Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 2-8

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for March 2-8, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/02/2024 0029hrs, Sgt. Sholan took a complaint of an alleged theft from a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

03/02/2024 1012hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Edwards Road in Industry.

03/02/2024 1144hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a parking complaint on Sanctuary Drive in Rangeley.

03/02/2024 1359hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot near Anni’s Market in Kingfield.

03/02/2024 1531hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of debris in the road on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

03/02/2024 1630hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a potential traffic obstruction issue on Depot Street in Kingfield.

03/02/2024 1657hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of suspicious activity on Berry Mills Road in Carthage.

03/02/2024 1802hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Perry Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/02/2024 1932hrs, Sgt. Close received a theft complaint at a residence on the Seavey Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue.

03/02/2023 2017hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/02/2024 2029hrs, Sgt. Close received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the bridge on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. This turned out to be a person waiting for their child to be delivered from a Rangeley School event.

03/03/2024 0046hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Hennessey Road in Industry. Sgt. Bean checked on the person who was not cooperative.

03/03/2024 0511hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint that a person who had a warrant was staying at a camp in Perkins Twp.

03/03/2024 0730hrs, Sgt. Close responded to the jail to arrest Cyrus Bachelder (48) of New Hope Alabama on a Warrant after he turned himself in.

03/03/2024 0632hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/03/2024 1232hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

03/03/2024 1420hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was an accidental alarm.

03/03/2024 1421hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a report of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Route 27 south of Kingfield.

03/03/2024 1539hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an alleged threatening complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

03/03/2024 1616hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Allen Street in Rangeley. No damage was reported.

03/03/2024 1627hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of vehicles racing on Jersey Ave in New Sharon.

03/03/2024 1858hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Holdbrook Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

03/03/2024 1939hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/04/2024 0610hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Barbara Brooks (44) of Carthage was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta when the collision occurred.

03/04/2024 0744hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of tractor trailer with a shifted load of railroad ties on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/04/2024 0819hrs, Det. Richards investigated a disturbance call at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

03/04/2024 0849hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp. This turned out to be an unattended death due to natural causes.

03/04/2024 0915hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

03/04/2024 1211hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Ian Austin (24) of Rumford was driving a 2014 Ford Pickup when the collision occurred.

03/04/2024 1628hrs, Det. Davol investigated a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Gavin Crowley (20) of Southington CT was driving a 2015 Toyota when he lost control and struck a guardrail causing his airbag to deploy.

03/04/2024 1658hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

03/04/2024 1804hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a property line dispute on Winter Hill Road in Carthage.

03/04/2024 1826hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of suspicious material found at the boat launch in New Sharon.

03/04/2024 1941hrs, Deputy Frost located tools at a turnout off Route 27 north of Carrabassett Valley. He was able to locate the owner and return them.

03/04/2024 2115hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

03/05/2024 0741hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an assault allegedly occurred at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips, no charges were filed.

03/05/2024 0858hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a school visit to Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

03/05/2024 0919hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a business on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/05/2024 1030hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville where a delivery driver was stuck in the complainant’s driveway in a truck and giving a hard time to the complainant.

03/05/2024 1052hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged violation of a protection order at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

03/05/2024 1201hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of suspicious activity on Main Street in Carthage.

03/05/2024 1230hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

03/05/2024 1243hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

03/05/2024 1336hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Reed Road in Salem regarding a complaint about loose animals. This is an issue between neighbors.

03/05/2024 1428hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a speaking engagement on child safety at the Stratton School in Eustis.

03/05/2024 1347hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a loud bang noise near Day Mountain School in Strong. The source of the noise was not located.

03/05/2024 1514hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis regarding a complaint of an elderly man who was confused and walking into the complainant’s home.

03/05/2024 1529hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

03/05/2024 1626hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

03/05/20241852hrs, Deputy Wacome and Sgt. Sholan responded to the New Sharon Town Office regarding a disturbance there with a local man who was being unruly in the voting area. The man was located and trespassed from the town office.

03/05/2024 2150hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

03/05/2024 2332hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted Farmington Police with an investigation of a damaged ATM off High Street. Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to the investigation as well.

03/06/2024 0127hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Police in trespassing a River Road Avon resident from the emergency room at the hospital.

03/06/2024 0558hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Andrew Murphy (26) of Kingfield was driving a 2018 GMC pickup with the collision occurred.

03/06/2024 0612hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Steven Heath (64) of New Vineyard was driving a 2013 Chevy Pickup when the collision occurred.

