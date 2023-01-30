Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: January 21-27

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for January 21 to January 27.

All persons charged are considered innocent until proven guilty.

01/21/2023 0048hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the complainant’s driveway on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

01/21/2023 1000hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted CVPD with the transport of a prisoner from Kennebec County SO jail to Franklin County Jail.

01/21/2023 1116hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request for information regarding possible elder abuse at a residence in Industry. Adult protective service has been informed.

01/21/2023 1231hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on an ATV trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial by an snowmobiler.

01/21/2023 1250hrs, Sgt. Richards received a residential alarm on the River Road in Carthage. This was a false alarm.

01/21/2023 1640hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of criminal mischief at the parking lot of Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. The rear window the complainant’s car appeared to have been smashed, however there was no indication of an actual strike. This may have been more temperature related.

01/21/2023 2019hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/21/2023 1701hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Christopher Bachelder (53) of Avon was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

01/22/2023 0716hrs, Deputy Frost received a business alarm at the Dollar General in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

01/22/2023 0736hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on Reed rook trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial by a snowmobiler.

01/22/2023 0858hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

01/22/2023 1034hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a damaged mailbox at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

01/22/2023 1037hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was a skier’s accidental dial.

01/22/2023 1139hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This person was located and found to be okay.

01/22/2023 1247hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at the Phillips Public Library in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

01/22/2023 1259hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road on the Weld Road in Phillips.

01/22/2023 1516hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a burglary complaint at a church on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. it was reported that footprints could be seen going to the window and the window was open. It is believed that the event occurred at 2324hrs on 01/21/2023 according to a camera. 100 dollars was stolen from inside the ministry. The case is still under investigation.

01/22/2023 1520hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of possible squatters at a residence on Dodge Pond Road in Rangeley. This was a false complaint.

01/22/2023 1657hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Acasia Fredette (31) of Phillips was driving a 2016 Chevy Impala when the collision occurred.

01/22/2023 1706hrs, Deputy Gray responded to report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Avon. A 2002 Toyota owned by Rhoda Bachelder (60) of Phillips was traveling north when it ran off the road. The unknown driver had fled the scene, the case is still under investigation.

01/23/2023 0542hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Randy Hamlin (54) of Strong was driving a 2003 Subaru when he went off the road due to road conditions. No reportable damage was reported.

01/23/2023 0702hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at Thurlow Electrical Contracting in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/23/2023 1037hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was a power line worker checking a pole. Vehicle was just parked.

01/23/2023 1100hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint at Edmunds Market in Phillips.

01/23/2023 1321hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Erin Meng (20) of New Sharon was driving a 2007 Pontiac when she ran off the road. No damage was reported.

01/23/2023 1339hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report that someone had listed a homeowner’s camp on Craigslist for sale when it was not for sale.

01/23/2023 1458hrs, Deputy Morgan received a trespassing complaint at Anni’s Market in Kingfield. Garrett Toothaker (35) of Kingfield was charged with Violating Conditions of Release and trespassed from the store.

01/23/2023 1647hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial made by someone plowing.

01/23/2023 1650hrs, Deputy Morgan checked on a vehicle abandoned on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

01/23/2023 1658hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Michael Miller (24) of Kingfield was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

01/24/2023 0815hrs, Deputy Couture conducted traffic control at a job site on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

01/24/2023 1006hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Benjamin Goldrich (44) of Dover NH was driving a 2016 Subaru when he ran off the road. No reportable damage, no injuries.

01/24/2023 1116hrs, Det. Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon where it was reported that an elderly male was found unconscious while sitting in a tractor. Investigation revealed the male had died due to natural causes while plowing his driveway. New Sharon Fire Dept. first responders responded to the scene as well as NorthStar.

01/24/2023 0822hrs, Deputy Frost, Deputy Couture and Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong. They arrested Ernest Valladares (42) of Portland on a Warrant and transported him to jail.

01/24/2023 0943hrs, Sheriff Nichols received a complaint of a dispute between neighbors on York Hill Road in New Sharon.

01/24/2023 1033hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Adult Protective Services with a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The person was located and found to be okay.

01/24/2023 1216hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted traffic control at a job site on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

01/24/2023 1252hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Wilton Police with a request for assistance.

01/24/2023 1530hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at Mt. Abram High School. This was an accidental dial.

01/24/2023 1635hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Avery Howe (23) of Chelsea Maine on an outstanding Warrant while he was still incarcerated at the jail in Farmington.

01/24/2023 1845hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Depot Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/24/2023 1913hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the River Road in Avon. The person to be checked with was located and found to be okay. The complainant/family member was notified.

01/25/2023 0714hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Gordon Hill Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed the victim died of natural causes, Dan and Scott’s funeral home responded to the scene.

01/25/2023 0811hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a chimney fire on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt.

