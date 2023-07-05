Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: June 24-30

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for June 24 through June 30, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

06/24/2023 0606hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a noise complaint on the River Road in Strong.

06/24/2023 0746hrs, Deputy Gary received a 911 call on the AT trail in Mt. Abram Twp. This was a hiker who accidentally dialed.

06/24/2023 0933hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint on Pressure Ridge Road in Rangeley. This was just a person who was picking strawberries near the solar panel field. The company requested that the person be told to not trespass on the property.

06/24/2023 0950hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at the 5K run by the public library in Phillips.

06/24/2023 1052hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

06/24/2023 1102hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Robert Black (74) of Fayette was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

06/24/2023 1158hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The man there had called 211 wanting a ride to the hospital. The person was located and found to be okay and denied being suicidal.

06/24/2023 1328hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/24/2023 1348hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a missing child from a residence on Church Street in Weld. The child was found quickly by Weld Fire Dept. personnel. Deputy Couture responded to the scene with his K-9.

06/24/2023 1348hrs, Deputy Gray received a similar complaint that Sgt. Sholan had received at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The man there wanted a ride to pick up prescriptions in Farmington.

06/24/2023 1455hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on the ATV trail near North Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial by someone on an ATV.

06/24/2023 1457hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a camp off South shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

06/24/2023 1534hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of two individuals on ATV’s driving recklessly on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The two young men were located, Darius McNeil (22) of Salem, Mass. and Trevor Ristino (23) of Revere, Mass. were Summonsed for Operating ATVs on a public way and Operating Unregistered ATVs.

06/24/2023 1634hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted DHHS with an investigation at a residence on School Street in Weld.

06/24/2023 1748hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial by someone riding a bicycle.

06/24/2023 1823hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/24/2023 2015hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Airport Road in Eustis. Stephen Bean (16) of Wilton was driving a 2010 BMW when he lost control of his vehicle rolling it over. Koob’s wrecker retrieved the vehicle. Eustis Fire responded to the scene to assist.

06/24/2023 2140hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a possible domestic disturbance at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. This was called in by a friend of the couple who were having issues.

06/24/2023 2323hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2023 0833hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road near Smalls Falls in Madrid Twp. Eric Garland (42) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Chrysler van northbound when a wheel fell off.

06/25/2023 0942hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a vehicle fire on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. James Gajarski (89) of Vienna was driving northbound on the Vienna Road when his 2000 Chrysler caught on fire.

06/25/2023 1019hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Cross Road in Avon involving a juvenile.

06/25/2023 1032hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call on the Starks Road in New Sharon where a person who was riding a bicycle accidentally dialed.

06/25/2023 1310hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Windy Cross Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2023 1310hrs, Deputy Couture attempted to stop a vehicle traveling 80 MPH on route 4 in Strong. After activating his emergency equipment, the operator of the brown Honda Ridgeline initially stopped then drove away southbound. Farmington Police deployed spike strips which deflated the vehicles tires near the ballfield in Fairbanks. The vehicle stopped and the driver fled but was shortly taken into custody. Jordon Brooks (29) of Winston GA was arrested for Driving to Endanger Class E, Refusing to Submit to Arrest Class D and Eluding an Officer Class C.

06/25/2023 1607hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a parking lot accident in a driveway off from the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

06/25/2023 1610hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Stonewall Farm Lane in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2023 1641hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a dog running in the road on Route 27 in Coplin Plt.

06/25/2023 1729hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Dodge Corner Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2023 1838hrs, Sgt. Bean received a welfare check request from a caller who was a family member of the person to be checked on at a residence on Mile Square Road in Phillips. The person was located and found to be okay.

06/25/2023 1839hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Deer Run in Dallas Plt. Northstar transported the victim to FMH.

06/25/2023 1849hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Eustis.

06/25/2023 2030hrs, Det. Davol investigated an alleged sex crime at Dummer’s Beach in Weld.

06/25/2023 2048hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2023 2119hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2023 2321hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Alyssa Hood (18) of Fort Fairfield was driving a 2012 Ford Focus when the collision occurred.

06/25/2023 2339hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

06/26/2023 0657hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a dump truck which had rolled over on the Mercer Road in New Sharon hitting a tree and damaging a utility pole. Steven Nadeau (66) of Winslow was driving a 2006 International dump truck owned by K& J Asphalt when he lost control of his vehicle while avoiding a deer. New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene; no injuries were reported. Dutch Gap Auto removed the truck.

