Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: January 27 – February 2

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for January 27 through February 2, 2024.

All the people charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/27/2024 0712hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Joseph Wetson (62) of Strong at a residence in Strong on a Warrant and transported him to jail.

01/27/2024 0813hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

01/27/2024 1014hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what turned out to be an online scam at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard.

01/27/2024 1052hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Park Street in Phillips. Kyle Walker (26) of Wilton was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup on Kelly Road in Phillips approaching the Park Street intersection. McKenzie Contreras (17) of Avon was driving a 2010 Chevy Malibu southbound on Park Street approaching the Kelly Road intersection. Walker failed to yield at the intersection and pulled out in front of the Contreras vehicle causing the two to collide. Northstar Ambulance transported Walker to FMH for a medical evaluation. Maine Street Towing responded to the scene as well as Phillips Fire Dept.

01/27/2024 1122hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Fiona Twombly-Hussey (21) of Portland was driving a 2009 Honda Civic on the Rangeley Road in Phillips when she tried to make an improper U-turn and turned into a 2011 Ford Focus which had been following her being driven by Robert Johnson (52) of Phillips who thought she was pulling over and attempted to drive round. No injuries were reported.

01/27/2024 1255hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Kingfield. As a result of the stop Erik Nicholoplus (44) of South Yarmouth Mass was arrested for OUI and Speeding 30+ and transported to jail.

01/27/2024 1258hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two-car parking lot accident at the Dollar General Store in New Sharon.

01/27/2024 1335hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

01/27/2024 1443hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

01/27/2024 1725hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call off the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial by a person riding a snowmobile.

01/27/2024 2208hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Main Street in Kingfield. He was unable to find the vehicle.

01/28/2024 0030hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at the Saddleback Inn in Rangeley.

01/28/2024 1044hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residential alarm on Tranquility Lane in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

01/28/2024 1152hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an alleged violation of a protection order at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. There was not enough evidence to support the allegations.

01/28/2024 1228hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a disturbance call between neighbors on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

01/28/2024 1515hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a medical emergency by Maine Huts and Trails on Main Street in Kingfield.

01/28/2024 1645hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. It was determined the victim died due to natural causes.

01/28/2024 1732hrs, Det. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident near Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis. Thomas Tozier (24) of Stratton was driving a 2022 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

01/28.2024 1814hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on Industry Road in Industry. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

01/28/2024 2026hrs, Det. Richards investigated an issue regarding a juvenile who was missing from home on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The juvenile returned.

01/28/2024 2102hrs, Det. Richards responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield where a juvenile assaulted a care giver. Working with counselors.

01/28/2024 2149hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of a juvenile who had left home with parents’ vehicle and located in Wilton. No crime was identified.

01/29/2024 0635hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a car off the road on South Strong Rod in Strong. Tyler Sweetser (23) of Freeman Twp was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram southbound when he lost control and ran off the road.

01/29/2024 1133hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/29/2024 1215hrs, Det. Richards investigated a report of a Violation of Bail Conditions at a residence on Birch Road in Strong. Case is still under investigation.

01/29/2024 1715hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

01/29/2024 1232hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on the Paul Road in Chesterville.

01/29/2024 1400hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted the Marlboro Mass Police Dept. in an attempt to locate a person in New Vineyard.

01/29/2024 1421hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the sale of a snowmobile at a residence on the Intervale Road in New Sharon.

01/29/2024 1747hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Stephanie Hemingway (50) of Kingfield was driving a 2016 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

01/30/2024 0605hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

01/30/2024 0622hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a two-car accident on West Freeman Road in Strong. Alana Mahar (23) of Strong was backing a 2013 Ford Escape out of a driveway onto West Freeman Road when her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2007 Subaru Impreza being driven by Justine Boyd (30) of Freeman Twp. No injuries were reported.

01/30/2024 1128hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a medical emergency on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. where a person was attacked by a dog.

01/30/2024 1413hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. Timothy Haines (54) of Chesterville was driving a 2009 Hyundai when he became distracted and drifted off the side of the road into the ditch.

