Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: increased car vs. deer crashes continue

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Nov. 5 through Nov. 11, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/05/2022 0705hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of hunters driving by the complainant’s property.

11/05/2022 0749hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of political sign theft from a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

11/05/2022 0823hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment via text complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

11/05/2022 0906hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a suspicious person on Calon Drive in Wyman Twp.

11/05/2022 0938hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Sgt. Boyd with a juvenile who had run away from FMH as he was being evaluated. The juvenile was located and reunited with the parent and returned.

11/05/2022 1125hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint on the Stratton Road in Rangeley.

11/05/2022 1215hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what turned out to be a dispute between neighbors on the River Road in Strong.

11/05/2022 1311hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on High Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

11/06/2022 0255hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of gunshots being fired on Ross Ave in Phillips. Nothing suspicious was found.

11/06/2022 0537hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Cynthia Smith (68) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Jeep Liberty when the collision occurred.

11/06/2022 1009hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Buzzell Road in Industry. No charges were filed.

11/06/2022 1215hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Officer Drake with UMF Police with an investigation.

11/06/2022 1728hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 2 in Carthage. Luke McLeod (19) of Dixfield was driving a 2006 Toyota Prius when the collision occurred.

11/06/2022 1736hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

11/06/2022 2028hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This was an unattended death where the victim had died of natural causes.

11/07/2022 0823hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Dale Klein (23) of North Dixmont at his workplace on Saddleback Mountain in Dallas Plt. The arrest was at the request of Waldo County Sheriff’s Office on a temporary warrant for Domestic Violence Assault, terrorizing and Criminal Mischief.

11/07/2022 0926hrs, Det. Davol investigated a harassment complaint via texts between juveniles at the Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

11/07/2022 1306hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Borough Road in

Chesterville. Northstar transported the victim.

11/07/2022 1316hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. This was an issue regarding an issue of a teen wanting to live with a different parent.

11/07/2022 1732hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a dead deer on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

11/07/2022 1817hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a car vs. tree branch accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Courtney Steeves (44) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 Honda CR-V northbound when the wind blew a tree branch down onto the vehicle.

11/07/2022 1818hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of suspicious activity on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

11/07/2022 1826hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Douglas Tulin (62) of Rangeley was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler when the collision occurred.

11/08/2022 0929hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a threatening complaint at a residence in Eustis.

11/08/2022 1239hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint on the Dam Road in Eustis.

11/08/2022 1318hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of suspicious activity at the Ball Park on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

11/08/2022 1331hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint at a summer residence on Mill Brook Road in Sandy River Plt. The complainant stated someone was caught on camera at the main door of the camp. The complainant asked for the place to be checked out.

11/08/2022 1421hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of online fraud at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville.

11/08/2022 1547hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a two-car accident on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Michael Hyde (63) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Subaru northbound when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2008 Subaru driven by Sean Walsh (17) of New Vineyard who admitted to driving while distracted.

11/08/2022 1640hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Hamit Soykat (36) of Rockfall CT was driving a 2007 Honda when the collision occurred.

11/08/2022 1834hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of a suspicious person on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. A male who was wearing a headlamp was walking in the woods near the complainant’s house.

11/08/2022 2235 Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

11/08/2022 2239hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a dead dear on Salem Road in Freeman Twp.

11/09/2022 0302hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Matthew Friel (36) of Albany Twp was arrested for OUI, Operating with a Suspended License and Violating Conditions of Release. He was transported to jail without incident.

11/09/2022 0432hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Robert Marlborough (63) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 1999 Chevy Suburban when the collision occurred.

11/09/2022 0554hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a dead deer on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

11/09/2022 1131hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a person who appeared lost on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an unfounded complaint.

11/09/2022 1402hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

11/09/2022 1538hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

11/09/2022 1946hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Sawyer Street in Phillips. As a result of the stop Stephen Haines (49) of Phillips was charged with Attaching False Plates.

