Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: June 3 – 9

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of June 3 through June 9, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

06/03/2023 0431hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

06/03/2023 0836hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

06/03/2023 1052hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an incident involving former roommates and a civil dispute over removing items from the residence located on Kennebago Road in Coplin Plt.

06/03/2023 1241hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/03/2023 1257hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a Silver Toyota with Quebec plates speeding on Main Street in Kingfield.

06/03/2023 1359hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple. The complainant was scammed out of $27K.

06/03/2023 1502hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville This was an accidental dial.

06/03/2023 1559hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a vandalism complaint at Webb Beach in Weld where a woodshed located there had its door removed and some firewood removed.

06/03/2023 2113hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Close responded to a report of cars doing burnouts on West Freeman Road in Strong. This activity stopped upon the arrival of the deputies at a party which was at a residence on the same road.

06/03/2023 1543hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/04/2023 1155hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle stuck in a field owned by the complainant off Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The owner of the vehicle and the complainant decided to discuss the damage in the field.

06/04/2023 1930hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Jonathen Hatch (23) of Wilton was driving a 2013 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

06/05/2023 0502hrs, Det. Richards investigated a complaint from a complainant on the Cross Road in Avon where it was reported that a person was posting nude photos on twitter of the complainant.

06/05/2023 0812hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple.

06/05/2023 0511hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/05/2023 1151hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

06/05/2023 1153hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a death notification at a residence on High Street in Strong.

06/05/2023 1224hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a landlord/tenant complaint on Church Street in New Vineyard.

06/05/2023 1307hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a possible violation of Bail Conditions at a residence on Schoolhouse Road in Freeman Twp.

06/05/2023 1709hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a civil complaint on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

06/05/2023 1838hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a road rage incident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

06/05/2023 2043hrs Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

06/06/2023 0828hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check for Rumford PD to be conducted at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

06/06/2023 1024hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The cause of death was due to natural causes, Wiles Funeral Home responded to the scene.

06/06/2023 1114hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on the Maxwell Road in weld. The complainant called back to report that suspicious person was a local accessor from the town.

06/06/2023 1236hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The person to be checked on was not located.

06/06/2023 1414hrs, Deputy Couture received a disturbance call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. No charges were filed.

06/06/2023 1706hrs, Deputy Sholan arrested Jacob Hine (26) of Livermore Falls on a Warrant of New Hampshire and charged him with being a Fugitive from Justice while Hine is incarcerated at the jail.

06/07/2023 0459hrs, Det. Richards assisted Farmington Police and Border Patrol with a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

06/07/2023 1347hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a dump truck rollover accident on route 4 in Avon. Larry Peaslee (52) of Lewiston was driving a 2017 International Dump Truck owned by Archie’s Waste Disposal Services southbound when he lost control of the truck as he entered a series of corners north of the ice cream shop in Avon. The truck ran off the road and rolled over 1 ¼ times before coming to a rest, no other vehicles were involved. Due to fuel being leaked at the scene, DEP was called to clean up the spill. DOT was also called as a result of the considerable damage done to the road because of the accident. The driver was transported by NorthStar to FMH. Deputy Couture was assisted by Deputy Gray, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. Rackliffe. A Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Trooper also arrived at the scene. Dutch Gap Auto removed the truck.

06/07/2023 1354hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Duke Smith (55) of Anson was charged with Operating After Suspension and Violation of Conditions of Release.

06/07/2023 1455hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at Valley Gas in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

06/07/2023 1506hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on School Street in Eustis.

06/07/2023 1633hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a manure being left on the Chick Road in Industry. This was determined not to be a hazard to traffic.

06/07/2023 1706hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated what turned out to be a civil dispute at a residence on Archer Road in Chesterville.

06/08/2023 0933hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a VIN check at Dutch Gap Auto in Chesterville.

06/08/2023 1039hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was ana accidental dial.

06/08/2023 1126hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

06/08/2023 1136hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a red Audi being driven in an aggressive manner on route 27 in New Vineyard. The vehicle was not located.

06/08/2023 1521hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call from a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

06/08/2023 2018hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of gunshots or fireworks being fired at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry.

06/08/2023 2257hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Tamarrack Trail in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/08/2023 2346hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a Western Express tractor trailer being driven in an erratic manner on route 27 in New Vineyard. He was unable to catch up to the vehicle in question.

06/09/2023 0903hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/09/2023 1040hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a package delivered to the wrong address on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard instead of on Anson Valley Road.

06/09/2023 1145hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of fraud at a residence on Chandler Road in Industry.

06/09/2023 1509hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call in Carthage. The source and specific location of the call was not found.

06/09/2023 1509hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on the South Branch of the Dead River in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

06/09/2023 1557hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

06/09/2023 1945hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a disturbance on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The source of the disturbance was not located.

06/09/2023 1958hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a civil issue on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

06/09/2023 2214hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of people firing guns or shooting off fireworks on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 4 building checks and responded to 14 false 911 calls.