01/30/2024 1445hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of an incident that allegedly occurred last summer at a camp for boys in Dallas Plt.

01/30/2024 1731hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Melissa Tozier (39) of Kingfield was driving a 2021 Chevy pickup southbound when the collision occurred.

01/30/2024 1859hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on George Thomas Road in New Sharon. Erin Norton (41) of Starks was driving a 2023 Hyundai when she lost control on icy roads and ran off the road into a tree. No injuries were reported.

01/30/2024 2045hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. As a result of the stop the driver Jose Santiago (46) of Ludlow Mass was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

01/31/2024 0239hrs., Deputy Frost responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. The person there allegedly was suicidal, upon arrival he discovered that the person to be checked was okay and not suicidal.

01/31/2024 0533hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/31/2024 0622hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver Shalgyn Seifulla (29) of Branson MO was arrested for Operating without a license and transported to jail. Border Patrol was notified to take custody.

01/31/2024 0835hrs, Deputy Morgan charged Patrick Barr (52) of Avon with Criminal Threatening & Assault from an incident that occurred on January 25th, 2024.

01/31/2024 1004hrs, Deputy Gray and Chief Lowell responded to a residence on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. where a dog had been left alone in a house for the past 5 days. The owner was at the hospital and requested assistance. The dog was located and transported to the Animal Shelter.

01/31/2024 1139hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Philip Kramer (54) of Collegeville PA was driving a 2009 Landrover southbound when the collision occurred.

01/31/2024 1223hrs, Det. Richards investigated a juvenile crime on Birch Road in Strong.

01/31/2024 1338hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check from the DA’s office at a residence on Francis Pl. in Carthage. The people to be checked on were located and found to be okay.

01/31/2024 1351hrs, Det. Davol investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

01/31/2024 1700hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

01/31/2024 1723hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a complaint from a motorist who stated a passing vehicle on the Industry Road in Industry had a piece of wood fly out of it which damaged the hood of his vehicle.

01/31/2024 1829hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Wyman Farm Road in Wyman Twp. Gregory Silver (61) of Phillips was driving a 2018 Jeep when the collision occurred.

01/31/2024 1846hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Coplin Plt. John Englehart (38) of Fredericton NB was driving a 2023 Lincoln Navigator when the collision occurred.

01/31/2024 2003hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a potential disturbance call at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Phillips.

01/31/2024 2249hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a suspicious incident complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The complainant stated that their security system was activated and by the time they got up a vehicle was seen driving away. Wacome was unable to locate the vehicle.

02/01/2024 0721hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Maxwell Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

02/01/2024 0901hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Norcross Hill Road Chesterville.

02/01/2024 1245hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of a theft at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

02/01/2024 1549hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Police with a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

02/01/2024 1653hrs, Deputy Wacome received a request for a welfare check at a residence on East Road in Chesterville. The request was denied due to lack of a reasonable reason to check, the request bordered on harassment.

02/01/2024 2125hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Sean Kimball (45) of Industry was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup southbound when he lost control due to icy conditions and went into the woods rolling the vehicle over. Industry Fire Dept. responded to the scene; Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

02/01/2024 2304hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on route 4 Sandy River Plt. Koob’s Garage removed the vehicle.

02/02/2024 0043hrs, Deputy Elmes received a business alarm at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis.

02/02/2024 0726hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of suspicious activity near a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. It was reported that a grey Ford sedan parked in the driveway of the complainant. The driver was identified and stated they were waiting at the turnout for a spouse to get out of work in Wilton.

02/02/2024 0801hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. No charges were filed.

02/02/2024 1443hrs, Sgt. Bean responded and assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

02/02/2024 1840hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Sarah Keith (24) of Kingfield was driving a 2015 Subaru when the collision occurred.

02/02/2024 2032hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

02/02/2024 2052hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint regarding vehicle traffic on Pierpole Street in Strong.

02/02/2024 2309hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Richardson Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 6 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.