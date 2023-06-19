Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: June 10 – 16

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of June 10 – 16, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

06/10/2023 0020hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance complaint on Dummer’s Beach in Weld. As a result of the investigation Joseline Belanger (33) of New Gloucester was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and transported to jail.

06/10/2023 0548hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. This accident was non-reportable, the New Sharon Road Commissioner was called to the scene to access the damage to a culvert.

06/10/2023 0723hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

06/10/2023 0804hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a late report of a hit and run accident on Streeter Road in Strong. James Whiting (17) of Belfast had parked his 2013 Ford Fusion on the side of the street when sometime during the evening another vehicle sideswiped the parked unattended vehicle.

06/10/2023 0905hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Arthur Hammond (76) of Kingfield was driving a 2003 Nissan when the collision occurred.

06/10/2023 1209hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

06/10/2023 1332hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

06/10/2023 1632hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of an iPhone located on the road in Freeman Twp.

06/10/2023 1649hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of 2 ATV’s and a dirt-bike riding on the Temple Road in Temple.

06/10/2023 1900hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Mt. View Ave. in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

06/10/2023 1930hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Florian Burbank (46) of Lexington Twp. was driving a 2020 Chevy pickup westbound when he drifted to the left side of the road running off the road into a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

06/11/2023 0001hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Barbara Burgess (65) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Subaru eastbound when she drifted off the road to the right into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

06/11/2023 1245hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Stratton Center Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/11/2023 1355hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong. The person who was causing the disturbance was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

06/11/2023 1524hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/11/2023 1652hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call originating from the Sandy River in Phillips. This was an accidental dial by a caller on the river.

06/11/2023 1915hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call near the boat launch on Park Street in Rangeley. No charges were filed.

06/11/2023 2032hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a complaint on True Hill Road in Strong where the complainant thought people were trying to enter the complainant’s residence through an upper window. There was no evidence of this, and it is believed the complainant suffers from dementia.

06/11/2023 2051hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of a disturbance call on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. No charges were filed.

06/11/2023 2106hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/11/2023 2128hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Gorham NH Police regarding a person who was reported to be headed towards Franklin County with the intention to harm an ex-spouse who lived in Franklin County. The person was located by Rumford Police.

06/12/2023 0310hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Coyote Lane in Carthage. No charges were filed, the case is still under investigation.

06/12/2023 0554hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a possible violation of a protection order at the same residence on Coyote Lane in Carthage, where he was at earlier for a reported domestic disturbance.

06/12/2023 0748hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a three-car accident located at the intersection of Lucy Knowles Road and Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. Carley Austin (17) of New Sharon was driving a 2014 Ford Focus and had stopped at the intersection of Chesterville Hill Road and Lucy Knowles Road waiting to turn left westbound onto Lucy Knowles Road. Michael Wyman (46) of Canaan was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram 250 westbound approaching the intersection when the Austin vehicle pulled out into traffic not seeing the oncoming Wyman truck and struck it on the driver’s side. This caused the Austin vehicle to spin left into a stopped 2017 Ford F-150 being driven by Richard Dyer (76) of Chesterville. No injuries were reported. This intersection is located near the bridge construction area in Farmington Falls where traffic is very congested.

06/12/2023 1111hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Jamie Frost (44) of Strong was driving a 2016 Chevy Equinox northbound when the collision occurred.

06/12/2023 1329hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint at the Salem Fire Dept. in Salem. A cement truck being operated by Jean Faucher (59) of Embden contacted power lines at the fire dept., ripping them off from the building. CMP was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

06/12/2023 1358hrs, Det. Richards assisted DMV investigators with an investigation on Earth Way in Carthage.

06/12/2023 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible sex crime at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. Investigation revealed that no crime had occurred.

06/12/2023 1733hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

06/12/2923 2138hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding personal property at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

06/12/2023 2201hrs, Deputy Elmes, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Chief Cote of Farmington Police responded to a medical emergency which turned out to be a suspected drug overdose at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington. Deputy Elmes administered Narcan, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene. Farmington first responders also arrived at the scene to help revive the victim. Wiles Funeral Home was called to the scene.