06/26/2023 1216hrs, Deputy Gray arrested Steven Crippen (68) of Fairfield on a Warrant while Mr. Crippen was still incarcerated at the jail.

06/26/2023 1438hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a suspicious person next to the caller’s residence on the Webber Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the person was not suspicious and was just on a family member’s property.

06/26/2023 1507hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a theft of a generater from a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

06/26/2023 1635hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at the request of a health care medical service on an elderly man at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis. The person was located and found to be okay.

\

06/26/2023 Sgt. Bean assisted Maine Drug Enforcement with a stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

06/26/2023 1652hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Besson Pit Road in Chesterville. The call originated from a motorist who accidentally dialed.

06/26/2023 1705hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at Stratton Lumber in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/27/2023 0729hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at the Saddleback Ridge Wind Project in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

06/27/2023 0959hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car fire on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. David Obrien (54) of Rangeley was driving a 1992 Land Rover when the vehicle caught fire, Obrien put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle, Eustis Fire responded to the scene.

06/27/2023 1230hrs, Deputy Frost received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person on Park Street in Phillips. The person to be checked was not there and reportedly had gone to the hospital in Augusta. Maine General Hospital did not have a record of the person.

06/27/2023 1305hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon at the request of the caller. The person to be checked was found to be okay but suffers from dementia.

06/27/2023 1314hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

06/27/2023 1804hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

06/27/2023 1828hrs, Deputy Elmes received a business alarm on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley at the Rangeley Family Medicine facility. This was a false alarm.

06/27/2023 1957hrs, Sgt. Close received a report of a lines down on the Pond Road in Strong.

06/27/2023 2026hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry.

06/28/2023 0835hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a damaged vehicle on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Corey Phillips (32) of Wilton was driving a Subaru Forrester when he went off the road. He called a friend to help remove the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, Corey Phillips was arrested for OUI drugs, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and transported to jail.

06/28/2023 0916hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

06/28/2023 1046hrs, Sgt Sholan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. David Duncan (63) of Madrid was driving a 20212 Chevy Silverado when the collision occurred.

06/28/2023 1231hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

06/28/2023 1355hrs, Det. Richards investigated a stalking complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

06/28/2023 1758hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint on Sumner Street in Kingfield where it was reported that a vehicle rolled out of the caller’s garage and hit the neighbor’s house. No damage was reported to the house.

06/28/2023 1945hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on Morgan Lane in Dallas Plt. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

06/28/2023 2203hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Loop Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

06/29/2023 1002hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Border Patrol by transporting a prisoner to the Rangeley Station.

06/29/2023 1023hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Perkins Twp. This was an accidental dial.

06/29/2023 1221hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint at the road construction site on route 2 in New Sharon. The caller reported that while stopped, an elderly driver of the vehicle in front of the caller got out and attempted to get into the caller’s passenger side. When the elderly driver could not get in, he returned to his vehicle and drove off. Sholan was unable to locate the vehicle and relayed the information to Somerset Sheriff’s Office.

06/29/2023 1551hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Fontaine Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/29/2023 1641hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple.

06/29/2023 2113hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Quimby Pond Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/29/2023 2254hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of suspicious activity on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

06/29/2023 0929hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Farmington Road in Strong. The source of the call was not located.

06/30/2023 1120hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

06/30/2023 1321hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Webb Beach Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

06/30/2023 1400hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. The was a false alarm.

06/30/2023 1656hrs, Deputy Morgan received a suspicious person complaint at the Chesterville Town Office.

06/30/2023 1713hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. Mikel Abbot (23) of Wilton was charged with speeding 30+ over the speed limit.

06/30/2023 1829hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of people stranded by a river off Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The people were located, and Morgan gave them a ride out.

06/30/2023 2031hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Morgan received a request for welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was not located.

06/30/2023 2129hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township. This as an accidental dial.

06/30/2023 2224hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Melissa Muller (28) of Casselberry FL was driving a 2019 Subaru Forrester when the collision occurred. Rangeley Fire responded to the scene; no injuries were reported. The driver was not injured.

06/30/2023 2326hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Green Drake Lane in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 4 elder checks, 2 building checks and responded to 28 false 911 calls.