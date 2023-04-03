Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 25-31

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 25 through March 31, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/25/2023 0131hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a pedestrian check on what appeared to be an intoxicated male walking on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Investigation revealed that Aaron Stevens (38) of New Sharon was in Violation of Conditions of Release, he was arrested and also charged with Failure to Submit to Arrest

03/25/2023 0852hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a southbound tractor trailer on route 4 in Avon that was reportedly traveling with a log hanging off the side of it. He was unable to locate the truck.

03/25/2023 0930hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/25/2023 1156hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of theft from the Nexamp Solar Farm on the Pillsbury Road in Strong.

03/25/2023 1214hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-car accident on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. Joshua Brougham (35) of Fayette was driving a 2003 Chevy pickup. Kimberly Steigelman (51) of Chesterville was driving a 2016 Chevy Tahoe. As they passed each other both vehicles struck each other by the mirrors.

03/25/2023 1316hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident reportedly occurring in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed that the accident occurred in Farmington. Farmington Police advised it was okay for DiSilvestro to take care of the accident report. John Willette (61) of Mt. Vernon was driving a 2009 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

03/25/2023 1355hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

03/25/2023 1541hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

03/25/2023 1544hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a parking complaint on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

03/25/2023 1555hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

03/25/2023 1643hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a suspicious incident at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

03/25/2023 1923hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. Daniel Harnden (65) of Strong was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

03/25/2023 2203hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt. Megan Bachelder (26) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 Chrysler 4 door when she ran off the road. Koob’s garage responded to the scene.

03/26/2023 0005hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Vaughn Road in Eustis. A 2000 GMC Sierra pickup was located rolled over with its lights on however nobody was around the vehicle. Case is still under investigation. Eustis Fire department responded to the scene to assist. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

03/26/2023 0752hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from the Looney Moose Café in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/26/2023 1313hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Farmington Road in Strong. Tommie Plourde (48) of Jay was driving a 2010 Ford Edge southbound when its front drivers side wheel fell off. The driver was able to maintain control and drove the car off to the side of the road. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

03/26/2023 1322hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to route 2 in Carthage where it was reported that a tractor trailer hauling a skidder was being driven in an erratic manner. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

03/26/2023 1432hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Avon. William Barker (38) of Phillips was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

03/26/2023 1713hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage at the request of the caller who is a relative of the person to be checked. The person was located and found to be okay.

03/26/2023 2031hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

03/26/2023 2152hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an attempted suicide at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. The person was found and transported by Northstar to FMH.

03/27/2023 0507hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on the Interval Road in Temple.

03/27/2023 0849hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

03/27/2023 1011hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a person there in mental health crises. The person was transported to FMH.

03/27/2023 1013hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a dog abandoned at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips. Investigation revealed the dog was not abandoned; homeowner is still there.

03/27/2023 1605hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a suicidal person there. The individual was a juvenile who was transported by a parent to FMH.

03/27/2023 1650hrs, Det. Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. No damage was done to the vehicle.

03/27/2023 2042hrs, Deputy Gray assisted DHHS with an investigation at a residence on High Street in Rangeley.

03/27/2023 2231hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Spruce Nubble Road in Freeman Twp.

03/28/2023 0818hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint about phone harassment at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

03/28/2023 0848hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Jonathan Parker (34) of Phillips was charged with Attaching False Plates. Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka assisted with the traffic stop.

03/28/2023 1043hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The person he was asked to check on by the complainant was not located initially but was located later at 1645hrs and found to be okay.

03/28/2023 1146hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Richard Mills (65) of Andover ME was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

03/28/2023 1155hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on route 27 in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/28/2023 1229hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a student who had run away from the middle school in

Strong. The female student was located, her mother responded to the scene and was turned over to her.

03/28/2023 1309hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Spaulding Driver in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/28/2023 1538hrs, Sgt. Close investigated an online harassment complaint at a residence in Strong.

03/28/2023 1547hrs, Deputy Gray received a dog at large complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips.

03/28/2023 1649hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a small girl was walking on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The child was located off to the side of the road.

03/28/2023 1752hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at the end of Church Hill Road in Strong.

03/28/2023 1949hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Jay Police with the investigation into a robbery at a business in Jay.

03/28/2023 2108hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint at a residence off route 27 in New Vineyard. The complainant wanted information on how to evict somebody from his residence.

03/29/2023 0710hrs, Deputy Sholan received a loud music complaint at a residence on River Street in Strong.

03/29/2023 0942hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a dog running at large on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/29/2023 1010hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Western Maine Behavioral was notified.

03/29/2023 1028hrs, Det. Davol assisted DEA with an arrest on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. Anthony Smith (38) of Carthage was arrested on Federal Arrest Warrant Charges.

03/29/2023 1113hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request from school officials for a welfare check on a child at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. The child was located and found to be safe but sick at home.

03/29/2023 1330hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. It was determined that an accident did not take place, however the caller’s cell phone had fallen off the back of his truck while moving onto the road causing the phone to call automatically.

03/29/2023 1611hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

03/29/2023 1629hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Tripp Road in Chesterville. Chesterville Fire Dept also assisted at the scene.

03/29/2023 1926hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suicidal teen at a residence on West Side Road in Weld. The teen was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

03/29/2023 1928hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Raymond Poulin (52) of New Portland was driving a 2016 Mazda northbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

03/29/2023 2011hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Wilton Police with a drug investigation.

03/29/2023 2215hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. He was unable to make contact.

03/29/2023 2227hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a harassment complaint on the Intervale Road in Temple.

03/30/2023 0422hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a Poland Springs truck which was reported to be off the road in the S-turns in Sandy River Plt. This was not an accident; the roads were icy, and the truck was unable to continue until DOT came by to treat the road.

03/30/2023 0459hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a harassment complaint via social media at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

03/30/2023 1137hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call from dispatch, however the origin/location of the call was unknown.

03/30/2023 1442hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage. He was unable to locate the person to be checked on.

03/30/2023 1606hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Berry Drive in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

03/30/2023 1649hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a parking lot accident at the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville. Chester Millett (81) of Chesterville was backing his 2013 Toyota when he backed into a legally parked 2013 Audi being driven by Ethan Powell (20) of Salem twp. No injuries were reported.

03/30/2023 1719hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint from an ATM at the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville. The complaint had withdrawn cash from the machine but forgot to remove it. The next customer picked up the cash and returned it.

03/31/2023 0702hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged criminal mischief at a residence on Montfort Drive in Strong. The complaint was unfounded.

03/31/2023 1219hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a phone scam at a residence on Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis where the complainant stated someone called them and stated they were trying to replace the complainants Medicare card. They then asked for their number, and it was given.

03/31/2023 1319hrs, Deputy Frost received a request to conduct a family emergency notification at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

03/31/2023 1632hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the stop Darian Holmes (29) of Rangeley was charged with VCR and an Inspection Violation.

03/31/2023 1646hrs, Sgt. Close arrested Dalton Lamontagne (24) of Fayette on a Warrant after Mr. Lamontagne turned himself in at the jail.

03/31/2023 1656hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple at the request of a medical provider. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

03/31/2023 2032hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Terrance Thomas (64) of Eliot, ME was arrested for Domestic Violence Reckless Conduct Class C and transported to jail. Morgan was also assisted by Border Patrol to secure the scene.

03/31/2023 2550hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on route 4 in Madrid. No operation was observed.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 10 building checks and responded to 9 false 911 calls.