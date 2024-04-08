Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 30 – April 5

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 30 through April 5.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/30/2024 0018hrs, Deputy Wacome received a residential alarm on the Weymouth Road in Freeman Twp. This turned out to be a false alarm.

03/30/2024 0828hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Temple Road in Weld. The cause of death was determined to be of natural causes.

03/30/2024 1112hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a suspicious person on Commercial Road in Kingfield.

03/30/2024 1134hrs, Deputy Gray received a business alarm on Main Street in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

03/30/2024 1407hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a late report of a domestic disturbance allegedly occurring at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon.

03/30/2024 1543hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

03/30/2024 1901hrs, Deputy Clement conducted a visit at a school dance at Rangeley Lakes Regional School.

03/30/2024 2117hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

03/30/2024 2240hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Donald Chase (46) of Kingfield was arrested for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and transported to jail.

03/31/2024 0154hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of trash in the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

03/31/2024 0701hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on Rolling Acres drive in Carthage regarding a reported drug overdose. The person was revived.

03/31/2024 0723hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of an accident that occurred at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. No report was taken.

03/31/2024 0830hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington Police by serving a Freeman Twp. person a summons.

03/31/2024 1229hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a security detail at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

03/31/2024 1309hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to residence on Lake Street in Rangeley regarding an unattended death investigation. Nothing suspicious was determined, a person was found deceased in bed.

03/31/2024 2210hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of someone looking in the windows of the male complainant on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. Unable to locate any suspects in the area.

03/31/2024 2329hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

04/01/2024 1029hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an older Honda Civic being operated with no registration plates on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

04/01/2024 1113hrs, Det. Richards arrested Louis Webster (69) of Dixfield on a Warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

04/01/2024 1324hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a possible suicidal person at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

04/01/2024 1444hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/01/2024 1505hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint regarding child custody and possible allegations of abuse at a residence on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage. Investigation revealed that the alleged incidents originated in Oxford County.

04/01/2024 1559hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a tractor trailer driver using the complainant’s driveway as a turnaround on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

04/01/2024 1641hrs, Lt. St. Laurent, Det. Richards and Sgt. Bean arrested Charles Weston (52) of New Sharon for Domestic Violence Assault after an investigation that Det. Richards had conducted. He was transported to jail without incident.

04/01/2024 1919hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a neighbor firing a rifle close to the complainant’s residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

04/01/2024 2050hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a second complaint regarding child custody at a residence on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage.

04/02/2024 0621hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a chocolate lab on Route 4 in Madrid. Before he could respond the owner found their dog.

04/02/2024 0625hrs, Deputy Morgan received what was initially called in as a phone theft from a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. Investigation revealed that the complainant had given a phone to a former girlfriend and now that they were separated, wanted it back. It was explained that this was not a theft but a civil issue.

04/02/2024 0921hrs, Deputy Morgan took a complaint on Glenn Harris Road in New Sharon where it was reported that two men in black masks were driving a Ford pickup with Mass tags early in the morning.

04/02/2024 1250hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a request for a welfare check on a possible suicidal person on behalf of Wilton Police. Upon arrival at Masterman Ave. address it was determined that the person was not suicidal.

04/02/2024 1457hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a truck vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

04/02/2024 1615hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a residence on Eustis Village Road in Eustis regarding a report of an unattended death. Eustis Fire Dept. personnel responded initially to the residence to discover its occupant had passed away. The investigation did not reveal suspicious circumstances. Wiles funeral home responded to the scene.

04/02/2024 1702hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a child sitting on the side of the road near the Dollar General Store in New Sharon. This turned into a missing persons complaint from the Lane Road. Wacome located the child and returned to their residence.

04/02/2024 1819hrs, Det. Wacome received a 911 call from a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

04/02/2024 1930hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley.

04/02/2024 1941hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Miranda Bickford (28) of Chesterville was driving a 2019 Subaru when the collision occurred.