03/06/2024 1621hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Philips. This was an accidental dial.

03/06/2024 0816hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the jail and summonsed Adriana Miniutti (26) of Wilton for Trafficking in Prison Contraband, Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl Powder, and Violating Conditions of Release.

03/06/2024 0957hrs, Deputy Couture stopped by the Cape Cod Hill School and read several books to several pre-K students.

03/06/2024 1024hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem.

03/06/2024 1041hrs, Deputy Couture served a PFA on an inmate at the jail.

03/06/2024 1134hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain, this was a skier who had accidentally dialed.

03/06/2024 1230hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

03/06/2024 1526hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint that a portion of the Phillips Road in Weld was starting to wash away due to water.

03/06/2024 1654hrs, Sgt. Sholan, Sgt. Close, Deputy Couture and Lt. Rackliffe participated in the CPA class at Day Mountain Regional School in Strong.

03/06/2024 1854hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

03/06/2024 2230hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Spencer Johnson (31) of Rangeley was driving a 2019 Dodge Pickup when he ran off the road striking a utility pole. This was witnessed by people who were walking at the time. Border Patrol responded to the scene and secured it until Deputy Wacome could arrive. As a result of the investigation Johnson was arrested for OUI. Once he was medically cleared by FMH in Farmington. Rangeley Fire responded to the scene, Koob’s Wrecker removed the vehicle and CMP was notified of the broken pole as well as exposed wires to a local business.

03/07/2024 0746hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of debris in the road on Main Street in Rangeley.

03/07/2024 0847hrs, Det. Richards participated in pre-K reading class at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

03/07/2024 0951hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at the Town Office in Strong.

03/07/2024 1223hrs, Deputy Couture responded to the town of Jay to assist Jay police with a request for a K-9.

03/07/2024 1416hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of gunshots on River Street in Strong. This turned out to be a group of people shooting in a local pit.

03/07/2024 1440hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry.

03/07/2024 1500hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to a request for a K-9 by Wilton Police at a residence on Main Street in Wilton.

03/07/2024 1758hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be a medical call.

03/07/2024 2058hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a 911 call at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville, he was unable to locate the source of the calls.

03/07/2024 2102hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. The person to be checked on was determined to be fine.

03/07/2024 2233hrs, Deputy Wacome arrested Thomas Cook (43) of Jay on a Warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

03/08/2024 0314hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Pemaquid Trail in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial by a juvenile.

03/08/2024 0610hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a vehicle slide off on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Koob’s Garage was called to assist the driver.

03/08/2024 0740hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of an online scam at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

03/08/2024 0911hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a vandalism complaint at the Root Down Market in New Sharon.

03/08/2024 0914hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of an attempted breaking at a camp on Willards Way in Eustis. The homeowner was notified of the findings.

03/08/2024 0940hrs, Det. Davol following up on an investigation he had been conducting for at least six months which included information that the target building contained two 200-amp meters for electrical service. With that information he was able to obtain a search warrant at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The warrant was executed with the assistance of Lt. St. Laurent and multiple deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol Agents, Homeland Security Agents, and members of the Office of Cannabis Policy. The house was secured, searched, items within were associated with a large marijuana grow and were documented. The New Sharon Fire Dept. assisted at the scene as well as the town’s Code Enforcement officer. The investigation continues.

03/08/2024 1203hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

03/08/2024 1242hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Overlook Road in Sandy River Plt. David Everhart (83) of Monmouth was driving a 2007 Dodge Dakota when he had a medical event and drove off the road into some trees. Both he and his wife were transported to FMH for a medical evaluation.

03/08/2024 1336hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Paul Road in Chesterville.

03/08/2024 1414hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

03/08/2024 1557hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Wheeler Road in Rangeley. The accident was non-reportable.

03/08/2024 1712hrs, Deput Wacome responded to the Ridge Road in Chesterville to assist a truck driver trying to find Poland Springs but got lost in Chesterville.

03/08/2024 1934hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a business alarm at Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon. This appears to be an ongoing issue at this store.

03/08/2024 2002hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

03/08/2024 2059hrs, Sgt. Bean attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. The driver did not stop and attempted to elude the deputy. He was eventually stopped on Town House Road in Vienna. Corey Searles (51) of Vienna was charged with Speeding 30+mph over the limit and arrested for Eluding an Officer and OUI.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 12 building checks and responded to 12 false 911 calls.