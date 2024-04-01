Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 23 – 29

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 23 through March 29, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/23/2024 0225hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a car vs. truck accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Nikolaos Regas (41) of Farmington was driving a 2011 Dodge Pickup when the collision occurred.

03/23/2024 0817hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Sabrina McKay (36) of Chesterville was arrested for two counts of Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

03/23/2024 0954hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Andrew Young (58) of Menlo Park CA was driving a 2018 Subaru Outback when he lost control and ran off the road. Jensen’s wrecker removed the vehicle.

03/23/2024 1003hrs, Sgt. Close received a business alarm from the Rangeley Family Medicine facility in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

03/23/2024 1059hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Main Street in Kingfield. There was no damage to the vehicle.

03/23/2024 1140hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Main Street in Kingfield. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/23/2024 1142hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on the Rangeley Road in Madrid.

03/23/2024 1231hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-car accident on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. Paige Parker (38) of Woburn Mass was driving a 2018 Honda Pilot southbound when she lost control on a sharp corner and slid into a northbound 2020 Chevy Equinox being driven by Jacob Dwelley (20) of Lincoln ME. No injuries were reported.

03/23/2024 1425hrs, Deputy Couture found a juvenile walking down the road and returned him to his family on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The juvenile was mad at parents.

03/23/2024 1640hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. Adam Metcalf (17) of Blue Hill was driving a 2023 Honda CR-V when he lost control and ran off the road. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

03/23/2024 1708hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a report of a parking lot accident at the White Elephant in Strong. John Evans (18) of Strong was plowing with a 2018 Ford F550 when he struck a parked 2018 GMC vehicle.

03/23/2024 2222hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded and came upon a vehicle off the road on Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. The driver made their own arrangements to extricate themselves from the ditch.

03/23/2024 2240hrs, Deputy Clement received an alarm at the Dollar General in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

03/23/2024 2301hrs, Deputy Wacome assisted a stranded motorist who was stuck on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. 201 Wrecker Service out of Skowhegan removed the vehicle.

03/23/2024 2346hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of motorist off the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Dutch Gap garage removed the vehicle.

03/24/2024 0833hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Jersey Ave in New Sharon. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

03/24/2024 1005hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a plow truck vs. car accident on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. Errol Millbury (67) of Rangeley had been plowing with a 2000 Mack Truck and was stopped on Mendolia Road at the intersection of Loon Lake Road. His plow was sticking out into the intersection when it was struck by a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra being driven by Patricia George (59) of Wilmington Mass. No injuries were reported.

03/24/2024 1043hrs, Deputy Morgan received a late report of a single vehicle accident on Beanies Beach Road in Strong. A report was not taken because the person had significant damage to the vehicle that had occurred the previous night and failed to report it.

03/24/2024 1136hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint from a person who was upset their vehicle drove over some snow in the roadway causing damage to the front of their vehicle. The person did not stop to have a report taken.

03/24/2024 1212hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist who was having a medical emergency on the side of the Rangeley Road in Avon.

03/24/2024 1546hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an attempted overdose at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

03/24/2024 1746hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a trespassing complaint on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/24/2024 1816hrs, Deputy Clement received a trespass complaint on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

03/24/2024 1913hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Carthage Road in Carthage. As a result of the stop Amanda Cummings (39) of Chesterville was arrested on a Warrant.

03/25/2024 0003hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint about a missing person from a residence on Cote Way in Eustis who was intoxicated and had walked off. The complainant called back later to report that the missing person had returned home.

03/25/2024 0544hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Jared Fontaine (22) of Farmington was driving a 2021 Honda Accord westbound on the Farmington Falls Road and drifted across the centerline into the path of an eastbound 2012 Chevy Malibu being driven by Brandon Dostie (24) of Skowhegan. Minor injuries were reported, Farmington Police were first on the scene, New Sharon Fire Department also responded to the scene. Farmington Towing removed the vehicles.

03/25/2024 1204hrs, Det. Richards conducted a school visit at Mt. Abrah High School in Salem.

03/25/2024 1402hrs, Deputy Couture received what turned out to be a child custody civil complaint at a residence on the Paul Road in Chesterville.

03/25/2024 1441hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a missing person from a residence on Staples Road in New Vineyard.

03/25/2024 1649hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a two-car accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Timothy Haley (44) of Farmington was backing out of a parking spot at Lakeside Convenience when he back into a legally parked 2008 Toyota Camery.

03/25/2024 1654hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for assistance regarding traffic control on Old George Thomas Road in Chesterville.

03/25/2024 1659hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a sex crime at a residence on Flag Starr Drive in Strong.

3/25/2024 1723hrs, Sgt. Nate Bean was assisting CID detectives by searching for a suspect who was wanted for a class A crime. Sgt. Bean found the suspect on Upper Main Street in Strong in a vehicle; he turned on the vehicle engaging his emergency equipment. The suspect refused to stop and was followed down Main Street to South Strong Road in Strong at low speed until he reached an area in the town of Farmington, where Farmington Police set up spike strips to stop the suspect. The suspect continued through the roadblock and spike strip, and then greatly increased his speed pulling ahead eventually driving into a tree. State Police were called to investigate the incident. Northstar Rescue, CMP and Farmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

03/25/2024 1857hrs, Det. Richards assisted Farmington Police with an intoxicated person at the emergency room at FMH.