11/09/2022 2049hrs, Deputy Elmes was requested to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Lower Vose Road in Kingfield. The person was located and found to be okay.

11/09/2022 2101hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Charles Noble (47) of Yarmouth was driving a 2016 Ford Focus when the collision occurred.

11/09/2022 2140hrs, Deputy Frost received a report of a suspicious person near the complainant’s house on the Pope Road in Chesterville.

11/09/2022 2203hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious person on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. It was determined that the complainant has made multiple such complaints in the past because of dementia.

11/09/2022 2231hrs, Deputy Frost identified investigated a person in a vehicle in the cemetery on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

11/10/2022 0603hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a Western Express truck stuck on a lawn at the Kingfield Elementary School.

11/10/2022 0648hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted Rumford PD with an investigation.

11/10/2022 0803hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Mary Ayotte (58) of Strong was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

11/10/2022 0901hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at the ball field across from the Spillover Motel in Wyman Twp.

11/10/2022 1001hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of Road signs missing on Foster Hill Road in Strong and Freeman Twp.

11/10/2022 1003hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of firearms complaint at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

11/10/2022 1200hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Richards arrested Corey Towers (32) of Jay at Tower’s residence for Aggravated Criminal Mischief Class C, Violation of Conditions of Release Class E and Criminal Conspiracy Class D. He was transported to jail without incident. Tyler Meisner (18) of Chesterville was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief Class D. Both were charged because of their involvement with cutting down a utility pole and trees in Chesterville.

11/10/2022 1300hrs, Sgt. Richards received a suspicious activity complaint at a residence on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. The complaint was unfounded.

11/10/2022 1307hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a disturbance call at a residence on Russell Street in Phillips.

11/10/2022 1325hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Hill Top Road in Chesterville.

11/10/2022 1150hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

11/10/2022 1618hrs, Deputy Frost arrived at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon and arrested Joshua Hayes (35) of New Sharon on a warrant and transported him to jail without incident.

11/10/2022 1719hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

11/10/2022 1916hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint from Valley Brook Variety in Avon. The suspect was located and identified as a homeless transient from California, and was issued a trespass notice.

11/10/2022 2200hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. porcupine accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Joshua Dunn (44) of Avon was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion when the collision occurred.

11/11/2022 0645hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the River Road in Avon. This is an ongoing issue at this residence where the subject suffers from mental health issues and refuses help.

11/11/2022 0856hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington Police Officer Mutschin with a traffic stop on Town Farm Road in Farmington.

11/11/2022 0910hrs, Deputy Couture went to a residence on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard and arrested Danielle Preston (38) of New Vineyard on a Warrant and transported her to jail.

11/11/2022 113hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a cement truck rollover off Center Hill Road in Weld. Arthur Thomas (64) of Farmington was backing a 2018 Oshkosh cement truck owned by Haley’s Inc on a dirt road when the road gave way causing the truck to roll. Dutch Gap wrecker came to the scene to retrieve the vehicle.

11/11/2022 1139hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Goldrup Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

11/11/2022 1454hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

11/11/2022 1507hrs, Sgt. Richards came upon an accident at the intersection of Main Street and Greenridge Way in Jay. Melissa Starbird (29) of Jay was driving a 2022 Nissan Sentra when she took a turn onto Greenridge Way to fast from Main Street, overshot the road and ran into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

11/11/2022 1706hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. Ginger Wentworth (70) of New Vineyard was driving a 2017 Jeep when the collision occurred.

11/11/2022 1742hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. As a result of the investigation Myles Lynch (19) of Eustis was summonsed for Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer & Violating Condition of Release.

11/11/2022 2034hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a man sitting in the middle of West Kingfield Road while on his cell phone. The man was gone upon his arrival.

11/11/2022 2111hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Sholan went to a residence on River Street in Strong and arrested Stephen Kennedy (32) of Strong on a Warrant and transported him to jail.

Deputies also conducted 9 elder checks, 18 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.