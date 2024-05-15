Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: May 4 – 10, 2024

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for May 4 through May 10, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/04/2024 0741hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Blackberry Lane in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

05/04/2024 0936hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of theft of mail at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard.

05/04/2024 1019hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. No charges were filed.

05/04/2024 1059hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a trespassing complaint at the boat launch in Jim Pond Twp.

05/04/2024 1357hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/04/2024 1527hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Sandy River Road in New Sharon. The report turned out to be false.

05/04/2024 1640hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of an intoxicated driver on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

05/04/2024 1648hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver in Dallas Plt.

05/04/2024 1936hrs, Deputy Clement received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at Lake view Hotel in Rangeley. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

05/05/2024 0621hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

05/05/2024 1218hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a welfare check at a residence on School Street in Rangeley. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

05/05/2024 1338hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

05/05/2024 1313hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a residential alarm on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

05/05/2024 1627hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a couple having issues between them at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. No criminal activity was identified.

05/05/2024 1811hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Drew Bucher (22 ) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

05/05/2024 2317hrs, Det. Davol received a 911 call at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2024 0238hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a suspicious incident at a residence on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. The caller stated someone was knocking on their door. Chief Lowell checked the area and did not find anyone.

05/06/2024 0808hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of a dead deer on the front lawn of the complainant off the Rangeley Road in Avon.

05/06/2024 0814hrs, Deputy provided security at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon while a person removed personal items from the house.

05/06/2024 0826hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an attempted phone fraud complaint at a residence on Fish Hatchery Road in Madrid Twp.

05/06/2024 0944hrs, Det. Davol arrested Lindsey Pollis (39) of Wilton for Trafficking in Prison Contraband and Unlawful Possession of Schedule drugs (W) while still incarcerated at the jail.

05/06/2024 1000hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Wacome searched for an elderly person who was not home when a home health care nurse came by per an appointment. The person eventually returned home later that evening.

05/06/2024 1025hrs, Deputy Morgan provided security at a residence off the Grover Bridge Road in Carthage while a person removed personal items from the house.

05/06/2024 1225hrs, Deputy Morgan and Lt. Rackliffe in conjunction with the folks from the Healthy Community Coalition participated in a “paint with police” program at the Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

05/06/2024 1305hrs, Det. Richards as the result of an investigation arrested Cory Simmons (41) currently incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail for Violating Conditions of Release.

05/06/2024 1314hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Oquossoc. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

05/06/2024 1320hrs, Deputy Wacome assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

05/06/2024 1358hrs, Deputy Morgan provided security at a residence off the Ridge Road in Chesterville while a person removed personal items from the house.

05/06/2024 1440hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at the Rangeley IGA. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2024 1539hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of vandalism at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be not vandalism but due to cabin pressure from within that blew out the rear window.

05/06/2024 1548hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Milbury Lane in Rangeley Plt.

05/06/2024 1654hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2024 1923hrs, Det. Davol conducted a traffic stop on route 27 in New Portland. As a result of the stop the driver Milton Buestan (30) of Windham was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

05/06/2024 1954hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a complaint of harassment from a juvenile neighbor on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/06/2024 2007hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Robert Pond (64) of Wilton was driving a 2014 Dodge van northbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

05/07/2024 0751hrs, Deputy Maccione investigated a complaint of vehicle registration issues at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/07/2024 0814hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at the Day Mountain Regional School in Strong.

05/07/2024 1711hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard regarding an out-of-control juvenile.

05/07/2024 2355hrs, Deputy Wacome conducted a check on a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in New Sharon. A person there was sleeping in his vehicle.

05/08/2024 0712hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check on a woman walking down Main Street in Carthage with a child in her arms. This turned out to be a false report, the caller did not remember making the call and after speaking with family members, it was discovered that the caller suffers from worsening dementia and is hallucinating.

