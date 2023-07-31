Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: July 22 to 28

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for July 22 through July 28, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/22/2023 0039hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

07/22/ 2023 0112hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of large rocks that had been left in the middle of the road on Center Hill Road in Weld.

07/22/2023 1200hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on Weymouth Road in Freeman Twp. This was a false alarm.

07/22/2023 1436hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a medical emergency on Main Street in Eustis. He rendered aid until Northstar rescue arrived.

07/22/2023 1511hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/22/2023 2107hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a fraud complaint at the Dollar Store in New Sharon.

07/22/2023 2203hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street in Kingfield. This was verbal only, no charges.

07/22/2023 2345hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a child custody complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips.

07/23/2023 0001hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at the Rangeley Inn on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/23/2023 0920hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a burglary of a camper on Hutchinson Beach Lane in Weld.

07/23/2023 0953hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Police with an investigation at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

07/23/2023 1111hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an unattended death on Park Street in Phillips. The cause of death was due to natural causes and not suspicious.

07/23/2023 1206hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to assist Androscoggin SO with a K-9 assist.

07/23/2023 1346hrs, Deputy Gray arrested Christopher Loring (51) of Farmington on a Warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

07/23/2023 1355hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. Collins Wrecker was called.

07/23/2023 1550hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Pine Tree Lane in Farmington at the request of Farmington Police who were busy.

07/23/2023 1551hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a lost dog on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. The dog was eventually found by the caller.

07/23/2023 1615hrs, Sgt. Close received a residential alarm at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This was a false alarm.

07/23/2023 1707hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

07/23/2023 1833hrs, Deputy Morgan stopped a motorcycle on Main Street in Kingfield after a complaint that the bike was being driven erratically. As a result of the investigation Brandon Cookson (34) of Boothbay was arrested for OUI and Operating Without a License and transported to jail.

07/23/2023 2026hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of speeders on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

07/23/2023 2041hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Sgt. Close responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. No charges were filed, but disorderly warning was given to both parties.

07/24/2023 0126hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Investigation revealed that a 2009 Ford Ranger that belonged to Michael Lavigne (62) of Lewiston being driven northbound when it struck a moose killing it causing severe damage to the vehicle. The unknown driver then decided to continue north without stopping until the vehicle could not go any further. Investigation revealed that this vehicle had been stolen out of the town of Jay. While Morgan was enroute to conduct the investigation, a second car/moose accident was called in at 0201hrs. Michelle Pare (36) of South Yarmouth was driving a 2020 Kia southbound and struck the same dead moose that was laying in the in middle of the road that damaged the earlier Ford Ranger – causing her vehicle to roll over. While Morgan was enroute to investigate the two separate accidents, a 2002 Chevy Suburban was stolen from a driveway in the town of Rangeley. It was seen driving southbound with a male driving it with a bloodied face. To summarize the events, it is believed that the same man originally stole the vehicle (Ford Ranger) in Jay until he crashed it into the moose in Sandy River Plt. The man continued driving north towards Rangeley until the stolen Ranger could not go further. Then the same man stole the Suburban from a driveway in Rangeley and left town headed southbound. In the meantime, the vehicle driven by Michelle Pare struck the moose. The case is still under investigation. The stolen Chevy Suburban was recovered by Sgt. Bean on Route 27 in New Vineyard at 2114hrs.

07/24/2023 0853hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the West Road in Chesterville.

07/24/2023 1006hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a two-car accident at the intersection of the Farmington Falls Road and the Starks Road in New Sharon. Liselle Batt (45) of Wilton was driving a 2014 Toyota Tundra west bound on the bridge approaching the intersection of the Starks Road. As she was slowing and attempting to turn right, the rear of her Toyota was struck from behind by a 2015 Cadillac SRX being driving by Brian Lussier (40) of Winslow. The impact caused the Toyota to roll onto its side. New Sharon Fire Dept personnel responded to the scene as well as NorthStar ambulance. Wreckers from Collins Garage and Dutch Gap Auto were called to the scene.

07/24/2023 1306hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a minor accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon, no report was taken.

07/24/2023 1335hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted a motorist with a flat tire on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

07/24/2023 1355hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a trespass complaint on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. The homeowner was complaining that someone was picking her blueberries.

07/24/2023 1409hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment by phone text complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/24/2023 1437hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a medical emergency on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. where a man was found slumped over in his vehicle.

07/24/2023 1700hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/24/2023 1743hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/24/2023 1854hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from the school in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/24/2023 1917hrs, Deputy Morgan attempted to stop a car for a violation on the Ridge Road in Chesterville however the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued with Morgan following him with his emergency equipment engaged. The vehicle was eventually stopped with the assistance of Farmington Police utilizing a spike strip on the Lucy Knowles Road and stopped the vehicle. Kobe Sohns (23) of Fayette was arrested for Eluding an Officer class C, OUI class C, OAS class E and speeding 30 MPH over the posted speed limit class E.

07/24/2023 2054hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Ryan Elliott (24) of Strong was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

07/24/2023 2114hrs, Sgt. Bean recovered a 2002 Chevy Suburban which was stolen out of Rangeley and located on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

07/24/2023 2138hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a parking lot accident behind Poland Springs Bottling Plant in Kingfield.

