Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: July 29 – August 4

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for July 29 – August 4, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/29/2023 0118hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance call on Amble Street in Phillips at a Civil War Reenactment camp. A disorderly conduct warning was issued to an intoxicated male.

07/29/2023 0430hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Jeffrey Andrews (39) of Kingfield was driving a 2009 Toyota southbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported. DEW removed the deer, Poulin’s Garage removed the vehicle.

07/29/2023 0847hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a warrant search at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. As a result of the search Nicole Waas (38) of Phillips was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

07/29/2023 1045hrs, Deputy Gray received a parking complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. The vehicle in question was moved.

07/29/2023 1134hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on North Main Street in Strong. He located and stopped the vehicle, there were no issues with the driver.

07/29/2023 1155hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a mental health emergency on the Jenkins Road in Temple. The person there agreed to be transported to FMH for evaluation.

07/29/2023 1230hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. A piece of furniture was stolen from the porch of the complainant. The item was located at the local dump.

07/29/2023 1306hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request from Wilton Police for a K-9.

07/29/2023 1457hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a business alarm at a campsite off South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

07/29/2023 1728hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a parking lot accident at a campground in Weld. No report was taken.

07/29/2023 2148hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the stop John Wilkinson (57) of Gray was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

07/30/2023 0033hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Carrabassett Valley to assist Carrabassett Valley Police with a domestic disturbance call.

07/30/2023 0822hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This was an ongoing issue that is civil in nature and had been investigated previously, however the complaint could not be convinced otherwise.

07/30/2023 0927hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint on the Flick Road in Eustis.

07/30/2023 1222hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/30/2023 1337hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a dog being left in a pickup truck on the River Road in Phillips. Upon arrival he discovered there was no dog in the vehicle.

07/30/2023 1502hrs, Deputy Elmes received a late report of criminal threatening at a residence on Pleasant St. in Phillips.

07/30/2023 1732hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/31/2023 0704hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a late report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Solon Smith (63) of Phillips was driving a 2015 Honda Civic when the accident occurred.

07/31/2023 0046hrs, Deputy Morgan received a theft complaint at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage.

07/31/2023 0900hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Chief Lowell, Lt. Rackliffe, Sgt. Sholan, Sgt. Close, Deputy Gray and Deputy Couture participated in the “Coffee with a Cop” at Douin’s Market in New Sharon.

07/31/2023 0948hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

07/31/2023 1121hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a harassment by text complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon.

07/31/2023 1230hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request of a welfare check on route 2 in Carthage. The caller had not heard from a family member. The person was not located.

07/31/2023 1359hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/31/2023 1624hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on route 2 in Carthage and arrested Beverly Stuart (37) of Carthage on a Warrant for Failure to Appear. She was transported to jail.

07/31/2023 1712hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry.

07/31/2023 1945hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two loose goats on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

07/31/2023 2136hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a possible violation of protection order on the Salem Road in Phillips.

07/31/2023 2143hrs, Deputy Elmes received a noise complaint at a residence on Bear Path in Rangeley.

08/01/2023 0333hrs, Sgt. Sholan and Chief Lowell responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Streeet in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Christopher Hascall (50) of Rangeley was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Criminal Threatening. He was transported to jail.

08/01/2023 0727hrs, Deputy Gray received a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This is an ongoing issue with the ATM.

08/01/2023 0812hrs, Lt. Rackliffe was made aware of a license plate from a vehicle which was lost on School Street in Weld. The plate was returned to its owner in Jay.

08/01/2023 1136hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Cooper Hiltz (20) of Farmington was stopped in traffic in a 2002 Honda CRV near Pitcher Perfect Tire when a 2011 GMC Acadia being driven by Andrea Lutz (43) of Jay struck the Honda from behind. No injuries were reported.

08/01/2023 1141hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis.

08/01/2023 1214hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on the Bubier Road in Salem Twp.

08/01/2023 1535hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a drone invading the complainant’s privacy at a residence on Number 6 Road in Phillips.

08/01/2023 1658hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

08/02/2023 0923hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint about the way traffic was being routed near road construction on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

08/02/2023 1100hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a theft of a game camera complaint on the River Road in Carthage.

08/02/2023 1147hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint about a suspicious male in a vehicle by the memorial town park in Strong.

08/02/2023 1153hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted MDEA and Farmington Police with a request for a K-9 at a residence in Farmington.

08/02/2023 1156hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Chandler Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

08/02/2023 1308hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

08/02/2023 1344hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a suspicious person complaint at the town park in Kingfield.

08/02/2023 1421hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint about skids marks and blood near a residence on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. This was just an area where an animal was struck by a vehicle, nothing suspicious.

08/02/2023 1558hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report called in that neighbors of the complainant were engaged in some sort of disturbance at a residence on Forest Hill Road in Temple. No charges were filed.

08/02/2023 1649hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a possible harassment complaint originating from an inmate at the jail.

08/02/2023 1558hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of counterfeit bills being located at the boat launch at Varnum Pond in Temple.

08/02/2023 2056hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

08/02/2023 2140hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of a possible break in at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Nothing was reported stolen.

08/03/2023 0517hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a request to have a welfare check conducted at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid.

08/03/2023 0958hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

08/03/2023 1100hrs, Det. Richards conducted a speaking engagement at the Industry Town Office for community members regarding fraud issues.

08/03/2023 1134hrs, Sgt. Bean received a report of a sex crime from a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

08/04/2023 1140hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to have a welfare check conducted on a male walking on the Mercer Road who appeared to be staggering. The person was located, refused to answer questions, but seemed physically okay.

08/03/2023 1224hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of horses and cows on the Industry Road in Industry.

08/03/2023 1447hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a person riding a motorized unicycle in the road on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

08/03/2023 1846hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

08/03/2023 2003hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a black chevy pickup doing burnouts on Center Hill Road in Weld.

08/04/2023 0828hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a shoplifting complaint at the Dollar General Store in New Sharon. The three individuals were identified and trespassed from the store.

08/04/2023 0918hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a dump truck loosing rocks from its load on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

08/04/2023 0949hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of a disturbance at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

08/04/2023 1118hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

08/04/2023 1625hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Dollar Store in New Sharon regarding a report of a man slumped over his steering wheel in the parking lot. As a result of the investigation Brandon Flagg (34) of Livermore was arrested for OUI, Violation of Conditions of Release and a Probation Hold.

08/04/2023 1916hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

08/04/2023 2226hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a man walking on the Phillips Road in Weld after dark. And drove him to Strong to keep him from being hit by a car.

08/04/2023 2234hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of unruly campers at Rangeley State Park in Rangeley Plt. This was an unfounded complaint.

Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks, 3 building checks and responded to 7 false 911 calls.