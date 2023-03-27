Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 18 – 24

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 18 through March 24, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/18/2023 0540hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residential alarm on Hill Top Rod in Chesterville. This was a false alarm.

03/18/2023 1009hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an aggressive driver on Main Street in Rangeley.

03/18/2023 1045hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residence on True Hill Road in Strong because the person there stated people were breaking into their car. There was no evidence that anyone had attempted to break into the car.

03/18/2023 1440hrs Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a car vs. building accident off Fox Farm Road in Eustis. Mary Dunn (61) of Eustis was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback and attempting to park in front of a structure when the driver stated her foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator causing the vehicle to strike the building. No injuries were reported.

03/18/2023 1503hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. snowmobile accident on the Carry Road in Oquossoc. Michael Lagasse (64) of Newburyport Mass was driving a 2016 Skidoo and crossed the road headed towards Koob’s Gas Station and struck a northbound 2009 Audi being driving by Scott Everitt (37) of Webster Mass. No injuries were reported, both vehicles sustained damage.

03/18/2023 1601hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a complaint at the jail. As a result of the investigation Myles Lynch (20) of Eustis was charged with Trafficking in Prison Contraband & Unlawful Furnishing Scheduled Drugs.

03/18/2023 1606hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of an aggressive driver on Bridge Street in Phillips.

03/18/2023 1626hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Officer Mutschin and Farmington Sgt. Clement with a domestic disturbance on Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington.

03/18/2023 1721hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Nathan Hutchinson (41) of Carthage was driving a 2019 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

03/18/2023 2219hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

03/19/2023 0307hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Jamie Hoyt (41) of Norway was driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma when she fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road into snowbank.

03/19/2023 0905hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at Saddleback Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

03/19/2023 1008hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a mental health emergency at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The person there was having a dispute with a family member.

03/19/2023 1103hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on Mendolia Road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

03/19/2023 1319hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of an injury to a child at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was just a sledding accident.

03/19/2023 1506hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Robert Hamilton (45) of Livermore Falls was arrested for Operating as a Habitual Offender with 2 priors, Aggravated Forgery, Failure to Give Correct name & Violating Condition of Release. He was transported to jail without incident.

03/19/2023 1617hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a two-vehicle accident on Park Street in Phillips. Ruth Gusler (16) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Chrysler southbound when a 2001 VW Jetta being driven by Bailea Haines (16) of Avon who was approaching traveling northbound suddenly turned left in front of the Gusler vehicle which struck the passenger side door of the Haines vehicle.

03/19/2023 1801hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

03/19/2023 1926hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. William Vienneau (73) of Carthage was driving a 2012 Dodge Pickup when the collision occurred.

03/19/2023 2030hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/19/2023 2137hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield at the request of the complainant who is a family member. The person was located and found to be okay.

03/20/2023 0606hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call in the area of Mile Hill Road and the Mercer Road in New Sharon. There was no emergency, accidental dial.

03/20/2023 0704hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple regarding a person in mental health crises. The person was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

03/20/2023 0740hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Porcupine Trail in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/20/2023 1225hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at Mt. Abram High School. This was an accidental dial by the caller who was cleaning their phone.

03/20/2023 1229hrs, Deputy Couture & K-9 Racka responded for a request for a K-9 in Peru, before he could leave the county he was called off.

03/20/2023 1232hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Sgt. Richards responded to a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation David Oakes (20) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

03/20/2023 1300hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an attempted online fraud complaint at a residence on East Madrid Road in Madrid.

03/20/2023 1813hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Farmington Officer Rosie with a domestic disturbance at Green Acres apartments in Farmington.

03/20/2023 1830hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt.

03/21/2023 0736hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a stolen gray 2012 GMC Sierra pickup from a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

03/21/2023 0747hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

03/21/2023 0807hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a complaint of neighbors feuding over ruts in a driveway on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. This is an ongoing civil issue.

03/21/2023 0915hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of an aggressive driver on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the offending vehicle.