01/25/2023 1055hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a pickup blocking a driveway on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

01/25/2023 1236hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

01/25/2023 1504hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/25/2023 1547hrs, Sgt. Bean participated in a community policing event at Day Mountain Regional School in Strong.

01/25/2023 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a parking lot accident at Norton Eye Care in Farmington. A 2021 Jeep Compass was legally parked when it was struck by a 2005 Subaru Legacy owned by Allen McLean (31) of Peru. The driver was not identified, case is still under investigation.

01/25/2023 1656hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. The source of the call was not located.

01/25/2023 2055hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Nathaniel Smith (46) of Philadelphia PA was driving a 2003 Ford Excursion northbound when he lost control crossed the center line and drove into the wood line hitting a tree. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

01/25/2023 2221hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Stratton Brook Pond Road in Wyman Twp. Corey Boucher (33) of Grand Isle ME was driving a 2019 Chevy Pickup northbound when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road. No injuries were reported, Mountain Side Garage wrecker responded to the scene.

01/26/2023 0647hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a car off the road on Mile Square Road in Avon. The car was gone upon arrival.

01/26/2023 0915hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. Complainant wanted a person trespassed from her property.

01/26/2023 1038hrs, Deputy Couture received a motor vehicle complaint on slushy roads on Forest Hill Road in Temple.

01/26/2023 1946hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. No charges were filed against the suspect.

01/26/2023 2020hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a business alarm at the Skowhegan Saving Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

01/27/2023 0044hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Main Street in Eustis. Jeffrey Whiting (31) of Eustis was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram and was pulling out of a parking lot onto Main Street and drove into the path of a 2016 BMW being driven by Benjamin Snyder (35) of Middleton Mass. As a result of the investigation, Jeffrey Whiting (31) of Eustis was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

01/27/2023 0813hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a dead deer on Pulk Blvd in Carthage.

01/27/2023 0817hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry.

01/27/2023 0842hrs, Deputies provided traffic control at a construction site on Norton Hill Road in Strong at 0842hrs, 1324hrs and 1450hrs.

01/27/2023 0933hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a mailbox being destroyed by DOT at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

01/27/2023 1124hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Source of the call was not located.

01/27/2023 1140hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/27/2023 1128hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a repot of a driveway accident at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. McCoy Whitfield (76) of Weld was driving a 2016 Toyota into a parking lot and struck a legally parked 2010 Audi. No injuries were reported.

01/27/2023 1252hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. This was on only fraud complaint.

01/27/2023 1256hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of an accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Michael Brunelle (64) of Chelsea ME was driving a 2022 Chevy pickup westbound when a large piece of ice came off from an eastbound box truck flew off striking the front of the pickup. The other vehicle was not located.

01/27/2023 1348hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a pallet truck being driven in an erratic manner on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

01/27/2023 1409hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a parking lot accident at Walgreens on Main Street in Farmington. Robert Hallman (78) of Farmington was backing a 2014 Chevy Pickup when it struck a legally parked 2012 Toyota Prius. No injuries were reported.

01/27/2023 1550hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a parking lot accident at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. Raymond Fike (39) of Sparta TN was backing a 2010 Dodge Ram out of a parking slot and backed into a 2010 Ford Fusion being driven by Jesse Herrin (35) of Wilton as it was entering the parking lot.

01/27/2023 1546hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. John Baston (59) of Strong was driving a 2010 Jeep Patriot when the collision occurred. No reported damage.

01/27/2023 1611hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a late report of a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Brian Smith (60) of Benedictia ME was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

01/27/2023 1638hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on School Street in Perkins Twp. The source of the call was not located.

01/27/2023 1703hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of the Rangeley Road and Wilbur Road in Phillips. Daniel Arnold (29) of Montville was driving a 2015 Ford Escape northbound when it was struck by 2008 Ford Escape being driven by Paris Bedsaul (19) of South China as it exited the Wilbur Road without yielding to traffic. No injuries were reported, Phillips Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

01/27/2023 1741hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a trespassing complaint on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

01/27/2023 1825hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Savannah Nickel (20) of Salt Lake City UT was driving a 2023 Chevy Equinox out of the parking lot of the Dollar General in New Sharon onto the Mercer Road and failed to yield to an eastbound 2016 Mitsubishi being driving ay Elizabeth Dubois (48) of Norridgewock. New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene. Dutch Gap Auto removed both vehicles.

01/27/2023 1945hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. where a vehicle was reportedly off the road. No charges were filed.

01/27/2023 2141hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Johnathan Andrews (26) of New Vineyard was driving a 2002 Chevy Blazer when he lost control and ran off the road. As a result of the investigation Johnathan Andrews (26) was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

01/27/2023 2248hrs, Deputy Gray responded to route 17 in Letter D Township regarding a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. The vehicle was located, and the driver was identified as being in mental health crises while in the vehicle. The person was identified, and family members came to pick up the driver.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 31 building checks and responded to 15 false 911 calls.