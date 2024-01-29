Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: January 20 – 26

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for January 20 through January 26, 2024

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/20/2024 0631hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding child custody on the Paul Road in Chesterville.

01/20/2024 1208hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call in Eustis on a snowmobile trail, this was an accidental dial.

01/20/2024 1213hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the Wilton Road in Farmington. Couture was able to locate the vehicle on Main Street in Farmington. As a result of the investigation Curtis Henderson (55) of Wilton was arrested for OUI and charged with Driving to Endanger.

01/20/2024 1850hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a complaint that turned out to be a civil issue regarding the complainant lending a car to another person on Chesterville Hill road in Chesterville.

01/20/2024 2141hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Mountain View Road in Eustis. This turned out to be a drug overdose.

01/20/2024 2318hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. There were no charges filed as a result of the investigation.

01/20/2024 2301hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call and request for medical assistance at a residence on Russell Cove Circle in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Jessika Tibbetts (42) of Leeds was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

01/20/2024 2357hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Timothy Lawrence (40) of Worcester Mass was arrested for OUI and transported to jail by Deputy Elmes.

01/21/2024 0109hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Wilson Jaimescastano (46) of Hicksville NY was driving a 2018 Chevy Colorado when he ran off the road. As a result of the investigation the driver was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

01/21/2024 0341hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street Rangeley. No damage was reported when Campbell Rowe (29) of Rangeley lost control and ran off the road.

01/21/2024 0801hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious person on the library Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be a worker from Maine Rural Water.

01/21/2024 0941hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

01/21/2024 1020hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle being driven aggressively on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

01/21/2024 1135hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a two-car accident on the Rand Road in Industry. Norman Luce (77) of Starks was driving a 2019 Ford F350 and was turning left when a 2011 Subaru being driven by Isac Osborne (23) of Industry who was following and attempted to pass. The Subaru ran off the road into a utility pole.

01/21/2024 1124hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

01/21/2024 1154hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a possible Violation of Protective Order at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong.

01/21/2024 1252hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a tractor trailer being driven in an erratic manner on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

01/21/2024 1305hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a vandalism complaint at the Eustis Storage units on the Caldwell Road in Eustis.

01/21/2024 1533hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Weld where a 2002 Chevy 2500 pickup was found off the road. As a result of the investigation Asa Brown (54) of Carthage was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

01/21/2024 1700hrs, Det. Richards received a sex crimes complaint at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

01/21/2024 1810hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Cahoon Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay but intoxicated.

01/21/2024 1838hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a suspicious person who was caught on camera at a residence on Fox Carlton Road in Phillips. There was no sign of entry or trespassing.

01/21/2024 2112hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

01/21/2024 2201hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a business alarm at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

01/22/2024 0655hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Deputy Couture responded to a complaint at a residence on Mountain View Road in Eustis. DiSilvestro removed two males from the residence and served them trespass notices.

01/22/2024 0835hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Madrid. Kaydence Dunn (19) of Avon was driving a 2004 Oldsmobile when she lost control and ran off the road.

01/22/2024 0937hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a theft complaint from a residence on Mountain View Road in Eustis.

01/22/2024 1005hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Basin Road in Carthage.

01/22/2024 1009hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a suspicious incident complaint at Shadagee Lane in Phillips.

01/22/2024 1126hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a trespassing complaint at a business in Stratton.

01/22/2024 1219hrs, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Jennifer Nisby (46) of Jay for Violating Conditions of Release at the jail.

01/22/2024 1432hrs, Deputy Gray, Lt. St. Laurent, Det. Richards, and Det. Davol executed a search warrant at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Joey Savage (58) of New Sharon was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

01/22/2024 1613hrs, Deputy Frost received a child custody dispute at a residence on Paul Road in Chesterville. This was a civil issue.

01/22/2024 1714hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Square Road in Phillips. Shosha Beal (44) of Avon was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander when the collision occurred.

01/22/2024 1807hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Phillips. Brandon Wheeler (33) of Avon was driving a 2017 GMC Savanna southbound when he lost control of his vehicle because he was distracted and ran off the road. Main Street Service removed the vehicle.

01/22/2024 2115hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General in New Sharon.

01/23/2024 0909hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Christopher Coupal (20) of Tonawanda NY was driving a 2020 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

01/23/2024 1004hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a trespass complaint at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield.