07/25/2023 0103hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request by the caller for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Sugar Hill Drive in

Chesterville. The person to be checked was located but did not want contact with law enforcement.

07/25/2023 0832hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a missing property complaint at a residence on Loon Lake Road in Dallas Plt.

07/25/2023 0832hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. The person to be checked appeared to be intoxicated and refused help.

07/25/2023 1039hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call on Webb Lake Beach in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

07/25/2023 1059hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Caldwell Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/25/2023 1131hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. As a result, Steven Butler (54) of Dixfield was charged with Operating without a license.

07/25/2023 1250hrs, Deputy Morgan received a theft complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be a civil issue.

07/25/2023 1241hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was a couple who were arguing, no charges were filed.

07/25/2023 1405hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a report of a potential OUI on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. He located the alleged driver and determined was not intoxicated.

07/25/2023 1447hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Salem Road in Phillips. The car was gone upon arrival.

07/25/2023 1638hrs, Deputy Elmes received a business alarm at the Franklin Somerset credit union in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

07/25/2023 1716hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Sunset Lane in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/25/2023 2114hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a report of farm animals in the road on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

07/25/2023 2234hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a missing person complaint from a family who made the complaint at the Sheriff’s Office.

07/26/2023 0623hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. This was an altercation between a parent and child.

07/26/2023 0846hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of a suspicious activity on the Basin Road in New Vineyard.

07/26/2023 1121hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a residential alarm on the Temple Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

07/26/2023 1152hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at the CMP garage on Main Street in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

07/26/2023 1308hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to a request for a K-9 for a search at a residence.

07/26/2023 1537hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a vehicle fire on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Jennifer Damon (39) of Wilton was driving a 2013 Ford Pickup westbound when the vehicle caught fire. After pulling over, Franklin County Dispatch was contacted. New Sharon Fire responded to the scene; no injuries were reported.

07/26/2023 1704hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on Brookside Terrance in Madrid Twp. It was reported that that unknown person(s) had forced their way into the residence through the main door and that cash was stolen from the residence. Nothing else was taken and it is believed that this occurred sometime since July 19th when the house was unoccupied.

07/26/2023 1807hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of a small baggy located on Main Street in Kingfield which allegedly contained drugs. Investigation revealed that no drugs were present.

07/27/2023 0015hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a noise complaint on Kendall Farm Trial in Dallas Plt. All was quiet upon arrival.

07/27/2023 0551hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a residential alarm on the Temple Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

07/27/2023 0836hrs, Sgt. Sholan and Sgt. Close responded to a report of an intoxicated male with children in the car at the Dollar Store in New Sharon. The vehicle was stopped by Tuttle’s Garage and as a result the driver Philip Caldwell (39) of Chesterville was arrested for OUI and Endangering the Welfare of a child both class D crimes.

07/27/2023 0914hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Eustis. William Talbot (51) of Eustis was driving southbound when he struck a deer.

07/27/2023 0921hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of young boys throwing eggs at young girls at the Day Mountain Middle school playground.

07/27/2023 1117hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted Border Patrol by transporting two individuals from Wilton to Rangeley.

07/27/2023 1142hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Kerri Clement (38) of New Portland was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition and pulling out into traffic on Main Street in Kingfield and struck a southbound 2015 Nissan being driven by Emily Spellmire (31) of Lebanon OH. No injuries were reported.

07/27/2023 1647hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a welfare check request from a medical provider at a residence on Forest Hill Road in Temple. The person to be checked on stated they were not suicidal.

07/27/2023 2239hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request to remove a person from a residence on West Side Road, this was a civil issue.

07/27/2023 2341hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

07/28/2023 0622hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a welfare check request to be conducted at a residence on Winter Road in Rangeley. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

07/28/2023 0730hrs, Deputy Gray received a business alarm at Skowhegan Saving Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

07/28/2023 0740hrs, Sgt. Close received what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

07/28/2023 0833hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of a rock hitting a car on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Melissa Shea (42) of New Vineyard was traveling northbound in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee when a southbound dump truck had a rock bounce out and strike the windshield.

07/28/2023 1024hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft of mail complaint at a residence on Arsenault Drive in Carthage.

07/28/2023 1250hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of suspicious activity off the Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The source of the activity was not located.

07/28/2023 1304hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Cathedral Pines in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

07/28/2023 1315hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on an elderly man at the intersection of Weld Road and Rangeley Road. This is an ongoing complaint; Deputy Gray spoke with the man who agreed to be placed on our Elder Check program.

07/28/2023 1915hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Church Street in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

07/28/2023 1416hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a landlord/tenant complaint on Hare Street in Avon.

07/28/2023 1451hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a cow on Route 2 in New Sharon. The cow was corralled back to the field.

07/28/2023 1553hrs, Sgt. Close received a possible harassment complaint at a residence on Stwart Drive in Strong.

07/28/2023 1915hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a lost cell phone at a residence on the Iisalo Road in Temple.

07/28/2023 1935hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a suspicious person on the Dustin Road in Avon.

07/28/2023 1948hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of juvenile consuming alcohol at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Denny Marbel (21) of Strong was summonsed for Furnishing a Place for Minors to consume or possess.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 19 building checks and responded to 12 false 911 calls.