Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 16 – 22

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 16 through March 22, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/16/2024 0123hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an intoxicated person in a car at Valley rook Variety in Avon. The man was identified.

03/16/2024 0858hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a car vs. dog accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. No damage was reported; however, the dog’s owners rushed the dog to the Animal emergency room in Lewiston.

03/16/2024 1322hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an elderly man standing at the intersection of Weld Road and the Rangeley Road in Phillips trying to stop traffic. The man wanted a ride to the redemption center to return bottles.

03/16/2024 1551hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the Salem Road in Kingfield. The vehicle and driver were located, a sobriety check was conducted on the driver.

03/16/2024 1846hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, the operator Felicia Bell (39) of Phillips was issued a summons for an Inspection Violation.

03/17/2024 0004hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a man standing in the middle of the road on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. He gave the man a ride to a residence on Old Parkway Road in Kingfield.

03/17/2024 0803hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. Michael Martin (17) of Arrowsic was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma that was driving eastbound, slid into the opposite lane and struck a guardrail. No injury was reported.

03/17/2024 0828hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 17 in Twp D. Joshua Chodosh (69) of Oquossoc was driving a 2012 Volkswagen when he slid off the road. No damage was reported, Koob’s wrecker recovered the vehicle.

03/17/2024 0859hrrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. Tiffany Bond (47) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 Toyota Sienna eastbound when she lost control and went off the road into a ditch. The driver was not injured and made their own arrangements for a wrecker.

03/17/2024 1122hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on School Street in Weld. Upon arrival it was determined that the person was suicidal.

03/17/2024 1210hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. in the S-Turns. Ebba Berggren (19) of the country of Sweden was traveling southbound in a 2003 VW Jetta when she went off the road to the right into a ditch.

03/17/2024 1315hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Summer Road in Rangeley.

03/17/2024 1350hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Hailee Rowe (23) of Phillips was driving a 2012 Chevy pickup when she went off the road.

03/17/2024 1353hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. Justin Orazi (44) of Rangeley was driving a Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

03/17/2024 1443hrs,Sgt. Close received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Route 27 in New Vineyard. He located the driver and conducted a traffic stop to check on the driver. The driver was not intoxicated but had some sort of medical issue.

03/17/2024 1542hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a complaint on the Lambert Hill Road in Strong where the complainant stated that unknown persons were burying his truck in the backyard. The complainant was obviously hallucinating.

03/17/2024 1614hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

03/17/2024 1743hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a complaint of suspicious activity on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

03/17/2024 1811hrs, Deputy Clement, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville at the request of Farmington Police who were busy with another complaint. The incident occurred in the parking lot at Walmart in Farmington.

03/17/2024 2144hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Carthage Road in Carthage. As a result of the stop Toney Johnson (33) of Jay was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

03/18/2024 0512hrs, Det. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

03/18/2024 0816hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

03/18/2024 1233hrs, Det. Richards investigated a suspicious vehicle on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

03/18/2024 1541hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Police with an OUI on Front Street in Farmington.

03/18/2024 1626hrs, Deputy Clement conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

03/18/2024 1709hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a disturbance call in the Parking lot of Jordan Lumber in Kingfield.

03/19/2024 0642hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Det. Richards investigated a complaint where a juvenile communicated threats via social media from a residence in Strong.

03/19/2024 0820hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School.

03/19/2024 0900hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/19/2024 0948hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a homeschool community policing event at the Sheriff’s Office.

03/19/2024 1008hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

03/19/2024 1052hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. John Dodson (34) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2006 Chevy Colorado when the collision occurred.

03/19/2024 1117hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a possible Violation of Bail Conditions at a residence on Placid Road in Avon.

03/19/2024 1602hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

03/19/2024 1758hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of children in the road on Pleasant Street in Rangeley.

03/20/2024 1023hrs, Det. Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on Cross Street in Avon.

03/20/2024 1255hrs, Det. Richards served a PFA on a person at a residence on Hare Street in Avon.

03/21/2024 1535hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Elizabeth Mehlin (81) of New Sharon was driving a 2003 Honda Civic west bound when she hit a patch of ice, lost control, ran off the road to the right striking a utility pole. Northstar was called to the scene as well as New Sharon Fire Dept. CMP was advised, Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

03/21/2024 1555hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

03/21/2024 1634hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Jill Murchinson (40) of Topsham was driving a 2015 Nissan Xterra northbound when she hit a snow drift and ran off the road. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

03/21/2024 1653hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/21/2024 1701hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a second harassment complaint on Main Street Kingfield which was not affiliated with the previous one he had just received on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/21/2024 1724hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an attempted phone scam complaint at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips.

03/21/2024 1739hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a vehicle stranded on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/21/2024 1819hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Koob’s garage removed the 2019 VW Golf from the ditch owned by Lucius Xuan (27) of Newton Mass.

03/21/2024 2014hrs, Deputy Elmes was flagged down by a person on Town Farm Road in Farmington who had just hit a deer. Stephen Bodah (33) of Farmington was driving a 1999 Cadillac Escalade when the collision occurred.

03/22/2024 0012hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Flat Mary Farm Way in Temple. As a result of the investigation Nathan Cyr (27) of Temple was arrested for OUI.

03/22/2024 0821hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. The person to be checked was in Lewiston at CMMC.

03/22/2024 1001hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at the middle school in Strong.

03/22/2024 1422hrs Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

03/22/2024 1604hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of an attempted phone scam at a residence on Rangeley Road in Avon.

03/22/2024 1651hrs, Deputy Elmes issued a PFA on a person at a residence on Mill Street in Kingfield.

03/22/2024 1734hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a residential alarm on North Main Street in Strong. This was a false alarm.

03/22/2024 1821hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a report of a theft at Kawanhee Lane in Weld. It was reported that a trailer full of mountain bikes had been stolen.

03/22/2024 1857hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

03/22/2024 2000hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check on a person on Pleasant Street in Phillips. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 35 building checks and responded to 2 false 911 calls.