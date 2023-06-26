Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: June 17 – 23

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for June 17 through June 23, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

06/17/2023 1018hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a parking lot accident at the transfer station on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley.

06/17/2023 1022hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a building alarm at the Phillips Town Office in Phillips. This was a false alarm.

06/17/2023 1241hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the Rangeley Road in Avon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

06/17/2023 1527hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from Saddleback Base Lodge on Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

06/17/2023 1626hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a late report of an assault that alleged occurred at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong involving juveniles.

06/17/2023 1634hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at Longfellow’s on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

06/17/2023 1800hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding personal property at a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

06/17/2023 1846hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated vandalism complaint on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon.

06/17/2023 2237hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/17/2023 2352hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on Main Street in Phillips.

06/18/2023 0207hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a person who is posting suicidal statements online, at a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. This was at the request of the caller who is a friend of the person to be checked. The person was located and found to be okay, denied being suicidal.

06/18/2023 1709hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence between a father and son at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. No charges were filed.

06/18/2023 1840hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Cedar Lane in Industry. No charges were filed, a trespass warning was issued to a visitor.

06/18/2023 1856hrs, Det. Richards investigated a report of a potential suicidal person on the River Road in Strong. The person was located and found to be okay.

06/18/2023 2204hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of dogs at large on Route 2 in Carthage.

06/19/2023 0001hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a request for a welfare check on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The person to be checked on, was located, and found to be okay.

06/19/2023 0132hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Shawn Lagasse (37) of Eustis was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

06/19/2023 0647hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a notification for Sanford Police at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

06/19/2023 0803hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a dog in traffic on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

06/19/2023 0859hrss, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on West Mills Road in Industry. The source of the call was not located.

06/19/2023 0910hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated an unusual complaint from a man from Georgia. He stated he wanted to report that this 19-year-old daughter took a job at a camp in Stetson Twp. Upon her arrival it was discovered that there was no Wi-Fi and that the gates are locked at night and that these conditions were unacceptable. When explained that this was the norm in rural Maine, the man took his daughter back home.

06/19/2023 1002hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an intoxicated driver near Douin’s Market in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

06/19/2023 1328hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint regarding a dispute between a man and wife who are divorcing on the Smith Road in New Sharon. This was a civil issue.

06/19/2023 1358hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call in Township E. it was determined that the call must have originated from the AT trail and was accidental.

06/19/2023 1636hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call from a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

06/19/2023 1645hrs, Deputy Morgan received a late report of a domestic assault which allegedly occurred on the Rand Road in Industry. This was turned over to CID investigators.

06/19/2023 1756hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an assault complaint on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The investigation is ongoing.

06/19/2023 1802hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a property line dispute on River Street in Strong.

06/19/2023 1852hrs, Deputy Morgan stopped what appeared to be an intoxicated driver on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The driver had been drinking but was enroute to the hospital as a result of injuries in a fight. The person was transported to FMH.

06/19/2023 1901hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an incident at the Outback Storage in Rangeley where the complainant reported he had cut the wrong lock at a storage locker.

06/19/2023 2149hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Jay Police and Wilton Police in locating a suspect in Washington Twp.

06/20/2023 0605hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residential alarm on the Dill Road in Phillips. This was a false alarm.

06/20/2023 0644hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a medical emergency on the Bailey Road in Industry. Upon arrival it was discovered the victim had passed away due to natural causes. Industry first responders were at the scene.

06/20/2023 0752hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft of tools complaint at a residence on Eagle Ridge Road in Kingfield.

06/20/2023 1031hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Elm Street in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

06/20/2023 1140hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a stray dog on Campbell Drive in Salem.

06/20/2023 1141hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

06/20/2023 1313hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial by motorist.

06/20/2023 1328hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips. The complainant who requested he check is a friend. The person was located and found to be okay.