03/21/2023 1016hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of a Chesterville Highway dept. truck hitting low hanging wires on the Adams Road in Chesterville. CMP was notified.

03/21/2023 1028hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at New England Wire Products in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/21/2023 1037hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of vandalism caused by an inmate at the jail. As a result of the investigation Michael Rowe (39) of Augusta was charged with Criminal Mischief and VCR.

03/21/2023 1219hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residential alarm on the Temple Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

03/21/2023 1229hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Trail in Coburn Gore. Zachary Oberwarth (19) of Prescott Ontario CA was driving a 2018 Honda Civic when the collision occurred.

03/21/2023 1309hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Orchard Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

03/21/2023 1345hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a theft complaint at Winslow’s Garage in New Sharon. It was reported that 24 inspection stickers had been recently taken.

03/21/2023 1400hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Stewart Turner (69) of Carthage was driving a 2016 Dodge 4 door when he struck a vehicle in front of him that was making a right-hand turn. Turner returned home to retrieve registration and insurance card and returned to the scene only to find the other vehicle had also left the scene. No injuries were reported.

03/21/2023 1402hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of vehicles speeding through a stop sign at a construction site on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

03/21/2023 1407hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call off Sandy River Rod in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial by someone working in the woods.

03/21/2023 1603hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a person who lives on Day Mountain Road in Temple. This was at the request of the caller/family member. The person was located and found to be okay.

03/21/2023 1621hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint via social media at a residence on the Shadagee Road in Industry.

03/21/2023 1702hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

03/21/2023 1708hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from Old Boston Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial by a driver.

03/21/2023 1807hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Marieluise MacDonald (84) of Eustis was driving a 2017 Subaru southbound when she went off the road crashing into a snowbank. The driver was transported to FMH by Northstar. Rangeley Fire Department responded to the scene. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

03/21/2023 2012hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Eric Leeman (29) of Hermon was driving a 2018 Nissan 4 door when the collision occurred.

03/22/2023 0625hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. Investigation revealed that a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck had been traveling southbound when it crossed the centerline and into a snowbank. The driver fled the scene and was eventually identified as Brandon Briggs (32) of Strong who was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

03/22/2023 0648hrsm, Sgt. Richards received a late report of an accident which occurred on West Side Road in Weld. No report was taken.

03/22/2023 0713hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at an apartment on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/22/2023 0910hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft/fraud complaint at a residence on Rangeley Road in Avon. The complainant had made a purchase via Facebook Marketplace and had not received the items purchased. Nashua Police in NH was contacted to assist.

03/22/2023 0926hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

03/22/2023 1219hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

03/22/2023 1303hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check on a senior at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The elderly man there had several packages that had not been picked up. Richards found the man to be okay, but he was unable to retrieve the packages because he was in a wheelchair. Previous delivery people would place the packages inside the residence. Richards moved all packages inside.

03/22/2023 1620hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. It was reported that a silver 2007 Toyota Sienna van had gone off the road into the ditch and struck a group of trees. The car was registered to Lynn Kerr (60) of New Sharon. No one was around the vehicle because the driver had fled the scene. A suspect has been identified; case is still under investigation.

03/22/2023 1706hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a man lying in a snowbank on George Thomas Road in Chesterville. The man was identified and found to be okay.

03/22/2023 1831hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Hunter Blauvelt (20) of Rumford was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi when he swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the road causing significant damage and injuring the driver. The driver was transported to Rumford hospital.

03/22/2023 2235hrs, Deputy Gray investigated suspicious vehicle parked next to Franklin Somerset Credit Union. The driver was passed out inside the vehicle. The driver was identified and then given a ride to their residence on West Branch Road in Kingfield.

03/23/2023 0701hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint regarding a child custody issue at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

02/23/2023 0842hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on a person living at a residence on Route 27 New Vineyard. The caller was concerned about the persons welfare after a homeless person had moved in. The person was located and found to be okay, the boarder is being moved out.

