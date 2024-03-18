Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: March 9 – 15

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 9 through March 15, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/09/2024 0424hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious van stuck on a secondary road. This was a lost delivery truck driver who was depending on the GPS and found himself on an abandoned road.

03/09/2024 0152hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a business alarm at Tractor Supply in Wilton. All was secure.

03/09/2024 0756hrs, Sgt. Close, Deputy DiSilvestro and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suspicious van on the Chandler Road in Strong. The Van was located and people inside the van were tentatively identified and released because Close did not have enough information. Once released, it was determined that one of the suspects had a warrant. Deputies started searching for the van knowing it was still in the area. Deputy Gray located the van on Mt. Blue Pond Road, and when he approached the van one of the occupants fled on foot. He pursued for a couple hundred yards then returned to his cruiser and confronted two other individuals who were in the van. As a result of the investigation Krystal Pratt (30 of Bethel was arrested for Criminal Trespass, and charged with Hindering Apprehension, Trafficking in Prison, Contraband and Violation of Conditions of Release. Macy Blaisdell (44) of Bethel was arrested for Criminal Trespass and charged with Hindering Apprehension, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Violation of Conditions of Release. The third suspect who ran Jordan Bennett (37) of Rumford is facing multiple charges. The case is still under investigation.

03/09/2024 2055hrs, Deputy Frost responded to School House Variety on School Street in Weld regarding a suspicious vehicle parked there. The person was using the internet from the store.

03/09/2024 2128hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

03/10/2024 0653hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Jade Hurley (23) of Mercer was driving a 2009 Toyota when she slid off the road.

03/10/2024 0831hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a break in at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out not to be a break in but a damaged water heater issue.

03/10/2024 0854hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole on the Farmington Rod in Strong. Rusty Smith (35) of Strong was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra southbound when he lost control and struck the pole.

03/10/2024 1038hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Main Street in Kingfield. Laura Quatrain (36) of Kingfield was driving a 2019 Honda when she went off the road. No damage was reported.

03/10/2024 1045hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/10/2024 1129hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a two-vehicle parking lot accident at the Inn on Winters’s Hill in Kingfield. Henry Williams (63) of Kingfield was driving a 2022 International Truck plowing snow for the town of Kingfield when he accidentally struck a parked 2008 BMW.

03/10/2024 1221hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Phillips. Davis Caramanico (29) of Astoria NY was driving a 2017 Kia when he ran off the road into a ditch.

03/10/2024 1230hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/10/2024 1719hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. building accident at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. Jesssica Rickards (39) of Jay was in a 2013 Ford Fusion parked next to the store. When she started it up, she placed the vehicle in the driver and unintentionally caused the vehicle to lunge forward, striking the building. Kingfield Fire responded to the scene.

03/10/2024 1908hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Daryl Searles (66) of Avon was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

03/11/2024 0608hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of a vehicle accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Allegedly Erin Watts (40) of Green was driving when she lost control and went off the road after midnight. She failed to call it in, no report was made.

03/11/2024 0641hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Industry Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Carol Holt (52) of Industry was summonsed for Attaching False Plates. The vehicle was towed by Dutch Gap Auto.

03/11/2024 0846hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

03/11/2024 1020hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. While en route, the person to be checked contacted the complainant. All was well.

03/11/2024 1105hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a head on two vehicle accident on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp. Maureen Mark (63) of Ottawa ON was driving a 2020 Ford Sedan northbound when she lost control in a corner and slid into the path of a southbound 2017 Subaru Outback driving by Rebecca Warner (38) of Portland. Both the

driver Warner and passenger Jane Venkauskas (70) were transported to FMH for injuries. Eustis Fire department responded to the scene. The road was shut down for almost two hours until proper resources were able to arrive on the scene.

03/11/2024 1306hrs, Deputy Morgan received a sex offense complaint at a residence on the West Road in Chesterville.

03/11/2024 1738hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a lost snowboard that fell off from the complainant’s vehicle somewhere on Route 4 between Rangeley and Farmington.