03/26/2024 0106hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. The vehicle was off the road in a ditch with no apparent damage.

03/26/2024 0756hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

03/26/2024 0833hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a business alarm on Main Street in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

03/26/2024 0914hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical alarm call at a residence on the River Road in Avon where he had to force his way into the residence to assist an elderly person who had fallen. Northstar responded to the scene.

03/26/2024 0915hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disabled tractor trailer on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

03/26/2024 1124hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the sale of a vehicle on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

03/26/2024 1151hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram High School in Salem.

03/26/2024 1251hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

03/26/2024 1410hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This was a contractor.

03/26/2024 1615hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a male passed out in his pickup truck in the parking lot of the Shop N Save in Phillips. Phillips Fire dept. responded first and administered 2 doses of Narcan to the man and revived him.

03/26/2024 1657hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a late report of a domestic disturbance which occurred at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

03/26/2024 1756hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a misplaced snowboard on Saddleback Mountain Road in Rangeley.

03/27/2024 0845hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a K-9 demonstration at the Foster Tech Law Enforcement Class at Mt. Blue.

03/27/2024 1700hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at an unoccupied rental property on Sunset Lane in Kingfield.

03/27/2024 1730hrs, Sgt. Sholan completed his final week of the Citizens Police Academy at the Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

03/27/2024 1755hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/28/2024 0121hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a request for a welfare check on a very intoxicated person on Kings Ridge Road in Kingfield. The person was located and found to be safe.

03/28/2024 0729hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Rt. 16 in Coplin Plt. Louise Tesseo (70) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

03/28/2024 0832hrs, Detectives Richards and Davol assisted Wilton Police with a search warrant on Weld Road in Wilton.

03/28/2024 0943hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Deputy Couture conducted a K-9 demonstration at the Foster Tech class at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

03/28/2024 1154hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Main Street in Phillips. The source of the call was not located, and it was determined to have come from a vehicle.

03/28/2024 1658hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Cordell Anderson (25) of Rumford was driving a 2003 GMC pickup eastbound approaching the Weeks Mills Road intersection. A vehicle ahead of him slowed to turn left onto Weeks Mills Road, when Andeson pulled too far to the right into the ditch to avoid the vehicle causing his vehicle to roll over. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene; no injuries were reported.

03/28/2024 1704hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Hernandez Hernandeez (24) of Rumford was driving a 2015 VW when his car hydroplaned and ran off the road into a snowbank.

03/28/2024 1715hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint from a residence on the River Road in Avon which turned out to be a civil issue.

03/28/2024 1815hrs, Deputy Frost received a report of a female walking barefoot with little clothing on for the weather conditions somewhere on the Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington. He was able to locate the female on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. The woman was transported to a safe location.

03/29/2024 0636hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The person to be checked on was located and found to be safe.

03/29/2024 0734hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. James Plowden (58) of Park City UT was driving a 2019 Dodge Pickup when he lost control in the slush and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

03/29/2024 0828hrs, Det. Richards received a child abuse complaint in Phillips from a DHHS referral.

03/29/2024 0855hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call originating from the Day Mountain Middle School in Strong. The source of the call was not located. All was secure there; at the time of the call everyone was in assembly.

03/29/2024 0925hrs, Det. Richards received a DHHS referral in Washington Twp. regarding possible child abuse.

03/29/2024 0945hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

03/29/2024 1024hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint of an alleged sex assault that occurred sometime between 2020-2021 at a camp in Weld. The complaint originated from a Detective from Utah who had received this information while investigating a complaint there.

03/29/2024 1221hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of a black Toyota Van weaving on Route 4 in Avon. Couture was able to stop the vehicle and speak with the driver.

03/29/2024 1230hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an attempted online theft complaint at a residence on the Cooper Road in Chesterville.

03/29/2024 1344hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle complaint on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

03/29/2024 1710hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Wilton Road in Farmington at the request of Farmington Police. Ethan Hubbard (24) of New Portland was driving a 2013 Ford Mustang eastbound. Simultaneously Alvin DaCosta (73) of Farmington was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza also eastbound side by side with the Hubbard vehicle on eastbound two-lane road. Hubbard attempted to change lanes and did not see the DaCosta vehicle on his right striking it. No injuries were reported.

03/29/2024 1844hrs, Deputy Frost summonsed Alexis Levesque (19) of Waterville for Theft as a result of an ongoing investigation originating in New Sharon.

03/29/2024 2023hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a complaint of a tree in the road on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

03/29/2024 2110hrs, Deputy Wacome arrested Dakota Boyd (31) of New Sharon on a Warrant while he was in New Sharon and transported him to jail.

03/29/2024 2151hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a parking lot accident at Poland Springs in Kingfield.

03/29/2024 2224hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Robert Bernier (55) of New Vineyard on a Warrant at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

Deputies also conducted 3 elder checks, 64 building checks and responded to 3 false 911 calls.