Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: July 8 – 14

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of July 8 through July 14, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/08/2023 0149hrs, Deputy Couture received a landlord/tenant complaint on North Ross Ave in Philips where the landlord wanted the tenants thrown out. The landlord was told about the process for doing so and that this was a civil issue.

07/08/2023 0307hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a person apparently passed out in a car at Mount Blue State Park in Weld. The person and car were gone upon arrival.

07/08/2023 1042hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on Kennebago lake in Davis Twp. This was an accidental dial by a person who was kayaking.

07/08/2023 1138hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on River Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

07/08/2023 1340hrs, Sgt. Sholan provided traffic control for a funeral procession on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

07/08/2023 1606hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single motorcycle accident at the bottom of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Michael Tenney (62) of Atkinson NC was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson when he approached a construction area, got caught in a large hole across the road causing his passenger to be ejected from the bike and the driver to lose control and crash. His passenger Lori Tenney (62) was transported to FMH for injuries. New Sharon Fire and Northstar responded to the scene, Dutch Gap Auto removed the bike.

07/08/2023 1610hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Webb Beach in Weld. This was an accidental dial of a person on a boat.

07/08/2023 1728hrs, Deputy Elms received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/08/2023 1724hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Sgt. Close and Deputy DiSilvestro provided traffic control for the Pierpole Day Parade in Strong.

07/08/2023 1809hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

07/08/2023 1838hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a death complaint on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. Investigation revealed this was not suspicious and presumably of natural causes. The medical examiner’s office was notified. Wile’s Funeral Home responded to the scene.

07/08/2023 2139hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an individual shooting off fireworks on the property of the Saddle back Inn in Rangeley.

07/08/2023 0737hrs, Det. Davol received a complaint of ATV’s riding on the Center Road in Madrid Twp.

07/09/2023 0031hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted the Warden Service on Stratton Brook Pond Road in Wyman Twp.

07/09/2023 0729hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a disabled tractor trailer on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

07/09/2023 0746hrs, Det. Davol received a residential alarm on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

07/09/2023 0814hrs, Det. Davol received a noise complaint on the at a residence on the Rumford Road in Rangeley.

07/09/2023 1038hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of road erosion on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. DOT was notified.

07/09/2023 1112hrs, Det. Davol received a 911 call at Whip Willow Farm in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial. A second call was received from there at 1234hrs, again this as an accidental dial.

07/09/2023 1259hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Smith Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

07/09/2023 1325hrs, Sgt. Sholan received another complaint about a hole in the road on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

07/09/2023 1659hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 2 in Carthage. Robert Colby (77) of Bethel was driving a 2021 Subaru when the collision occurred.

07/09/2023 1736hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call from Valley Brook Variety on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

07/09/2023 1929hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Byron Road in Weld. Kayden Soiett (18) of West Gardiner was driving a 2007 Honda Civic when he lost control and rolled his vehicle over injuring one of the three people inside. NorthStar and Weld Fire responded to the scene. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

07/09/2023 1945hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a trespassing complaint on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/09/2023 2038hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. The source of the call was not located.

07/09/2023 2137hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call involving a juvenile on the Swan Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

07/09/2023 2329hrs, Deputy Elmes responded a complaint of either gunshots or fireworks going off in the area of Main Street in Rangeley near Franklin Saving Bank.

07/10/2023 1218hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/10/2023 1551hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft/fraud complaint at a residence on Edelheid Road in Sandy River Plt.

07/10/2023 1615hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a sex offender violation complaint on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

07/10/2023 1656hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a tractor trailer hitting a guardrail at the bottom of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Tovt Vasyl (35) of Halifax NS was driving a 2021 Freightliner when his trailer struck the guardrail near a construction area.

07/10/2023 1745hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/11/2023 0900hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle failing to obey a traffic safety flagger in Phillips. The flagger was able to identify the vehicle. Morgan located and found the driver and as a result of the investigation Donald Webber (60) of Vienna was summoned for Failure to obey a Traffic Safety Flagger.

07/11/2023 1020hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips. The person was located and accounted for.

07/11/2023 1402hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

07/11/2023 1409hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on the River Road in Phillips. This was just a person who was walking and accidentally dialed.

