Davol responded to a residence on the Cornforth Road in Industry regarding a person in crises. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation by Northstar ambulance.

01/06/2022 1448hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at the request of the caller who is a family member of the person at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

01/07/2022 0634hr, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt. The residence was secure.

01/07/2022 1026hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

01/07/2022 1135hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a car off the road in Kingfield on Main Street. The fire dept. arrived and found that the vehicle had been pulled out of the ditch.

01/07/2022 1439hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of cars parked on Route 43 in New Sharon by Crowell’s Pond interfering with the flow of two-way traffic.

01/07/2022 1557hrs, Sgt. Close provided security during a child exchange between parents on Main Street in Kingfield.

01/07/2022 1825hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

01/07/2022 1956hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an alarm at a residence on Cottage Road in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm by new owners who were unfamiliar with their system.

Deputies conducted 79 building checks; one building was found unsecure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to nine false 911 calls.