06/12/2023 2342hrs, Deputy Morgan and Det. Richards investigated a domestic violence complaint at a residence on the River Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Roger Konopka (33) of Phillips turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office the next morning, met with Det. Richards who placed him under arrest for Domestic Violence Assault.

06/13/2023 0238hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. Det. Richards assumed the investigation and as a result of the investigation, a warrant for the arrest of William Waas (39) of Sumner was issued for Domestic Violence Assault (B) and Violation of Conditions of Release (C).

06/13/2023 0619hrs, Deputy Frost served a PFA on a person on the Wahl Road in Kingfield.

06/13/2023 0830hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Joshua Hayes (35) of New Sharon on a Warrant after Mr. Hayes turned himself in but did not have a ride to jail. He was transported without incident.

06/13/2023 0851hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

06/13/2023 1052hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at New England wire Products in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

06/13/2023 1200hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. Randall Tibbetts (74) of Leeds was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus and ran off the road.

06/13/2023 1244hrs, Sgt. Sholan served a PFA on a person at a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard.

06/13/2023 1339hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Jewel Pinkham (68) of Phillips was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

06/13/2023 1438hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Payton Hill (16) of Phillips was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback when he tried to pass a line of traffic and went too far to the left off the road striking a wooden post.

06/13/2023 1711hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. It was reported that powerlines were cut to a residence, investigation revealed that CMP had cut the lines at the request of property owner.

06/13/2023 1825hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 9111 call at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

06/13/2023 1841hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a young juvenile in the driveway of the complainant’s property on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the juvenile lived nearby and was reunited with parents. DHHS was notified.

06/13/2023 2125hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. Moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Herbert Allen (67) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer when the collision occurred.

06/14/2023 1127hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the victim died of natural causes. Wiles Funeral Home responded to the scene.

06/14/2023 1136hrs, Sgt. Sholan received an animal complaint on the Dodge Road in Phillips where a homeowner was posting about harming cats.

06/14/2023 1203hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on Granite Point Road in Industry.

06/14/2023 1335hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard and arrested Robert Bernier (54) of New Vineyard on a Warrant.

06/14/2023 1345hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted MDEA with a request for a K-9.

06/14/2023 1512hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/14/2023 1611hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from Mountain View Motel in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

06/14/2023 1753hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at Stratton Elementary School.

06/14/2023 2800hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on Quick Stream Drive in Salem Twp.

06/14/2023 1830hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a jail release notification at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

06/15/2023 0800hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a security escort on Tamarac drive in Wyman Twp.

06/15/2023 1007hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a harassment complaint on the Wahl Road in Kingfield.

06/15/2023 0956hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint on the Webster Road in New Sharon.

06/15/2023 1202hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Dustin Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

06/15/2023 1206hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call from a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

06/15/2023 1227hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a parking lot accident between two Poland Springs trucks in the truck parking lot of Poland Springs in Kingfield.

06/15/2023 1300hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a theft at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Investigation revealed this was not a theft.

06/15/2023 1444hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an RV blocking a lane of traffic on Birches Beach Road in Rangeley Plt.

06/15/2023 1454hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a child custody complaint on Streeter Road in Strong.

06/15/2023 1520hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from a residence on the Besson Pit Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/15/2023 1559hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a dispute between neighbors on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/15/2023 1600hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a complaint on True Hill Road in Strong where the complainant there was suffering from a mental health crisis and reporting issues that there was no evidence of.

06/15/2023 1648hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated an alleged theft at a residence on the Huff Road in Avon.

06/15/2023 2007hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Dodge Corner Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

06/15/2023 2011hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an intoxicated driver on Main Street in Kingfield.

06/15/2023 2013hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/15/2023 2108hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a parking lot accident on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

06/15/2023 2128hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on #6 Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 4 elder checks, 1 building check and responded to 15 false 911 calls.