03/23/2023 0935hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Clare Webber (68) of Sandy River Plt. was driving a 2011 BMW southbound when she lost control, hit a snowbank causing the vehicle to cross to the opposite side of the road striking a guardrail. Rangeley Fire department responded to the scene; Koob’s Garage removed the vehicle.

03/23/2023 1111hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was verbal only; no charges were filed.

03/23/2023 1215hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Linda Bigelow (67) of Stratton was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline and went off the road to the left.

03/23/2023 1347hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain, this turned out to be skiers and an accidental dial.

03/23/2023 1534hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a dumpster that had fallen off from a dump truck on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. The caller moved the dumpster to the side of the road with his personal tractor.

03/23/2023 1624hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged road rage complaint on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

03/23/2023 1801hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of an assault which allegedly occurred a week earlier at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. Case to be reviewed for prosecution.

03/23/2023 1805hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a man claiming there was a young person living in his cellar at a residence on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. This was a false report, the complainant has been hallucinating due to advanced age. Adult protective has been notified.

03/23/2023 1950hrs, Sgt. Bean received a report of a dead deer in the road on route 27 in New Vineyard. He removed the deer from the road.

03/23/2023 2032hrs. Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Eben Bemis (59) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma southbound when he drove of to the left side of the road striking a guardrail which propelled the vehicle to the opposite side of the road coming to final rest. Northstar Rescue and New Vineyard Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. The driver was transported to FMH. He was later charged with OUI (1 prior) and Violating Conditions of Release.

03/24/2023 0338hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check from a caller from California wanting his child looked in on in Salem Twp. However, the caller did not have an address. DiSilvestro was able to locate the caller’s ex-wife and child in Lewiston.

03/24/2023 0735hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a report of a L’Breton tractor trailer swerving all over the road on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The driver was driving okay when located, there have been high winds in the area.

03/24/2023 0837hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to an apartment on Main Street in Kingfield regarding a landlord/tenant dispute. This turned out to be a civil issue.

03/24/2023 0938hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check on behalf of the caller at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. The person there was located and found to be okay.

03/24/2023 1035hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Kelley Road in Phillips.

03/24/2023 1130hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a compliant of an abandoned dog and cat at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

03/24/2023 1144hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop, the driver Christopher Coulter (46) of Fayette was charged with Criminal Speed 82/40 zone and Violating Conditions of Release.

03/24/2023 1150hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Bourque Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/24/2023 1425hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro served a cease harassment notice to a person at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

03/24/2023 1616hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

03/24/2023 1645hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

03/24/2023 1745hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a noise complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

03/24/2023 1831hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a landlord/tenant dispute on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. This turned out to be a civil issue.

03/24/2023 1928hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Jeffrey Keeler (41) of Falmouth ME was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

03/24/2023 2009hrs, Deputy Morgan received a suspicious activity complaint at a camp off from Route 4 in Madrid Twp. Investigation revealed that the people who were at the camp were authorized to be there.

03/24/2023 2108hrs, Sgt. Close received a disabled motor vehicle complaint on Depot Street in Kingfield.

03/24/2023 2115hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. James Frederick (57) of Auburn Mass was driving a 2019 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

03/24/2023 2134hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon a disabled motor vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. The driver, Michael Deus (32) of Tiverton Rhode Island was charged with Operating Without a License.

03/24/2023 2219hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a black 2018 Ford F150 parked for the past week at the Appalachian Trail Parking lot in Wyman Twp. There was no note on the vehicle, the owner had been identified but unable to call that person.

03/24/2023 2324hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Bridge Street in Farmington. No charges were filed, Farmington Police were tied up with another complaint.

03/24/2023 2325hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Officer Rosie with a shots fired complaint on the Galilee Road in Farmington.

03/24/2023 2344hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a noise complaint on High Street in Farmington at the request of Farmington Police because their officer was tied up on another case. Disorderly conduct warning was issued to the occupants of the residence.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 39 building checks and responded to 17 false 911 calls.