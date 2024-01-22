Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: January 13 – 19

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for January 13 through January 19, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/13/2024 0254hrs, Deputy Gray received a business alarm at the Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. This was an employee error.

01/13/2024 0927hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a truck impeding the ability of DOT to plow the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

01/13/2024 1241hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to two slide-off complaints in New Vineyard, no damage was reported to either vehicle. Wingnut Towing and Dutch Gap Auto responded to the scene to pull the vehicles.

01/13/2024 1326hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle blocking the road on Clearwater Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was removed prior to Morgan responding.

01/13/2024 1344hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a business alarm at the Phillips Town office. This was a false alarm.

01/13/2024 1907hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a two-car accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Verne Voter (68) of Avon was plowing a driveway with a 2014 Dodge Ram when he backed out of a driveway and failed to yield to an eastbound 2006 Ford F250 being driven by Kurt Searles (34) of Phillips causing the Ford pickup to “T-bone” the Dodge Ram. No injuries were reported. Phillips Fire was toned out to the scene. Kurt Searles was charged with Failure to register a motor vehicle.

01/14/2024 1118hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

01/14/2024 1151hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The person there was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital in Rumford.

01/14/2024 1305hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of cars parked in the roadway interfering with snow removal on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon.

01/14/2024 1307hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a man who may need medical attention sitting in a box truck in the parking lot of a local business in Eustis. Eustis Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene and determined nothing was wrong with the person.

01/14/2024 1545hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of two vehicles clipping each other’s mirrors as they passed by each other on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Daniel Iris (49) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2003 GMC pickup eastbound when his mirror struck an oncoming 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Michael Cuva (48) of Farmington. Both drivers disagreed as to who struck who, but both were able to drive away.

01/14/2024 1553hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Virginia Liberatos (67) of Glen Cove NY was driving a 2019 Range Rover when the collision occurred.

01/14/2024 1748hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Route 4 in Letter D Twp.

01/14/2024 1804hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Route 4 in Madrid.

01/15/2024 0038hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a tractor trailer that had jackknifed on Route 4 in Phillips. Michael Stinson (57) of Sabattus was driving a 2019 Freightliner when his truck jackknifed due to icy road conditions.

01/15/2024 0537hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Dixfield Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

01/15/2024 0624hrs, Deputy Chapman arrested Elizabeth Apgar (24) of Farmington on a warrant after she turned herself in at the jail.

01/15/2024 0907hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a car abandoned on the Industry Road in Industry.

01/15/2024 1050hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/15/2024 1051hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a disturbance at Dutch Gap Auto in Chesterville. Close was canceled prior to arriving.

01/15/2024 1116hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Gloria Road in New Sharon. The address provided was an address that was vacant, the person to be checked was determined to be living in Somerset County. Somerset SO was contacted.

01/15/2024 1121hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a parking lot accident at Welch’s Auto Repair in Chesterville.

01/15/2024 1135hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint regarding a home repair contractor and how that person is not fulfilling his contract at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This is a civil issue.

01/15/2024 1344hrs, Deputy Chapman arrested Mitchell Wallace (25) of Rockland on a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

01/15/2024 1538hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

01/15/2024 1610hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/15/2024 1613hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Dustin Road in Avon. This involved a juvenile.

01/15/2024 1719hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

01/15/2024 1723hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Emily Selecky (39) of Janesville WI was driving a 2021 Nissan Sentra when the collision occurred.

01/15/2024 1853hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on children at a residence on Highland Ave. in Kingfield. The children were checked on and found to be okay.

01/15/2024 2014hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Caldwell Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/15/2024 2016hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a gravel pit on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

01/15/2024 2051hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Wilton Police with an investigation.

01/15/2024 2142hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

01/16/2024 0108hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on George Thomas Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

01/16/2024 0251hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

01/16/2024 1219hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an individual placing orders to Dunkin Donuts and then canceling them through Door Dash. This customer has accumulated almost 300 dollars in transactions that were canceled.

01/16/2024 1437hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on South Strong Road in Strong. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

01/16/2024 1452hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a residence on the River Road in Avon regarding a suspicious fire at a residence there. Upon arrival there was no evidence of a fire found.

01/16/2024 1809hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a tractor trailer rig stuck on South Strong Road in Strong. Dutch Gap Auto responded to the scene.

01/16/2024 2207hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

01/17/2024 0901hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint via social media at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon.

01/17/2024 0913hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. This is an ongoing situation between an adult mother in Florida and an adult man in Avon. Harassment notices were issued to both parties.

01/17/2024 1008hrs, Sgt. Close investigated an alleged theft of a wheelbarrow at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. Investigation revealed that the complainant uses the wheelbarrow to haul garbage bags out to the front of the driveway for trash pickup staff to retrieve. Someone saw the empty wheelbarrow and thought it was left there for free and took it home. This was a misunderstanding.

01/17/2024 1054hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Whittier Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was pulled out by Farmington Towing.

01/17/2024 1206hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on West Branch Street in Kingfield. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

01/17/2024 1706hrs, Deputy Frost received a parking complaint on the Dixfield Road in Weld.

01/17/2024 2024hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of large piles of snow being left on Route 27 in Wyman Twp.

01/17/2024 2058hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

01/18/2024 0852hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on Montfort Drive in Strong. This was a false alarm.

01/18/2024 1104hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car off the road near Natanis Point in Coburn Gore. This was simply a slide off event.

01/18/2024 1125hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment via social media complaint at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon.

01/18/2024 1257hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a possible harassment complaint at a camp on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp.

01/18/2024 1558hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Red Moose Lane in Sandy River Plt.

01/18/2024 1612hrs, Sgt. Sholan served a PFA on an inmate at the jail.

01/18/2024 2035hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The caller believed someone was walking around their house.

01/18/2024 2203hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a camp off Arnold Trail in Eustis regarding suspicious activity reported there. A person there felt they had been followed home by a stranger. A check of the residence did not produce any evidence of illegal activity.

01/18/2024 2329hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street and the Wilsons Mills Road in Rangeley. Erin Marshal (30) of Bath was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she lost control and ran off the road. As a result of the investigation the driver was charged with OUI.

01/19/2024 0508hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Peter Coffren (60) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2014 Nissan Frontier when the collision occurred.

01/19/2024 0852hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Smith Road in Freeman Twp. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay. Deputy Gray assisted the elderly woman by raking off a portion of snow from her garage.

01/19/2024 1034hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. snowmobile accident on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. Dennis Hummel (68) of East Meadow NY was driving a snowmobile on a trail which approaches the Loon Lake Road. Mark Nedeau (61) of Oquossoc was driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado on Loon Lake Road approaching the snowmobile crossing when the driver of the snow sled for unknown reason failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by the oncoming pickup truck. The driver of the sled and his wife were transported to FMH for non-life-threatening injuries.

01/19/2024 1118hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/19/2024 1617hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a suspicious incident at a residence on Parlin Road in Phillips where the homeowner had found that someone had tried to insert keys into their door that did not fit. The complainant had to use pliers to remove the keys.

01/19/2024 1718hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Cape Cod hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Thomas Buzzell (31) of Industry was summonsed for OAS.

01/19/2024 1621hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/19/2024 1856hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

01/19/2024 2106hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. The suspect was court ordered to not be near the victim and had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies. As a result of the investigation a Warrant of Arrest was issued for Johnathan McMillen (18) of Parkman for Violation of Conditions of Release.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 9 building checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.