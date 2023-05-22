Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: May 13 – 19

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 13 through May 19, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/13/2023 0028hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report a attempted vandalism at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. It was reported that 3 teens were throwing various items against the caller’s residence during the evening.

05/13/2023 0645hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Sholan conducted a probation check at a residence on Sanborn Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the check Tony Tibbetts (58) of Chesterville was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

05/13/2023 0824hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a boat dock that neighbor share on Rangeley Lake.

05/13/2023 0851hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. The occupants claimed they had not called.

05/13/2023 0944hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint regarding a landlord/tenant issue regarding the eviction processes.

05/13/2023 1301hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Skidgell Drive in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

05/13/2023 1324hrs, Deputy Sholan received a second 911 call from the location of the same residence on Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. The occupants once again claimed they did not call.

05/13/2023 1643hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Marble Way in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial by a homeowner who was outside doing yard work.

05/13/2023 1649hrs, Deputy Sholan received a medical emergency call at a residence on Olde Parkway Road in Kingfield. This was an unfounded complaint.

05/14/2023 0507hrsa, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. John Farrell (61) of Eustis was driving a 2011 Toyota northbound when he fell asleep and drove off to the right side of the road into a tree. No injuries were reported. Bryan Auto removed the vehicle from the scene.

05/14/2023 0612hrs, Deputy Couture participated in road security during the Sugarloaf Marathon starting at Cathedral Pines in Eustis.

05/14/2023 0710hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Deputy Couture investigated a late report of an assault which was reported to have occurred on April 30 on Day Mountain Road in Temple. As a result of the investigation William Angelesco (52) of Temple was summonsed for Assault.

05/14/2023 1038hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint on the River Road in Phillips where a dispute between neighbors was being reported.

05/14/2023 1107hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Center Hill Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial from a cell phone in a person’s pocket.

05/14/2023 1801hrs, Sgt. Close received a suicidal person call at a residence on the Cross Road in Avon. This was an unfounded complaint.

05/14/2023 2041hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of two cars having their windshields shot out by juveniles with a pellet gun on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Two 14-year-old juveniles were located, interviewed and their pellet guns were recovered. The Juvenile Corrections Case Officer was notified.

05/15/2023 0844hrs, Det. Richards participated in community policing at a business on the Farmington Road in Strong.

05/15/2023 1152hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on George Thomas Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/15/2023 1247hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at an apartment complex on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

05/15/2023 1248hrs, Det. Richards investigated a fraud complaint in Eustis.

05/15/2023 1518hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Coburn Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

05/15/2023 1542hrs, Det. Davol investigated a complaint of a counterfeit bill being passed at a store on Main Street in Eustis. A suspect has been identified.

05/15/2023 2153hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial by a child.

05/16/2023 1118hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a trespassing complaint on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

05/16/2023 1121hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of suspicious activity on Storer Drive in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the suspicious people were surveyors.

05/16/2023 1457hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on the Chick Road in Industry.

05/16/2023 1539hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a citizen at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville, who requested help entering their home.

05/16/2023 1604hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a person who was reported to have suicidal ideations who lived on Quimby Pond Road in Rangeley. Gray located the person in question and sought medical attention for the person.

05/16/2023 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

05/16/2023 1818hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Diller Line Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/16/2023 2003hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted the Avon ACO with an animal complaint.

05/16/2023 2129hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a noise complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. A disorderly conduct warning was issued.

05/16/2023 2156hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on behalf of the caller who was concerned about a friend on North Main Street in Strong. The person was located eventually and found to be okay.

05/17/2023 0548hrs, Det. Richards assisted Border Patrol with a traffic stop involving 4 undocumented individuals.

05/17/2023 0726hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated what turned out to be a civil landlord/tenant dispute at an apartment complex on South Main Street in Strong.

05/17/2023 0820hrs, Deputy Frost received a parking complaint at Phillips Elementary School.

05/17/2023 0846hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a fraud complaint regarding a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville.

05/17/2023 0901hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a damaged garbage truck that had lost a wheel on was blocking ¾ of the road. Rodney Dowland (52) of Waterville was the driver when the incident occurred. Dutch Gap Auto recovered the vehicle.

05/17/2023 0908hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated what turned out to be a civil property line dispute between neighbors on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

05/17/2023 0942hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Sholan responded to Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon regarding a disturbance involving an employee.

05/17/2023 1020hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted a manager from U-Haul regarding missing equipment located at a residence in Industry.

05/17/2023 1030hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a funeral escort from Rangeley Plt. to Farmington.

05/17/2023 1304hrs, Deputy Frost and Det. Richards investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Callahan Road in Salem Twp. Investigation revealed the victim died of natural causes.

05/17/2023 1627hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Mian Street in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/17/2023 1811hrs, Deputy Sholan and Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned motor vehicle in New Sharon. The caller was not sure which road it was on, so the deputies checked the most traveled roads and did not locate the vehicle.

05/17/2023 1838hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint between and landlord/tenant at an apartment complex on South Main Street in Strong.

05/17/2023 1915hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged violation of a protection order at a residence on Depot Street in Wilton at the request of Wilton Police.

05/18/2023 0050hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was not located.

05/18/2023 0612hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request for a K-9 at a traffic stop on US Route 2 East in Dixfield.

05/18/2023 0744hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. The vehicle has been in the breakdown lane for a week. The vehicle was towed by Mountainside Garage.

05/18/2023 1032hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

05/18/2023 1423hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a Tractor Trailer hitting the guardrail at the intersection of Anson Valley Road and Route 27 in New Vineyard. Jasmin Otero (48) of York PA was driving a Western Express 2022 Freightliner. The driver attempted to drive from Anson Valley Road northbound onto Route 27 when the driver drove into the guardrail. No injuries were reported.

05/18/2023 1453hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/18/2023 1553hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to a request for a K-9 by Wilton Police at the Mobile home park on Main Street.

05/18/2023 1621hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call off from Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial by a person cutting wood.

05/18/2023 1624hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The accident was not located.

05/18/2023 1655hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint regarding a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner.

05/18/2023 1726hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

05/18/2023 1737hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check by the caller of a neighbor at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry. The person was located and found to be okay.

05/18/2023 1842hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The source of the call was not located.

05/18/2023 1848hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on River Street in Strong.

05/18/2023 1926hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a person who lives on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. The complainant is the neighbor of the person to be checked. The person was located and found to be okay.

05/18/2023 2134hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on West Branch Street in Kingfield.

05/18/2023 2148hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Flag Star Drive in Strong.

Deputies also conducted 4 elder checks, 20 building checks and responded to 17 false 911 calls.