Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: July 1 – 7

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for July 1 through July 7, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/01/2023 0006hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Stratton Road in Rangeley.

07/01/2023 0619hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Beverly Knapp (62) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2013 Chrysler when the collision occurred.

07/01/2023 0828hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from a residence on the Caldwell Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/01/2023 0928hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Tardy Road in Industry. No crime was identified, this was an argument which was the result of miscommunication between family members.

07/01/2023 1046hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Horns Pond Trail in Wyman Twp. The source of the call was not located.

07/01/2023 1501hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an alleged theft of a mailbox on Sweets Pond Lane in Strong. The mailbox was located by Gray.

07/01/2023 1530hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on from a residence on the Dowd Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/01/2023 1611hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Highland Drive in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

07/01/2023 2018hrs. Deputy Elmes responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

07/01/2023 2025hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Glenn Harris Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

07/01/2023 2116hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Mt. Blue State Park Campground in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

07/01/2023 2254hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to assist Rangeley Police with a domestic disturbance on Mercer Circle in Rangeley.

07/02/2023 1201hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call on York Hill Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

07/02/2023 1220hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt. The caller then called back to inform that they had located the person to be checked.

07/02/2023 1232hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

07/02/2023 1310hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Joshua Hodsdon (21) of Roxbury Maine was driving a 2018 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred. No damage was reported to the pickup.

07/02/2023 1454hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of someone placing a fake parking ticket on a car on Main Street in Kingfield.

07/02/2023 1531hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Calvin Gray Road in Madrid. As a result of the investigation Keith Nebor (50) of Madrid was arrested for Criminal Mischief and taken to jail.

07/02/2023 1718hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of kids on ATV’s driving on Beal Pond Road in Madrid.

07/02/2023 1838hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a gathering of people setting off Tannerite in the area of Tim Pond in Eustis.

07/03/2023 1059hrs, Sgt. Sholan and Det. Davol received a missing persons complaint from a residence on West Branch Road in Kingfield. It was reported that a 16-year-old from out of state had wandered into the woods and became lost. The Warden Service was called in to take over the search. After a few hours the juvenile emerged by a residence and made it known that he was missing.

07/03/2023 1618hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of an assault being conducted near Coo’s Canyon in Byron. Since he alerted Oxford S.O. since this is in Oxford County but interviewed the witnesses who were in Rangeley Plt.

07/03/2023 1850hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

07/03/2023 1857hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Alex Swiney (17) of Rangeley was driving an unregistered and uninspected dirt bike southbound on Main Street in Rangeley at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a 2019 Subaru outback which was stopped in traffic being driven by Ana Wetherell (59) of Rangeley. After striking the Subaru, Swiney attempted to leave the scene but struck a legally parked unattended 2020 Mercedes owned by Robert Ryan (62) of Dracut Mass. Swiney was severely injured and transported to FMH. Rangeley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Chief Lowell and Sgt. Sholan assisted with the investigation.

07/03/2023 2117hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of an ultra-light aircraft allegedly crashing off the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Sholan was unable to find any evidence of a crashed aircraft.

07/03/2023 2134hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon at the request of the caller. The person to be checked was just out for a walk.

07/04/2023 0839hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a possible break in at a camp on the Savage Road in Avon. Prior to arrival the complainant called back and stated that they did not need law enforcement. The people who were at the camp were friends.

07/04/2023 1025hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call from Dummer’s Beach in Weld. This was determined to be an accidental dial.

07/04/2023 1142hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Parlin Brook Lane in Weld. This was determined to be an accidental dial.

07/04/2023 1309hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

07/04/2023 1421hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a parking lot accident at Mt. Blue State Park in Weld. No injuries were reported, where a vehicle hit a parked camper.

07/04/2023 1457hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check at the request of a complainant at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The person to be checked stated they did not want to have contact with the complainant.

07/04/2023 1812hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Maple Lane in Weld. This was determined to be an accidental dial.

07/04/2023 2320hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

07/04/2023 2340hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a missing person from the area of Smalls Falls in Twp E. The Warden Service was contacted however before an organized search could be conducted the missing person walked out and was reunited with the caller.

07/05/2023 0854hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the River Road in Phillips. The person to be checked was found to be okay.

07/05/2023 1130hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Gregory Everett (18) of New Sharon was driving a 2016 Chrysler when the collision occurred.

07/05/2023 1140hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a vehicle allegedly trying to run a bicyclist off the road on the River Road in Avon. Further investigation did not reveal any criminal activity. However, the driver of the vehicle was ordered to not have contact with the bike rider. Both individuals knew each other and had recently broken up their relationship.

07/05/2023 1321hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Park Street in Philips. No charges were filed because of the investigation.

07/05/2023 1347hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. The person was found to be okay.

07/05/2023 1356hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

07/05/2023 1506hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a parking lot accident at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

07/05/2023 1548hrs, Sgt. Close, Deputy Gray and Deputy DiSilvestro executed a search warrant at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Charles Weston (51) of New Sharon was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. He was transported to jail without incident.

07/05/2023 1647hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed as a result of the investigation.

07/05/2023 1753hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of vehicles blocking traffic on the Salem Road in Phillips.

07/05/2023 1807hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call involving a juvenile at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed as a result of the investigation.

07/06/2023 0019hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Charles Wing (48) of Mexico ME was driving a 2015 Chevy impala when the collision occurred.

07/06/2023 1123hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a phone harassment complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

07/06/2023 1142hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Salem Road in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

07/06/2023 1226hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

07/06/2023 1402hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the old USA Concrete building on Route 4 in Phillips regarding a suspicious vehicle there. The vehicle and driver were identified, no crime was identified.

07/06/2023 1612hrs, Det. Richards investigated a report of a suspicious person off Pleasant Street in Phillips.

07/06/2023 1656hrs, Det. Richards investigated a child custody complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

07/06/2023 1709hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of an unconscious male in a pickup truck on Foster Hill Road in Freeman twp. Northstar transported the man to FMH.

07/06/2023 1732hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Wilton Police with a traffic stop on Main Street in Wilton.

07/06/2023 1900hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a harassment complaint on Main Street in New Sharon.

07/06/2023 2054hrs, Det. Richards investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Harris Road in Chesterville.

07/06/2023 2054hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

07/07/2023 0735hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespass complaint on Earth Way in Carthage where a trespass warning was issued.

07/07/2023 0856hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Bacheller’s Mill Road in Chesterville.

07/07/2023 0941hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

07/07/2023 0954hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

07/07/2023 1041hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Church Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

07/07/2023 1046hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Phillips Road in Weld. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

07/07/2023 1246hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an infant being accidentally locked inside of a vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield. Kingfield Fire responded to the scene as well as Poulin’s Garage. Poulin’s staff was able to unlock the vehicle.

07/07/2023 1254hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/07/2023 1312hrs, Det. Richards assisted Farmington Police with a warrant arrest on Dutch Drive in Farmington.

07/07/2023 1402hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville.

07/07/2023 1246hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call on at a residence on Time Square Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

07/07/2023 1616hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Desiree Denton (68) of Durham NC was driving a 2023 Toyota Corolla when the collision occurred.

07/07/2023 1647hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint regarding a road rage incident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

07/07/2023 1938hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated an alleged assault complaint on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. No charges were filed, parties involved were intoxicated.

07/07/2023 2050hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 0 building checks and responded to 22 false 911 calls.