Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 4 – 10

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 4 through March 10, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/04/2023 0836hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a tractor trailer stuck at the bottom of the hill on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

03/04/2023 1208hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the victim died of natural causes.

03/04/2023 1253hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil child custody complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

03/04/2023 1408hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a car vs. mailbox accident on Federal Row in Industry. Jordan Gaboury (25) of Jay was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he accidentally slid into a mailbox.

03/04/2023 1713hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an attempted online fraud complaint at a residence on Gordon Hill Road in Chesterville.

03/04/2023 1829hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint via social media involving juveniles at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard involving juveniles.

03/04/2023 1838hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Christopher Ray (59) of Cumberland was driving a 2018 Volvo when he went off the road and landed onto a guard rail. Koob’s wrecker removed the vehicle.

03/04/2023 1910hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. As a result of the investigation, Gray transported an individual there to FMH for mental health evaluation.

03/05/2023 0834hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Clover Mill Road in Farmington. As he was making the stop the driver attempted to switch drivers with his passenger however was witnessed by Frost. As a result of the stop Jacob Hine (26) of Livermore Falls was charged with OAS.

03/05/2023 0902hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call involving a juvenile at a residence on Nature’s Terrace in Strong. The juvenile was in mental health crises, Western Main Behavioral case workers responded to the residence.

03/05/2023 1215hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Tim rook Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/05/2023 1324hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Lucy Knowles rod in Farmington. As a result of the stop Richard Paul (40) of Dover-Foxcroft was arrested for OUI and Endangering the welfare of a child.

03/05/2023 1628hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

03/05/2023 1746hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Race Way in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial by a snowmobiler.

03/05/2023 1752hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Close investigated a disturbance call involving a juvenile at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation, the juvenile was transported to FMH by Deputy Gray for an evaluation. DHHS was notified of the situation.

03/05/2023 1839hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

03/05/2023 2054hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. This was an accidental engagement of an alert button.

03/06/2023 0842hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

03/06/2023 0856hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Bog Road in New Vineyard. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/06/2023 1048hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. on the complainant’s family member who has not been heard from. The family member was located and found to be okay.

03/06/2023 1333hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what was reported to be a possible theft, however this turned out to be a civil issue.

03/06/2023 1518hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Collins Drive in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

03/06/2023 1701hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the stop Scott Fast (61) of Phillips was arrested for OAS and VCR and was transported to jail.

03/06/2023 1917hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at the Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

03/06/2023 2002hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a welfare check at a residence on Day Mountain Road at the request of a concerned citizen. A person there had tied ropes across the road.

03/07/2023 0036hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Chelsea Wyman (31) of Windham was charged with OAS.

03/07/2023 0725hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a German Shepard dog in the road on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This same dog was loose again in the afternoon at 1525hrs, Deputy Elmes secured the dog and brought it to its owner.

03/07/2023 0751hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The phone was on the move inside a motor vehicle. The driver was eventually contacted and stated that there was not emergency. This was an accidental dial.

03/07/2023 1037hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

03/07/2023 1151hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a complaint of a resident placing a rope across the road on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The was a similar complaint received the day before where Sgt. Close attempted to contact the homeowner over the same complaint. The homeowner would not come to the door, family members were contacted. The ropes were removed. The ropes were back up again at a few hours later, the complaint is still under investigation.

03/07/2023 1231hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a residential alarm on Sweets Pond Lane in Strong. This was set off by contractors at the residence that had the wrong pass code.

03/07/2023 1235hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Moose Run Drive in Avon. This was found to be an accidental dial by a motorist.

03/07/2023 1306hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a late report of a parking lot accident which occurred at a garage on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

03/07/2023 1334hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The vehicle was found with a note on it from its owner and vehicle was not restricting travel.

03/07/2023 1558hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted DHHS with an investigation in New Vineyard.

03/07/2023 1741hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence in Madrid.

03/07/2023 1805hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp. Brian Gagnon (44) of Wales was driving a 2022 GMC Sierra when the collision occurred.

03/07/2023 1838hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Steven Harris (63) of Industry was driving a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

03/08/2023 0831hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Kathryn Lyle (37) of Dubois PA was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee when she hit a patch of ice in the road, lost control and ran off the right side of the road. The driver was transported by Northstar to FMH to be evaluated as a precaution. Eustis Fire dept. responded to the scene.

03/08/2023 0853hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to Day Mountain Road regarding an individual who had been stringing ropes across the road. Deputy Sholan conducted a welfare check on the individual who lived there and found that person to be okay and not in need of being transported for an evaluation. He was told to stop placing rope across the road.

