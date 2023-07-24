Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: July 15 – 21

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of July 15 through July 21, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/15/2023 0717hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Stone Hedge Lane in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/15/2023 1048hrs, Sgt. Close received an animal complaint on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

07/15/2023 1240hrs, Sgt. Close, Deputy DiSilvestro and Sgt. Sholan provided traffic control for the parade in Kingfield.

07/15/2023 1530hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of either gunfire or fireworks being shot off from Laura Lane in Dallas Plt.

07/15/2023 1545hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

07/15/2023 2044hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a single vehicle accident on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard. Emmalee Clark (21) of New Vineyard was driving a 2020 Honda CR-V when she swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the road striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported, CMP responded to the scene. Bryans Auto Body removed the vehicle.

07/15/2023 2046hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a noise complaint on Cross Street in Chesterville. Upon arrival he found a person playing music very loudly and screaming loudly.

07/16/2023 0716hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. Sholan transported one of the parties back to Farmington to separate the parties. No charges were filed.

07/16/2023 1103hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

07/16/2023 1120hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a large round bale of hay on the Farmington Road in Strong. The bale had been moved by the time he arrived.

07/16/2023 1220hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Kennebago River Road in Stetson twp. The source of the call was not located.

07/16/2023 1307hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Porcupine Trail in Coplin Plt.

07/16/2023 1401hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Twp. E. Rusty Smith (33) of Strong was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 and hauling a boat trailer when the vehicle hydroplaned and struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

07/16/2023 1455hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Cross Road in Avon.

07/16/2023 1855hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at Greenwood brook Road in Industry.

07/16/2023 2005hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a reported child/parent domestic issue. The participants arrived at the Sheriff’s Office to discuss their issues.

07/17/2023 0625hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Mountain Road in Reddington Twp. This as an accidental dial.

07/17/2023 0652hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Commercial Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/17/2023 0953hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon.

07/17/2023 1023hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence at the entrance of Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Benjamin Savage (30) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Criminal Restraint.

07/17/2023 1123hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

07/17/2023 1158hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-car accident on Route 4 in Madrid. Douglas Osgood (48) of Phillips was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler southbound when a 2022 Promas commercial vehicle being driven by Tracy Briggs (57) of Dixfield pulled out of the driveway of the scenic pullout in front of the southbound vehicle causing an accident. No injuries were reported.

07/17/2023 1312hrs, Deputy Gray received investigated a dog bite complaint on Earle Cooper Loop in Rangeley Plt.

07/17/2023 1432hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a possible intoxicated person driving a 2004 Buick 4 door leaving the Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The person/vehicle was not located.

07/17/2023 1519hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle car vs. tree accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Daisy Gusler (18) of Phillips was driving a 2001 Toyota southbound, lost consciousness, and ran off the road into a tree. Northstar Rescue and Phillips Fire responded to the scene.

07/17/2023 1532hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Cathedral Pine Campground in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/17/2023 1612hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a two-car accident in a driveway off from Route 27 in Eustis. Daniel Derocher (61) of Zephyrhills FL was driving a 2015 Chevy Pickup out of a driveway when a 2008 Ford F150 was driving parallel to Derocher and being driven by Daniel Barker (61) of Eustis and attempted to turn left out of the same driveway causing both vehicles to strike each other. No injuries were reported.

07/17/2023 1935hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

07/17/2023 1940hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial by a child.

07/17/2023 1942hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a report of an elderly female needing assistance with a disabled vehicle somewhere on the Stratton Road in Rangeley. The person was located, and the vehicle was towed.

07/17/2023 2026hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Greenwood Brook Road in Industry.

07/17/2023 2042hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle leaving Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

07/17/2023 2149hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. There sounded like some sort of disturbance there. Upon arrival he located two intoxicated females, this was an accidental dial.

07/18/2023 1104hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at the Strong Area Health Center in Strong. this was an accidental dial.

07/18/2023 1129hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a security escort at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

07/18/2023 1215hrs, Deputy Couture investigated at trespassing complaint on Streeter Road in Strong.

07/18/2023 1314hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips.

07/18/2023 1725hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Jacob Gross (20) of New Sharon was summoned for Illegal Transportation of liquor by a Minor.

07/18/2023 2117hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

07/19/2023 0234hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. moose accident on Route 4 in Twp. E by Smalls Falls. Donald Pelham (38) of Wilton was driving a 2022 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

07/19/2023 0750hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suspicious person near Edmunds Market in Phillips.

07/19/2023 0926hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a late report of a driveway hit and run accident that occurred at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

07/19/2023 1336hrs, Det. Richards assisted DHHS with an investigation at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

07/19/2023 1516hrs, Det. Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on North Main Street in Strong.

07/19/2023 1625hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check from DHHS to be conducted at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

07/19/2023 1651hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Route 4 in Phillips area. Bean located and stopped the vehicle, as a result of the investigation Craig Bunnell (53) of Avon was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident.

07/19/2023 1835hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The vehicle was stopped, the driver was checked on.

07/19/2023 1857hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a dead deer on Route 27 in Jim Pond Twp.

07/20/2023 1024hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a residence on the Fontaine Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/20/2023 1240hrs, Det. Richards received a welfare check request to be conducted at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. The person was located and found to be okay.

07/20/2023 1326hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on the Phillips Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

07/20/2023 1532hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid. This was an accidental dial.

07/20/2023 1608hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. This was verbal only, no charges.

07/20/2023 1612hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash on Main Street in Kingfield. Guy Atwood (40) of North New Portland was driving a 2004 GMC pickup and pulling out of the parking lot located beside the Herbert Hotel when he failed to yield to a southbound 1998 Harley Davidson being driven by Jennifer Pelkey (48) of Wilton. Pelkey had to dump her motorcycle to avoid striking the pickup. The motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries. Northstar responded to the scene as well as Kingfield Fire Dept. personnel.

07/20/2023 1622hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

07/20/2023 1824hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a business alarm at Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

07/20/2023 1929hrs, Deputy Morgan served a trespass notice to a person on the West Road in Chesterville.

07/20/2023 2045hts, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. There was no evidence to support the allegation.

07/21/2023 0851hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a vandalism complaint on Greenwood Brook Road in Industry.

07/21/2023 0902hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a welfare check request on an elderly man hitchhiking on Route 4 in Phillips. This is the same elderly man who walks and hitches rides in the area and people report him continually.

07/21/2023 1355hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a truck vs. guardrail accident at the intersection of Route 234 and Route 27 in New Vineyard. Shi Xiaofeng (41) of Flushing NY was driving a 2022 Freightliner Western Express Truck on Route 234 and while attempting to turn northbound onto Route 27, turned too sharply striking the guardrail. DOT was notified.

07/21/2023 1411hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a trespassing complaint on Weeks Mills Road in Industry.

07/21/2023 1417hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt.

07/21/2023 1457hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on the Appalachian trail in Reddington Twp. This was a hiker who dialed accidentally.

07/21/2023 1655hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Route 2 in New Sharon. The driver was found and identified as an elderly woman who had pulled over by the Dollar General Store.

07/21/2023 2234hrs, Sgt. Close assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hampshire Hill Road in New Sharon.

07/21/2023 2237hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Manor Drive in Rangeley. Eva Spear (17) of Phillips was driving a 2005 Subaru when she lost control and ran off the road striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Rangeley Fire and a Border Patrol unit assisted at the scene.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 15 building checks and responded to 15 false 911 calls.