Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: May 20 – 26

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 20 through May 26, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/20/2023 0746hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt. at the request of the caller who was a family member. The person was located and found to be okay.

05/20/2023 1015hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

05/20/2023 1019hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/20/2023 1156hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call off from Pine Point Road in Chesterville. The source of the call was not located.

05/20/2023 1448hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

05/20/2023 1613hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call by the Stone House on Main Street in Kingfield. A male on a motorized bicycle was confronted by a homeowner as he drove his bicycle across the complainant’s property.

05/20/2023 1813hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a two-car accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Cheri Jalbert (56) of Farmington was driving a 2016 GMC Yukon southbound on Mile Hill Road and attempted to turn left onto Freedom Way with her directional light engaged when the front driver’s side was struck by a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by Joao Melandes (63) of Billerica Mass who attempted to pass the vehicle without yielding the turning vehicle. No injuries were reported.

05/20/2023 1920hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

05/20/2023 1946hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at a camp on Beaver Lane in Sandy River Plt. No charges were filed.

05/20/2023 2157hrs, Det. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Grover bridge Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

05/21/2023 0706hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. This is an ongoing issue between neighbors.

05/21/2023 1055hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manner on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was not located.

05/21/2023 1516hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Donald Delong (58) of Kingfield was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 west bound when he stopped suddenly for an animal in the road when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2007 Toyota Highlander being driven by Patrick Mullin (31) of Coplin Plt. No injuries were reported. Bryans Auto removed one of the vehicles from the scene.

05/21/2023 1641hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/21/2023 1710hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a neighborhood dispute on Main Street in New Sharon.

05/21/2023 1751hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at the Laundromat in Phillips.

05/22/2023 0825hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an alarm at a residence on overlook drive in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

05/22/2023 1205hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated what turned out to be harassment via social media incident at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville.

05/22/2023 1212hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suspicious person on West Mills Road in Industry.

05/22/2023 1430hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

05/22/2023 1621hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka conducted a drug search at the jail.

05/22/2023 1737hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a pickup with a white cap being driven in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

05/22/2023 2041hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

05/22/2023 2135hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Peter Campbell (51) of Phillips was driving a 2022 Dodge when the collision occurred.

05/23/2023 0838hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of an accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. Jody Fletcher (60) of New Vineyard was hauling a trailer carrying a piece of equipment when one of the tires gave out on the trailer causing the equipment to strike a utility pole.

05/23/2023 1023hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check on students that have not been at school. The kids were located as well as the parents. The parents were requested to communicate with the school.

05/23/2023 1356hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield.

05/23/2023 1430hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/23/2023 1726hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check from the complainant to be conducted at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

05/23/2023 1903hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/23/2023 1933hrs, Deputy Gray served a PFA on a person at a residence on Tamarack Drive in Wyman Twp.

05/23/2023 2016hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Lisa Brackley (42) of Kingfield was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred.

05/23/2023 2055hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint regarding trespassing between neighbors on Main Street in Phillips.

05/23/2023 2354hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

05/24/2023 0528hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a car off the road on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. Devin Gleason (20) of Farmington was backing a 2017 Ford Edge into a driveway, misjudged, and backed into a ditch. Not an accident.

05/24/2023 1038hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a sexual assault involving juveniles in Eustis. Det. Davol was assigned to the case.

05/24/2023 1044hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka participated in a community policing event at Mt. Blue High School.

05/24/2023 1208hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. A juvenile there was causing the disturbance. No charges were filed, DHHS is aware of the situation.

05/24/2023 1313hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an elderly man on the side of the Weld Road in Phillips. This is the same male the Sheriff’s Office has received complaints about in the past where the gentleman was just looking for a ride. He was checked on and brought to his home.

05/25/2023 0620hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry. He found the person to be checked on, who had been checked on previously. The person stated they did not want to be checked on anymore.

05/25/2023 0737hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka conducted a K-9 demo at Mt. Blue High School.

05/25/2023 0932hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on West Side Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

05/25/2023 1002hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an assault complaint that allegedly occurred near Smalls Falls. Case is still under investigation.

05/25/2023 1413hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to a request for a K-9 at a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong.

05/25/2023 1550hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/25/2023 1743hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what initially was called in as a vandalism complaint but turned into a civil issue between neighbors in Chesterville.

05/25/2023 1814hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Five Corners Road in New Sharon. This involved a parent and child; no charges were filed.

05/25/2023 1850hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

05/25/2023 1851hrs. Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The person to be checked on was an elderly gentleman who has been reported multiple times hitchhiking on the Rangeley Road. He was not located, and it was assumed he had been picked up.

05/25/2023 2110hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a noise complaint on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

05/26/2023 0701hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. As a result of the stop Caleigh Reid-Oliver (32) of Solan was charged with Attaching False Plates.

05/26/2023 0717hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of suspicious males at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/26/2023 0837hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a disturbance call at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. As a result of the investigation Morgan Jones (34) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

05/26/2023 1003hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a residence on Elvin’s Way in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/26/2023 1029hrs, Det. Davol investigated an incident at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong involving a juvenile.

05/26/2023 1306hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Farmington Police SRO Brann in conducting a Welfare check at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The juvenile to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

05/26/2023 1042hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the King Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/26/2023 1421hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged vandalism complaint on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an unfounded complaint.

05/26/2023 1422hrs, Det. Richards assisted Carrabassett Police with a fatal Motor Vehicle accident on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

05/26/2023 1656hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at Saddleback Ridge Wind Project in Carthage. All was secure. 05/26/2023 1741hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of ATV’s riding on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

05/26/2023 1750hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from Zammuto Drive in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

05/26/2023 1841hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Pleasant Street in Philips. The person was located and found to be okay, they stated they would call the complainant.

05/26/2023 1950hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to a request for a K-9 at a traffic stop on route 2 in Wilton.

05/26/2023 2014hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a gas drive off complaint at Valley Brook Variety in Avon.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 11 building checks and responded to 13 false 911 calls.