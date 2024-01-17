Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: January 6 – 12

Weekly report from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for January 6 through January 12, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/06/2024 0957hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at the Rangeley Region rehab center.

01/06/2024 1450hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Ellsworth Police to locate a person on the Cross Road in Avon. He was unable to locate the person they wanted.

01/06/2024 1501hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Peter Dudman (67) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he lost control and ran off the road into a ditch. Koob’s Garage pulled the vehicle out of the ditch.

01/06/2024 1818hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Stacey Neumann (45) of Scarborough was driving a 2023 Toyota Sienna when the collision occurred. Adleys Wrecker removed the vehicle.

01/06/2024 1731hrs, Deputy Wacome received a welfare check request at the Rangeley Elderly Apartments in Rangeley. The person to be checked was located and had changed phone numbers.

01/06/2024 2018hrs, Sgt Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. The source of the call was not located.

01/07/2024 0725hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a tractor trailer being driven erratically on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. He was able to locate the truck in New Sharon and did not detect any issues.

01/07/2024 0841hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of a vehicle stuck in the middle of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

01/07/2024 0934hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident at the Dollar General Store in New Sharon. Stephanie Freeman (43) of New Sharon was traveling north on Mile Hill Road and attempted to turn into the parking lot of the Dollar Store but lost control of the vehicle thus running over a stop sign. No injuries were reported.

01/07/2024 0949hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a fire off the Chandler Road in Strong. This turned out to be a controlled burn with permit.

01/07/2024 1032hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

01/07/2024 1123hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a three-car accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Chase Sampson (21) of Duxbury Mass was driving a 2016 Honda Pilot northbound on Main Street in Kingfield when she lost control in the snow and slid into two parked cars that were legally parked next to a business on Main Street. No injuries were reported.

01/07/2024 1241hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Nicholas Mosichuk (25) of North Smithfield RI was driving a 2006 Toyota Pickup southbound when he lost control in the snow and struck a utility pole. CMP was called in to repair the pole, Jensen’s wrecker removed the vehicle.

01/07/2024 1257hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. The male was located but in medical distress, Northstar Rescue responded to the scene.

01/07/2024 1314hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Jonathan Weisbaum (24) of Hallowell was driving a 2022 Toyota when he lost control and slid off the road.

01/07/2024 1407hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a missing person from a residence on Sugar Hill Dr. in Chesterville. The person was not missing but had purposely left the area because of possible violations of Veteran Court from Kennebec County.

01/07/2024 1507hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Kyle Bishop (38) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Mini Cooper when he lost control and ran off the road rolling the car over. No injuries were reported.

01/07/2024 2132hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of people doing “donuts” in the parking lot of the Rangeley IGA. The vehicles were gone upon arrival.

01/08/2024 0543hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. Ford Reiche (39) of Freeport was driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he ran off the road into a ditch. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle, no injuries were reported.

01/08/2024 0641hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. dog accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Nicholas Ranco (62) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot when the collision occurred. The dog’s owner was located by Gray.

01/08/2024 0843hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a parking lot accident off Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt.

01/08/2024 0929hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an alleged trespassing complaint at Kingfield Self Storage in Kingfield.

01/08/2024 1143hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

01/08/2024 1305hrs, Deputy Gray received a missing person complaint from a residence on the Reservoir Road in Eustis. Gray was able to locate the missing person who was currently incarcerated.

01/08/2024 1451hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of a suicidal person at a residence in Chesterville. The person was located by Livermore Falls Police and determined to be okay and not suicidal, just despondent over a recent breakup.

01/08/2024 1519hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. This turned out to be a medical call.

01/08/2024 1206hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

01/08/2024 1742hrs, Sgt. Close investigated an alleged threatening complaint at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

01/08/2024 2114hrs, Deputy Frost came across a vehicle on route 2 in Carthage that had smoke pouring out of the hood. He learned from the driver that they had struck a deer on Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. Dave Laney (46) of Stratford NH was driving a 2011 Kia when the collision occurred. Farmington Police found evidence of the crash.

01/09/2024 0517hrs, Det. Richards investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint at a residence at the River Road in Carthage.