01/23/2024 1329hrs, Sgt. Close received a walk-in complaint at the Sheriff’s Office of a possible violation of a protection order where the offender lives in New Sharon.

01/23/2024 2319hrs, Deputy Wacome received a business alarm at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

01/24/2024 0810hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner on South Strong Road in Strong.

01/24/2024 1008hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a school visit at Day Mountain School in Strong.

01/24/2024 1010hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residential alarm on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

01/24/2024 1327hrs, Deputy Davol assisted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation of a person who now lives in Franklin County.

01/24/2024 1459hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted Carrabassett Police with a missing person complaint in Carrabassett Valley.

01/24/2024 1602hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a parking complaint at the New Sharon Town Office where he had a vehicle towed.

01/24/2024 1642hrs, Deputy Frost spoke with a person regarding revoking a criminal trespass warning on a person in Kingfield.

01/24/2024 1716hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Thomas Martinelli (37) of Northport was driving a 2012 Toyota Tundra westbound when the collision occurred.

01/25/2024 0546hrs, Chief Lowell and Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a tractor trailer unit off the road located north of Sarampus Falls on Route 27 in Alder Stream Twp. Aleksanyan Gurgen (49) of Quebec was driving a 2024 Volvo Truck owned by the L Breton Company of Quebec when he lost control and ran off the road. The truck was off the road for almost 8 hrs. until Dutch Gap Auto was able to extricate the truck.

01/25/2024 0650hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro came upon a vehicle off the road on Route 27 in Jim Pond Twp. Aaron Cuevas (24) of TX was driving a 2023 Chevy Silverado when he lost control and ran off the road.

01/25/2024 0807hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a jeep being driven in an aggressive manner on the Farmington Road in Strong.

01/25/2024 0813hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

01/25/2024 0827hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. This disturbance involved juveniles; no charges were filed.

01/25/2024 0838hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call on the River Road in Phillips where a man was walking in the road causing a disturbance with multiple vehicles. Morgan located the man and took him into protective custody and transported him to FMH for an evaluation.

01/25/2023 1003hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Ryleigh Frost (18) of Strong was driving a 2003 Ford Escape westbound when he lost control and rolled the vehicle onto its side. Jensen’s Wrecker removed the vehicle.

01/25/2024 1121hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a school visit at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

01/25/2024 1429hrs, Det. Richards investigated Wilton Police with a death investigation.

01/25/2024 1504hrs, Deputy Wacome conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Candice Phillips (32) of Livermore Falls was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

01/26/2024 0739hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of alleged vandalism to a car windshield on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Investigation did not reveal evidence of vandalism.

01/26/2024 0426hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Pond Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/26/2024 0619hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/26/2024 0750hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Jaycee Ginn (24) of Stratton was driving a 2018 Ford Focus when the collision occurred.

01/26/2024 1025hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a pulp truck on its side on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. Vincent Pouliot (27) of Levis Quebec was driving a 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer north bound when he attempted to pass a plow truck and lost control sliding off the road to the left. No injuries were reported.

01/26/2024 1012hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the South Strong Road in Strong. Robert Howes (64) of Strong was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta southbound when he lost control and ran off the road into the ditch. Strong Fire Dept. responded to the scene to help with traffic control.

01/26/2024 1058hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Kenneth Snow (58) of Mexico ME was driving a Ford F-250 when he lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported, Farmington Towing pulled the vehicle out of the ditch.

01/26/2024 1220hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a plow truck stuck in a snowbank on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard.

01/26/2024 1345hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay but having phone issues.

01/26/2024 1408hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

01/26/2024 1448hrs, Det. Davol arrested Gary Steadman (58) of Jay on a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

01/26/2024 1640hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car off the road near the S-Turns in Sandy River Plt. Koob’s wrecker was called to the scene to pull the vehicle out of the ditch.

01/26/2024 1710hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a report of suspicious activity off Streeter Road in Strong.

01/26/2024 1807hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a tractor trailer hauling logs was off the road in the ditch on Route 27 in Coburn Gore. Tommy Chenard (22) of Quebec was driving a truck hauling logs when he lost control and ran off the road. His company retrieved the truck.

01/26/2024 1820hrs, Deputy Wacome assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on School Street in Weld.

01/26/2024 2323hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a pickup truck off the road on the Stanley Road in New Vineyard. No damage was reported.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 25 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.