Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Mail theft complaints in Strong

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 18-24, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

06/18/2022 0055hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Alfieri Drive in Carthage.

06/18/2022 0855hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a disturbance call at the Transfer Station on Park Street in Phillips.

06/18/2022 0844hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a trespass complaint on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

06/18/2022 1214hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Shawn Mills (51) of Windsor was summonsed on a charge of operating without a license.

06/18/2022 1733hrs, Deputy Cusson attempted to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile at a residence in Chesterville at the request of the caller who was a family member. The caller could not provide an address for the child who was reportedly with the mother. DHHS was notified.

06/19/2022 1610hrs, Sgt. Richards received a dog-at-large complaint on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

06/19/2022 2101hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a dead deer on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

06/20/2022 0809hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a catalytic converter complaint from a truck at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

06/20/2022 0814hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of theft of catalytic converter at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

06/20/2022 0857hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Basin Road in Carthage. This turned out to be a non-reportable driveway accident. Keith Howard (74) of Carthage was backing his Ford F-250 when Aaltje Devine (52) of Rockland was simultaneously driving into the same driveway. Both vehicles collided, no injuries were reported.

06/20/2022 0929hrs, Sgt. Richards received a trespass complaint at a residence on Route 2 in Carthage.

06/20/2022 1122hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

06/20/2022 1125hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard where it was reported that the windshield of a Toyota Rav 4 was smashed.

06/20/2022 1516hrs, Det. Davol received two complaints of theft from mailbox at different residences on the Chandler Road in Strong.

06/20/2022 1923hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the Archer Road in Chesterville. All was secure at the residence.

06/20/2022 1958hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Manor Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/20/2022 2037hrs, Deputy Gray received a fraud complaint at a residence on Seward Ave in Phillips. The complainant stated that a company was going out of business and wanted to give the caller a refund to their bank account. The caller gave them their bank account information thinking it was legitimate. The caller reported the activity to their bank who closed the account.

06/20/2022 2119hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disturbance off the Borough Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a person talking loudly on their cell phone.

06/21/2022 0527hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Burchard Sweetser (70) of Phillips was driving a 2007 Subaru southbound when the collision occurred.

06/21/2022 0614hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a motorcycle vs. deer accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Charles Meisner (40) of Chesterville was traveling northbound when the deer jumped into the side of his 2008 Harley Davidson. Meisner was able to maintain control without dropping the bike after the collision.

06/21/2022 0642hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Somerset SO in looking for an individual at a residence on the Ward Burns Road in Industry regarding an accident that occurred in Starks.

06/21/2022 1513hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a trespassing complaint on Wing Flat Road in Phillips.

06/21/2022 1528hrs, Sgt. Richards spoke with a concerned citizen in Temple regarding the welfare of an adult child.

06/21/2022 1836hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to the Rangeley Road in Phillips where it was reported that a moose was acting strangely on the side of the road. The moose was gone upon arrival.

06/21/2022 1836hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of two separate mail theft complaints from a residences on the Chandler Road in Strong.

06/21/2022 1848hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in Kingfield. Michelle Koenig (48) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2019 Subaru Outback northbound when according to the driver, a tractor trailer forced the driver to the right into a guardrail to avoid striking the southbound unit.

06/21/2022 2011hrs, Sgt. Richards received a child custody complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/21/2022 2103hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Crystal Cook Giroux (28) of New Sharon was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion when the collision occurred.

06/21/2022 2138hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Justin Cantin (23) of Peru was driving a 2016 Subaru northbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported. DEW recovered the deer carcass.

06/22/2022 1326hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/22/2022 1531hrs, Det. Davol assisted Somerset SO with a car vs. deer accident on Route 26 in New Portland.

06/22/2022 1620hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Herrick Mountain Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

06/22/2022 1652hrs, Det. Davol summonsed William Grondin (40) of Madison on a charge of indecent conduct regarding an incident that occurred on May 7 in Kingfield north of town at the turn out.

06/22/2022 1916hrs, Det. Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

06/23/2022 0945hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at the ball park in Phillips.

06/23/2022 1344hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

06/23/2022 1550hrs, Deputy Elmes, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a body in the river near Angel Falls in Letter D Twp. This turned out to be a moose carcass.

06/23/2022 1636hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint about construction flaggers at a road construction site on Route 27 in Wyman Twp.

06/23/2022 2125hrs, Sgt. Bean & k-9 Bain responded to a request for a k-9 at a traffic stop on Reeds Mill Road in Phillips.

06/23/2022 2203hrs, Deputy Gray responded to two complaints of a loose cow on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

06/23/2022 2250hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. raccoon accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Christian Richards (28) of Strong was driving a 2017 Ford explorer when the collision occurred.

06/24/2022 0824hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Honda Civic traveling northbound on the Farmington Road in Strong at criminal speed. The vehicle was stopped and the juvenile driver who had an intermediate license and had other juvenile passengers was charged with criminal speed and operating beyond license restriction.

06/24/2022 0908hrs, Sgt. Close received a welfare check complaint on a person on the Temple Road in Temple. The person to be checked on did not want to have contact with the complainant.

06/24/2022 0920hrs, Chief Lowell investigated a phone line fraud complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/24/2022 1738hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of an alleged assault in the trucker parking lot behind the Poland Spring bottling building in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation, Timothy Moment (30) of Philadelphia, Penn., was charged with assault.

06/24/2022 1805hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a vandalism complaint at a camp on Silver Spring Road in Eustis. It was reported that a water line was cut and that a video of the event exists. The case is still under investigation.

06/24/2022 1843hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a disturbance at a camp on Drake’s Camp Road on the way to Grand Falls from Long Falls Dam Road. This was a Somerset County complaint and turned over to them.

06/24/2022 2200hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of suspicious activity on Winslow Pond Road in Madrid.

06/24/2022 2207hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington police with a complaint on Box Shop Hill in Farmington.

06/24/2022 2225hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a domestic disturbance call on Tory Hill Road in Phillips between a man and woman at a residence. No charges were filed; the woman was given a ride back to her home because of her state of intoxication, and the male did not want to interact with police.

Deputies conducted building 27 checks. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to five false 911 calls.