01/09/2024 1038hrs, Det. Richards investigated an alleged violation of bail conditions on an inmate at the jail.

01/09/2024 1058hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted the Washington County Utah Sheriff’s Office to locate a man who lives on the Industry Road in Industry.

01/09/2024 1234hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. The cause of death was due to natural causes.

01/09/2024 1345hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a dog running at large on the Industry Road in Industry.

01/09/2024 1347hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at the Kingfield Post Office in Kingfield. The caller saw someone fall and thought they needed medical help.

01/09/2024 1435hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence at the Mobile Home Park off Main Street in Wilton.

01/09/2024 1454hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Kelly Simpson (54) of Rangeley was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue when the collision occurred.

01/09/2024 1624hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

01/09/2024 2110hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. Nathanial Bliss (20) of Rangeley was driving a 2013 Subaru when he lost control and ran off the road ending in a ditch.

01/110/2024 0851hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

01/10/2024 1235hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Nicholas Jordan (40) of Eustis was driving a 2013 Ford Edge when he lost control ran off the road striking the pole. Koob’s removed the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

01/10/2024 1822hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Dylan Jabbusch (23) of Eustis was driving a 2019 Chevy pickup when he lost control and ran off the road due to ice hitting a tree.

01/10/2024 1855hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle fire by Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. Carlito Rodriguez (43) of Livermore Falls as driving a 2018 Dodge Ram east bound on route 2 got a flat tire. He pulled over into the parking lot of Sandy River Farm Supply when his truck became engulfed in fire. The New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene. The truck was a total loss.

01/10/2024 2228hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Letter D twp. Cody Anderson (31) oi Wilmington MA was driving a 2008 Chevy Colorado when he lost control and slid off the road. Koob’s removed the vehicle.

01/11/2024 1453hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on South Strong Road. The vehicle in question stopped in the parking lot of the White Elephant. As a result of the stop David Boulette (56) of Farmington was arrested for OUI and transported to jail. While at jail he did not disclose that he had additional drugs on his person and was charge additionally with Unlawful possession of Cocaine, Unlawful possession of Methamphetamine, Violation of Conditions of Release and Trafficking in Prison Contraband.

01/11/2024 1057hrs, Sgt Close investigated a trespass complaint at Valley Brook Variety in Avon.

01/11/2024 1107hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon regarding a possible disturbance there. No disturbance occurred.

01/11/2024 1115hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This as an accidental dial.

01/11/2024 1133hrs, Deputy Couture received a gas drive off complaint at Mainely Convenience Store in Kingfield.

01/11/2024 1546hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

01/11/2024 1639hrs, Deputy Wacome received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay, just having phone issues.

01/11/2024 1711hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Brian Williamson (21) of Oquossoc was driving a 2016 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

01/11/2024 1734hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Mercer Road and Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Chadwick Newman (54) of Honeoye Falls NY was driving a 2022 Ford F550 hauling a trailer containing cars eastbound approaching the intersection of Mile hill Road when a 2012 GMC Yukon being driven by David Wrigley (17) of Temple pulled out of the parking lot from Douin’s Market in front of the oncoming Ford causing the Ford to strike the Yukon causing both to end up in a ditch at the intersection doing extensive damage to both vehicles as well as the car hauler. New Sharon fire responded to the scene as well as Dutch Gap and Farmington Towing.

01/11/2024 1834hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a stranded motorist on route 2 in Carthage. The vehicle and motorist were gone upon arrival.

01/11/2024 1920hrs, Deputy Wacome and Sgt. Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. A juvenile male was destroying the house where he lived.

01/11/2025 1944hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Justice Gendron (18) of Mexico ME was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima when she lost control and ran into a deep ditch. No injuries were reported. Farmington Towing responded to the scene.

01/12/2024 0750hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a single vehicle accident on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. Luke Doscinski (16) of Vienna was driving a 2012 Honda CRC when he lost control on black ice and spun off the road.

01/12/2024 1055hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of someone pushing snow and covering a culvert that drains into Sand Pond in Chesterville.

01/12/2024 2300hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. this was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 8 building checks and responded to 4 false 911 calls.