04/02/2024 2153hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. Cassidy Rowe (23) of Temple was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

04/03/2024 0008hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked near Tuttle’s Garage in New Sharon.

04/03/2024 0717hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a driver allegedly drove his vehicle across the centerline of the road to scare kids waiting for the bus. A suspect was identified.

04/03/2024 0843hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at Rangeley Lakes Regional School.

04/03/2024 0917hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to conduct security at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong for a person to remove personal belongings. Before he could arrive, the person was allowed to remove their belongings without incident.

04/03/2024 0921hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of dogs running around Randy Keach Auto in New Sharon. The dog’s owner was located and warned about dogs running at large.

04/03/2024 0958hrs, Sgt. Close received a welfare check complaint to be conducted at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. He was unable to contact the person to be checked. Deputy Clement returned to the residence at 1916hrs and still did not contact the occupant.

04/03/2024 1200hrs, Deputy Couture responding to the town of Wilton to assist the Police with a request for a K-9. Drugs were found on the suspect.

04/03/2024 1203hrs, Deputy Couture received an alleged theft complaint at a residence on the Hennessey Road in Industry. This initial complaint turned into a harassment complaint with a neighbor at 1608hrs where one neighbor was making accusations against the other.

04/03/2024 1746hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged violation of a protection from abuse order at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

04/03/2024 1805hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a theft of checks complaint at a residence on Eustis.

04/03/2024 1823hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a business alarm at the Saddleback Ridge Wind project in Carthage. All was secure.

04/03/2024 1849hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of an aggressive driver on Route 27 in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

04/03/2024 2056hrs, Deputy Frost received a second complaint from a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. This time the allegations were of harassment.

04/04/2024 0622hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a tree over the South Strong Road in Strong.

04/04/2024 0839hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a complaint of a parking lot accident at the Spillover Motel in Eustis. Tyler Remington (21) of Casper WY was backing a 2013 Toyota Prius out of a parking spot and backed into a legally parked tour bus from VIP Tours of Portland.

04/04/2024 1049hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call from a residence on the River Road in Avon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/04/2024 1110hrs, Chief Lowell received a residential alarm on Ralmar Road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

04/04/2024 1353hrs, Chief Lowell received a residential alarm, on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

04/04/2024 1728hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single tractor trailer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Courtney Patterson (27) of Jamaica NY was driving a 2023 Freightliner southbound when he lost control of his rig striking a guardrail. No injuries were reported, New Vineyard Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

04/04/2024 1737hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a vehicle parked int the road on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

04/05/2024 0448hrs, Deputy Gray received a noise complaint at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. A person was calling to complain that a neighbor was plowing at that hour.

04/05/2024 0808hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a traffic stop on Allen Street in Rangeley. As a result of the stop Traci Lavoie (53) of Rangeley was summonsed for Operating with a Suspended License.

04/05/2024 1037hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of a single vehicle accident on the Dodge Road in Phillips. Sebastien Croteau (17) of Phillips was driving a 2015 Subaru eastbound when he lost control and ran off the road.

04/05/2024 1039hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Center Hill Road in Weld.

04/05/2024 1246hrs, Deputy Couture received a later report of a suspicious person on the Dixfield Road in Weld.

04/05/2024 1301hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

04/05/2024 1712hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of trespassing at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. The Ski Patrol wanted an individual trespassed from the property. The person did leave prior to Clement arriving.

04/05/2024 1718hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a suspicious male walking on the road with a backpack and yelling into the woods.

04/05/2024 1915hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a complaint of fireworks being shot off on Allen Street in Rangeley.

04/05/2024 2135hrs, Deputy Clement assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Depot Street in Rangeley.

04/05/2024 2145hrs, Sgt. Bean received a phone harassment complaint at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. This is an ongoing issue. A phone harassment order was served to a person in Auburn. *Chloe Couturier was served a phone harassment order where she lives in Auburn on behalf of Matthew Buzzell of 26 Rand Road Industry.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 42 building checks and responded to 1 false 911 calls.