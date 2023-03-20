Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 11 – 17

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 11 through March 17.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/11/2023 0505hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on route 4 in Strong. The call originated from a motor vehicle and was an accidental dial.

03/11/2023 1001hrs, Deputy Frost charged Tesaira Rodrigue (28) of Windham with OUI as a result of the investigation of an accident which occurred on December 10, 2022, on the Vienna Road in New Sharon.

03/11/2023 1114hrs, Deputy Sholan arrested Nicholas Tierney (28) at his residence in Temple on two Warrants for failure to appear.

03/11/2023 1133hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

03/11/2023 1244hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp.

03/11/2023 1344hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call that originated on a snowmobile trail in Township D. The Maine Warden Service was notified.

03/11/2023 1415hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Lambert Road in New Vineyard where a man was working underneath a vehicle when the jack stand holding the vehicle up failed causing the vehicle to come down upon the man. Northstar and New Vineyard Fire responded to the scene.

03/11/2023 1452hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid twp.

03/11/2023 1704hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Emily Jennings (26) of Somerville MA was driving a 2021 Mini Cooper northbound when the collision occurred.

03/12/2023 0832hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

03/12/2023 1238hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a hit and run on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. Abraham Darienzzo (30) of Farmington was driving a 2010 Chevy Aveo northbound when his vehicle was struck from behind by a grey colored Chevy pickup with a custom bed, possibly as a result of road rage and fled the scene. Case is still under investigation.

03/12/2023 1313hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield which originated from a moving motor vehicle. This was an accidental dial.

03/12/2023 1400hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on Main Street in Eustis.

03/12/2023 1535hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial by a child.

03/12/2023 1641hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on two female juveniles walking on route 27 in New Vineyard. He was able to locate their family and returned them to their home. DHHS was notified.

03/13/2023 0728hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Kurston Kelly (32) of Stratton was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

03/13/2023 0834hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at the jail. This was an accidental dial by an employee.

03/13/2023 0950hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a dead deer in the road on the Rangeley Road in Eustis.

03/13/2023 1228hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an accident on Main Street in Farmington. Eric Lyford (22) of Greenbush was driving a 2018 Freightliner box truck and attempted to turn from Main Street onto the access road behind the “Roost” Restaurant when the truck struck a utility pole bending it and causing minor damage to the truck.

03/13/2023 1544hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an intoxicated person at Douin’s Market in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Martin Dimuzio (72) of New Sharon was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

03/13/2023 1758hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of theft from a residence in Rangeley.

03/14/2023 0702hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 c all at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2023 0737hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Donica Bailey (45) of Phillips was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer when the collision occurred.

03/14/2023 1049hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was a skier who accidentally dialed.

03/14/2023 1135hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. John Fernald (54) of Anson was driving a 2007 Chevy 1-ton pickup southbound when the rear driver side dual tire set became unattached from the vehicle causing one of the tires to struck a nearby residence.

03/14/2023 1213hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was a second skier who accidentally dialed.

03/14/2023 1743hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Pleasant Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2023 1803hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a person getting stuck in a driveway on Knowlton Road in Strong.

03/14/2023 1806hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two-car accident by the Corner Store in Chesterville. Hutch McPheters (47) of Chesterville was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra on Dutch Gap Road attempting to turn right onto the Zion’s Hill Road when his vehicle slid into a 2007 Chevy Silverado being operated by Francis Fitzmorris (67) of Chesterville who was traveling from Zion’s Hill Road onto the Ridge Road. No injuries were reported, minor damage was done.

03/14/2023 1857hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an alleged aggressive driver passing a snowplow on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

03/14/2023 1920hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two-vehicle accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Vernon Romanoski (23) of Strong was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram east bound when he became stuck in the middle of the hill due to conditions. Nathan Wilkins (39) of Avon was driving a 2014 Toyota Tundra and attempted to pass around to the left of the stuck pickup when he struck the stuck vehicle. No injuries were reported. Bryans Auto Body removed one of the vehicles.

03/15/2023 0511hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an intoxicated driver coming from Dixfield towards Franklin County. He was unable to intercept the vehicle which reportedly almost struck multiple vehicles. Mexico police were able to identify the driver, investigation continues.

03/15/2023 0743hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. dog accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield. There was no damage to the car and according to witnesses a person came by to retrieve the dog, presumably the owner who is unknown.

03/15/2023 1544hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

03/15/2023 1453hrs, Deputy Gray received a request from a complainant to conduct a welfare check on a family member who lives at a residence on the Tripp Road in Chesterville. Gray was unable to locate the person at the residence.

03/15/2023 1528hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a parking lot accident on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. A 2021 Toyota Highlander was legally parked on the side of the road when it was struck on the rear driver’s side quarter panel by an unknown vehicle. Investigation continues to the driver of the other vehicle.

03/15/2023 1639hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/15/2023 1658hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a man living in a vehicle near the snowmobile parking area off North Main Street in Strong.

03/15/2023 1727hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Wilton Police with a welfare check request at a residence on Fairview Ave. in Wilton.

03/15/2023 1735hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a couch in the middle of the Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. He moved it to the side of the road.

03/15/2023 2027hrs, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Elmes, Farmington Officer Rosie, and Deputy Gray responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old male was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and taken to FMH for a mental health evaluation. The Juvenile Corrections Officer was brought into the investigation to determine placement and conditions of release of the juvenile once released from FMH.

03/16/2023 0929hrs, Deputy Couture charged Elizabeth Ross (41) of Wilton for Trafficking in Prison Contraband and Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs while she was incarcerated at the jail.

03/16/2023 1117hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment via text complaint at a residence on School Street in Weld.

03/16/2023 1121hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call presumably from a snowmobiler somewhere in Sandy River Plt. Elmes was unable to make direct contact with the person, it was determined to be accidental.

03/16/2023 1455hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on Church Street in Industry.

03/16/2023 1814hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at the High School in Salem.

03/17/2023 0816hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person who lived at a residence on Hennessey Road in Industry. Employer called to report a suspicious incident at the employee’s residence and asked for law enforcement to check on the wellbeing of their employee. The employee was located and found to be okay.

03/17/2023 0957hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a ski theft at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt.

03/17/2023 1016hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in Eustis.

03/17/2023 1024hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a snowplow striking a parked car on Edelheid Road in Sandy River Plt. Tim Allen (57) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Ford F350 and was plowing when he accidentally struck a parked 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

03/17/2023 1314hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a phone harassment complaint at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

03/17/2023 1350hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard. No crimes were committed, this involved a juvenile teen who was upset about an issue.

03/17/2023 1440hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

03/17/2023 2003hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Freeman Ridge Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/17/2023 2319hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carry Road in Rangeley. Sara Jean Kling (36) of Rangeley was driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade and went through a fence at the end of the road getting stuck. As a result, the driver was charged with OAS, Failure to register vehicle over 150 days. Koob’s Garage removed the vehicle.

Deputies also conducted 12 elder checks, 30 building checks and responded to 14 false 911 calls.