07/11/2023 1430hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Route 4 in Avon. A child there was apparently out of control. Couture transported the juvenile to FMH for an evaluation.

07/11/2023 1714hrs, Lt. Rackliff investigated what appeared to be suspicious activity at a residence on Route 156 in Perkins Twp. The suspicious activity was just contractors working at a residence.

07/11/2023 2202hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call in New Vineyard. This was a person riding an ATV off road, no emergency.

07/11/2023 2302hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Justin Dill (18) of Chesterville was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta northbound head down Mile Hill Road when he went off the road to the left into a ditch, struck the end and struck the end of a driveway.

07/12/2023 0640hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

07/12/2023 0914hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a female “slumped over” in a car by Country Delight in Avon. Upon arrival he discovered that the woman had pulled over because she was tired.

07/12/2023 1214hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/12/2023 1445hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located.

07/12/2023 1625hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

07/12/2023 1652hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/12/2023 1700hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial from a man mowing his lawn.

07/12/2023 1722hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint via telephone at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville. The incident involved juveniles.

07/12/2023 1738hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Scott Sawtelle (22) of Smithfield was driving a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer westbound when he fell asleep and ran off the road to the left.

07/12/2023 1828hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Keneowatha Park in Wilton at the request of Wilton Police regarding the report of heavily intoxicated juvenile female who was sick by the water. The girl was reported to have consumed large quantities of vodka with another female friend. Wilton Fire dept. first responders and Northstar was called to the scene where one of the females was transported to FMH.

07/12/2023 2025hrs, Deputy Morgan received an ATV complaint on True Hill Road in Strong. It was reported a juvenile was driving an ATV on the road. It was determined that the juvenile was driving on private land.

07/12/2023 2137hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Morgan responded to a fire call on Norton Hill Road in Strong where a man was burning without a permit 25 feet from a dwelling.

07/12/2023 2254hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/31/2023 0940hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Orchard Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

07/13/2023 1027hrs, Sgt. Sholan received an animal complaint in Avon, he contacted the local ACO.

07/13/2023 1545hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

07/13/2023 1929hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry. No charges were filed, a male was removed from the residence.

07/13/2023 1813hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Lauren Niskach (39) of New Sharon was driving a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped in traffic facing northbound at a construction site at the bottom of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Nathaniel Tibbetts (20) of Jay was driving a 2020 Honda Civic downhill (northbound) and failed to stop before the construction site when his vehicle struck the rear of the Grand Cherokee. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire responded to the scene as well as Northstar rescue.

07/13/2023 1848hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rakha responded to a request for a K-9 in Jay. He was canceled before he arrived.

07/13/2023 2226hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency off the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

07/14/2023 0051hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Diller Line Road in Chesterville. The person was found to be okay.

07/14/2023 0900hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a speaking engagement at the Board of Trustees at the Criminal Justice Academy.

07/14/2023 1006hrs, Sgt. Sholan received an animal complaint on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. There was no ACO available, and it was explained that if no ACO exist it is the responsibility of town selectpersons to fill the role. Deputies respond when there is a public safety issue.

07/14/2023 1055hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/14/2023 1359hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. As a result of the investigation, Eben Bemis (59) of Coplin Plt. was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and was transported to jail.

07/14/2023 1436hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Kawanhee lane in Weld. This was an accidental dial by a camp counselor.

07/14/2023 1619hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

07/14/2023 1702hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of criminal mischief to Consolidated Communications Cable company lines which disabled service to the industry area since Thursday morning. The incidents occurred at sites where fiberoptic hubs were located not only in Industry, but also Farmington and Augusta. Evidence suggests that the suspect(s) had knowledge of how to damage the system.

07/14/2023 1909hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No criminal charges were identified.

07/14/2023 2200hrs, Sgt. Close received a noise complaint at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong.

07/14/2023 2346hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a two-vehicle crash on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. Dylan Hayes (23) of Bingham was driving a 2013 Nissan Titan eastbound following a dark colored chevy pickup when the dark colored pickup stopped suddenly causing Hayes’ vehicle to crash into the rear of it. The dark colored Chevy pickup then drove off without stopping. Hayes followed the pickup until they got to route 4 in Jay when his vehicle shut down and could not go any further.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 20 building checks and responded to 25 false 911 calls.