03/08/2023 1031hrs, Deputy Sholan arrested Michael Ringer (53) of Livermore Falls on a Warrant while Ringer was at Farmington District Court.

03/08/2023 1049hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Phillips. This was a 4 year playing with a phone, no emergency.

03/08/2023 1222hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner. He located the vehicle and determined the operation was okay.

03/08/2023 1253hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield where the caller reported some sort of disturbance. Upon arrival and interviewing the caller it became apparent that the caller had severe dementia and could not remember they called.

03/08/2023 1406hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Morgan Lane in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/08/2023 1406hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Reed Road in Coplin Plt. The source of the call was a man using a snowblower in his driveway. The was an accidental dial.

03/08/2023 1709hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. Trinadi Milligan (20) of Rumford was driving a 2019 Subaru when the collision occurred.

03/08/2023 1711hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a trespassing complaint on Minister Hill Road in Kingfield.

03/08/2023 1852hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on West Shore Lane in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

03/09/2023 0128hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Christopher Barter (26) of Green was driving a 2005 Dodge pickup with the collision occurred.

03/09/2023 0737hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. No charges were filed.

03/09/2023 0754hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on North Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

03/09/2023 0956hrs, Deputy Sholan removed a road hazard on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

03/09/2023 1004hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted a homeless man on West Freeman Road in finding temporary accommodations in Farmington.

03/09/2023 1554hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of trash bags on the road on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. He removed the items that were bags of clothing.

03/09/2023 1616hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on a juvenile by a family member/complainant to be conducted on White School House Road in Weld. Child custody dispute.

03/09/2023 1641hrs, Det. Davol investigated a report of an alleged assault between juveniles on School Street in Kingfield.

03/09/2023 1732hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

03/09/2023 1745hrs, Deputy Elmes received a business alarm at Franklin Savings Bank in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

03/09/2023 1820hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a drug overdose at a residence on Granite Lane in Eustis. Northstar responded to the scene and treated the person. They returned to the same residence two hours later for the same person who had to be administered Narcan and transported to FMH. Eustis First fire Dept. responded to the scene.

03/09/2023 1949hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check from a family member/complainant on a child to be conducted at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. The child was found to be okay; this is a child custody issue.

03/09/2023 2115hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at the request of a female caller on a male at a residence on route 2 in Carthage. The person was apparently okay.

03/09/2023 2218hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Wilton Police with a traffic stop on Depot Street.

03/09/2023 0450hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on High Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

03/10/2023 0607hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Harvey Tilton (48) of Rangeley was driving a 2012 Nissan northbound when the collision occurred.

03/10/2023 0742hrs, Det. Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

03/10/2023 0742hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. grader accident on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Henry Spencer (69) of Anson was traveling eastbound when he struck the rear of a stopped 1995 Champion 710A grader owned by J.R. Nunes Excavation Co. of Lexington that was well off the side of the road and had been pushing back snowbanks. Both vehicles were disabled, Farmington Towing responded to the scene.

03/10/2023 1035hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Christopher Graves (34) of Farmington at a business in New Sharon for Violating Conditions of Release. He was transported without incident.

03/10/2023 1047hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call West Mills Road in Industry, this was coming from a motor vehicle but appeared to be an accidental dial.

03/10/2023 1117hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a moving motor vehicle on the Bailey Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

03/10/2023 1201hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Hammond Lane in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

03/10/2023 1305hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

03/10/2023 1320hrs, Det. Davol responded to a multiple vehicle accident the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Scott Govoni (36) of Industry was traveling westbound and was distracted when he swerved to avoid a vehicle turning in traffic in front of him causing him to strike a parked 2103 GMC at Tuttle’s Auto Sales and then continued striking the rear of a 2015 Chevy pickup being driven by Harvey Searles (72) of New Sharon. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

03/10/2023 1357hrs, Deputy Couture receive a 911 call from Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp. The source of the call was not located.

03/10/2023 1421hrs, Sgt. Richards received a missing person complaint at a residence on route 2 in Carthage. The person was located and in the process of leaving the residence and the complainant.

03/10/2023 1516hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a person to their residence in Wilton who walked out of FMH.

03/10/2023 1649hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a wallet that was found on a snowmobile trail in Mt. Blue State Park in Weld. Gray was able to locate the owner and made arrangements to reunite the wallet with owner.

03/10/2023 2255hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Eagle Ridge Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial by an intoxicated person.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 20 building checks and responded to 21 false 911 calls.