03/11/2024 1832hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of online theft from a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The complainant had 8,500 dollars removed from their bank account.

03/11/2024 1908hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call from a residence on the Judkins Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

03/11/2024 1937hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple.

03/12/2024 0743hrs, Deputy Clement received a residential alarm on Montfort Drive in Strong. He was called off prior to arrival.

03/12/2024 0843hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Sarah Messer (24) of Chesterville was driving a 2019 Subaru when a tree branch dropped landing on her vehicle.

03/12/2024 0922hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

03/12/2024 0950hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a citizen with a child car seat check done at the Sheriff’s Office.

03/12/2024 1019hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespass complaint on Blaker Hill Road in Phillips. The suspect was served with two trespass notices.

03/12/2024 1219hrs, Deputy Clement received a residential alarm on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. He was called off prior to arrival.

03/12/2024 1219hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Pleasant St in Rangeley. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

03/12/2024 1438hrs, Deputy Clement received a residential alarm on the Salem Road in Kingfield. He was called off prior to arrival.

03/12/2024 1528hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival Deputy Wacome interviewed the allegedly suicidal person and determined there was no threat of self-harm.

03/12/2024 1621hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on the Weld Road in Wilton at the request of Wilton Police to assist a DHHS investing as to whether a person there at that residence was prohibited from possessing a firearm. No crime was identified.

03/12/2024 1948hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Ann Norton (69) of Farmington was driving a 2012 Toyota when the accident occurred.

03/12/2024 2251hrs, Deputy Frost assisted DHHS in an investigation in Chesterville.

03/13/2024 0338hrs, Deputy Clement received a loud noise complaint located at the Solar Farm on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This was due to trucks offloading gravel at the site while the ground was frozen.

03//13/2024 0505hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. Daniel Ruggiero (25) of Kingfield was driving a 2019 Dodge 2500 pickup northbound when the collision occurred.

03/13/2024 0544hrs, Deputy Clement responded to the Solar Farm located off the Starks Road in New Sharon regarding a disturbance call.

03/13/2024 1016hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request to provide security at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville while family members exchanged personal property.

03/13/2024 1141hrs, Deputy Clement conducted a school visit at the Kingfield Elementary School.

03/13/2024 1356hrs, Det. Richards arrested Cory Simmons (41) of Poland ME for Violating Condition of Release for calling a victim while still incarcerated at the jail.

03/13/2024 1534hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to an animal complaint on Forest Road in Carthage where it was reported that a lost dog was roaming around. The dog was picked up and dropped off at the shelter.

03/13/2024 1921hrs, Deputy Wacome to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Industry Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation, he arrested Christopher Brown (73) of Industry for OUI and transported him to jail.

03/13/2024 2122hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 4 in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Ryan Wilford (38) of Farmington was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

03/14/2024 0555hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2024 0640hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Main Street in Strong. Chestine Howard (29) of Industry was driving a 2014 Chevy Equinox when the collision occurred.

03/14/2024 0741hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at an apartment building in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2024 1344hrs, Deputy Clement received a 911 call from a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2024 1450hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the Farmington Road in Strong. He was unable to intercept.

03/14/2024 1817hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This turned out to be verbal only, no charges were filed.

03/14/2023 1830hrs, Sgt. Bean received a business alarm at the Saddleback Ridge Wind Project in Carthage. All was found to be secure.

03/14/2024 2032hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an assault complaint on Main Street in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Kurt Searles (35) of Philips was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and Assault and transported to jail.

03/15/2024 0704hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of an open door at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville called in by a neighbor who was concerned. Upon arrival they made contact with the owner, all was okay.

03/15/2024 0920hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a disturbance call at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips where a 12-year-old was out of control. The family’s case manager was contacted to respond.

03/15/2024 1607hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/15/2024 1740hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Bean caught up to the vehicle and followed it, he did not observe any unusual driving behavior.

03/15/2024 1933hrs, Deputy Elmes arrested Daniel Severance (27) of Farmington on a warrant at the jail in Farmington.

03/15/2024 1945hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Adrianna Stinchfield (17) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 7 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.