06/20/2023 1437hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Cook Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

06/20/2023 1534hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

06/20/2023 1535hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of ATV’s being driven on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

06/20/2023 1607hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received an online fraud complaint on Caldwell Lane in Chesterville. 06/20/2023 1732hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at the Chesterville Town Office.

06/20/2023 1802hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

06/20/2023 2040hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Nubble Way in Eustis, the alleged offender was gone upon arrival. As a result of the investigation a suspect was identified and a warrant for the suspect’s arrest was applied for regarding the charges of Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Conditions of Release.

06/21/2023 0825hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an attempted fraud complaint on the Perry Road in Eustis.

06/21/2023 0911hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of an abandoned motorcycle on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/21/2023 1030hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint about road conditions on East Madrid Road in Phillips.

06/21/2023 1110hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the West Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/21/2023 1215hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Dickey Mills Road in Avon. Upon arrival it was determined that the victim had died of natural causes.

06/21/2023 1504hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville. The person was located, found to be okay but suffering from dementia. Family members were notified.

06/21/2023 1704hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Olde Parkway Road in Kingfield.

06/21/2023 1720hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

06/21/2023 1925hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment via text at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

06/21/2023 2009hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a lost dog in Rangeley Plt.

06/22/2023 0723hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a missing light pole from the property of the complainant on Presby Drive in Avon.

06/22/2023 0714hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on Moose Ridge Road in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm.

06/22/2023 0920hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. at the request of the complainant. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

06/22/2023 1007hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of people breaking into a home on True Hill Road in Strong. This was an unfounded complaint where the occupant suffers from dementia.

06/22/2023 1023hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from a residence on the Cross Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

06/22/2023 1058hrs, Det. Richards received a DHHS referral at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

06/22/2023 1206hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to a traffic stop on North Main Street in Strong where Deputy Frost had stopped a car. The passenger then fled into the woods to escape because he was with a person whom he was prohibited from being with.

06/22/2023 1336hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint from a caller from NJ who was concerned that they were unable to track their child’s cell phone once the juvenile and the juvenile’s father was in the Rangeley area. Gray advised the caller regarding the lack of cell coverage.

06/22/2023 1604hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a missing persons complaint from a residence on East Madrid Road in Madrid Twp. The missing person returned home in hour after the call was made.

06/22/2023 1626hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/22/2023 1712hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a speed limit sign being partially blocked from view by a sign recently erected at the intersection of Main Street and the Wilson Mills Road.

06/22/2023 1743hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a 911 call from a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

06/22/2023 1950hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call from a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/23/2023 0628hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a man who had stepped out into the road and stopped a car on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon and started yelling at the driver for driving too fast.

06/23/2023 0958hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Hartland Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/23/2023 1031hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Todd Mattson (66) of Manchester was driving a 2023 Kia northbound when the collision occurred.

06/23/2023 1144hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of a man camping on the side of the road on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. He was unable to locate the camper.

06/23/2023 1323hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence eon Norton Hill Road in Strong. This was verbal only; no charges were filed.

06/23/2023 1454hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the AT Trail in Madrid Twp. This was an accidental dial by a hiker.

06/23/2023 1521hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Swan Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

06/23/2023 1545hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Kevin Burns (69) of Falmouth was driving a 2021 Volvo northbound when a tree fell onto the car. NorthStar responded to the scene as well as New Vineyard Fire dept. The driver refused medical attention; Brian’s Auto Body removed the vehicle.

06/23/2023 1601hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a theft of prescriptions dugs complaint at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

06/23/2023 1713hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of a domestic disturbance that was reported to have occurred at Clearwater Lake in Industry. The couple had left prior to the arrival of Deputy DiSilvestro. Sgt. Stephen Charles of Wilton Police located the couple at their Wilton residence. As a result of the investigation Michael Finelli (42) of Wilton was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D and transported to jail.

06/23/2023 1806hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Park Street in Phillips where the victim was revived by Narcan by members of the household, then transported to FMH by NorthStar.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 1 building checks and responded to 19 false 911 calls.