05/08/2024 0743hrs, Deputy Gray received what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a tenant who was evicted from an apartment at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis.

05/08/2024 0843hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

05/08/2024 0950hrs, Deputy Morgan received a trespass complaint at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips. It was determined that the caller may be suffering from dementia and has made similar complaints in the past.

05/08/2024 0952hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a jail transport from Somerset Jail to Franklin County Jail.

05/08/2024 1004hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

05/08/2024 1258hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of a motorcycle vs. moose accident which allegedly occurred on route 17 in Letter D twp. Andrew Prescott (41) of North Waterboro stated he was riding his 2013 Harley Davidson the previous night and hit the moose but was not hurt.

05/08/2024 1405hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a 17-year-old juvenile living in Kingfield. Close located the juvenile living at a residence in Kingfield and found him to be okay.

05/08/2024 1452hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the jail and charged Audrey Condon (36) of Jay with Trafficking in Prison Contraband Class C, Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drug Class D, Violating Condition of Release Class E and Unlawful Possession of scheduled Drug Class E. Condon is currently incarcerated at the jail.

05/08/2024 1630hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on White Schoolhouse Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

05/08/2024 1800hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a report of an unruly 11-year-old at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. This is the second call at this residence in less than 24 hours. DHHS was called to investigate.

05/08/2024 1823hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a warrant check at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. 05/08/2024 1903hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a bail check at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

05/08/2024 2005hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a warrant check at a residence on Sandy Pond Road in Chesterville. As a result of the check both Collenn Labrecque (44) and Michael Maillet (33) both of Chesterville were arrested on Warrants and transported to jail without incident.

05/09/2024 0111hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suicidal person at the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt. Upon arrival he found a person there who had intentionally cut themselves on the arm with multiple minor wounds. The person refused to have medical treatment. Frost took the person into protective custody and transported the person to FMH.

05/09/2024 0633hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/09/2024 0711hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Rachel Lockaby (49) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2013 Ford Edge when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

05/09/2024 07444hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a request for a K-9 to assist Wilton Police with a traffic stop.

05/09/2024 0954hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at Allens Auction House in New Sharon.

05/09/2024 1052hrs, Det. Davol conducted a welfare check on a juvenile at a residence on Flag Star Drive in Strong who had not been at school since March. He contacted the juvenile and the parent. Both were okay.

05/09/2024 1202hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the Industry Road in New Sharon. He was able to stop the vehicle and identify the driver.

05/09/2024 1038hrs, Deputy Morgan served a trespass notice on a person at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/09/2024 1433hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the River Road in Phillips. The person there had not been heard from by their employer for over 48hrs. The person was located but would not come out to speak with the deputy. It was apparent that the person was okay.

05/09/2024 1502hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley.

05/09/2024 2052hrs, Sgt. Sholan served a subpoena on a person at a residence on Streeter Road in Strong.

05/10/2024 0919hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro arrested Lona Judd (46) of Jay on a Warrant while she was still incarcerated at the jail.

05/10/2024 1028hrs, Det. Richards charged Raymond Ellis (35) of Skowhegan for Burglary & Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer as well as Jameson Laney (18) of Pittsfield for Burglary for an investigation that occurred in New Sharon.

05/10/2024 1225hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a missing dog from a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

05/10/2024 1313hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a theft complaint at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This turned out to be a miscommunication between family members.

05/10/2024 1337hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a juvenile running away from school in Strong. The juvenile did not leave the school grounds and was located.

05/10/2024 1607hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check on the New Sharon Road in Industry. The person to be checked was located and transported back to their residence in Farmington.

05/10/2024 1640hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a gas drive off complaint at Mainely Convenience in Kingfield. The driver was contacted and agreed to pay for the gas bill.

05/10/2024 1806hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near Franklin Savings Bank in Rangeley.

05/10/2024 2211hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Eagle Ridge Road in Kingfield. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 41 building checks and responded to 9 false 911 calls.