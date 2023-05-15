Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: May 6 – 12

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 6 through May 12, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/06/2023 0051hrs, Deputy Morgan received complaint of a vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. He located the vehicle and did not observe the actions as described.

05/06/2023 0710hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2023 0733hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on George Thomas Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2023 1030hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield where the complainant there suffers from severe dementia and continually calls the police for various reasons.

05/06/2023 1108hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a car being operated in an erratic manner on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. He located the vehicle in question and did not observe bad operation.

05/06/2023 1109hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2023 1125hrs, Deputy Sholan was flagged down on Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington by a group of motorcyclists. One of their group’s bikes had broken down and needed a wrecker. A wrecker was called.

05/06/2023 1202hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Soules Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2023 1649hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a parking lot accident at Mainely Provisions on Main Street in Kingfield. Margaret Scarselletti (46) of Carrabassett Valley was backing a 2006 Subaru Forrester out of a parking slot and hit a legally parked 2017 Dodge Ram owned by Jason Laverdiere (44) of Canaan.

05/06/2023 1733hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a theft, during the investigation he discovered a possible witness had moved to a new location without reporting it. As a result, Russell Bachelder (57) of Phillips was charged with Violating Conditions of Release.

05/06/2023 1842hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suspicious person on Beans Corner Road in New Sharon.

05/06/2023 2018hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a car vs. deer accident on Maine Lodge private drive in Sandy River Plt. Helen Markham (65) of Mattawamkeag was driving a 2010 Toyota when the collision occurred.

05/06/2023 2110hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of fireworks being fired on North Main Street in Strong.

05/07/2023 0845hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a landlord/tenant dispute on Meldrum Road in Kingfield.

05/07/2023 0920hrs, Deputy Couture received a welfare check request at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The person there has severe dementia and continuously calls law enforcement for various reasons.

05/07/2023 0933hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a disturbance call at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. Family members were fighting verbally, no charges were filed.

05/07/2023 1048hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/07/2023 1054hrts, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on the Pope Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial by someone on a bicycle ride.

05/07/2023 1200hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at the Kingfield transfer station in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/07/2023 1431hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

05/07/2023 1434hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/07/2023 1452hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Charles Sullivan (32) of Denver CO was driving a 2012 Honda Civic southbound when he reached for a water bottle causing him to drift right into a utility pole. No injuries were reported; however, CMP was called to the scene to replace the pole.

05/07/2023 1616hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. He was unable to locate the accident.

05/07/2023 1727hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

05/08/2023 1028hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/08/2023 1146hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

05/08/2023 1405hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated an alleged harassment complaint on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville

05/08/2023 1458hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on School Street in Weld. No charges were filed.

05/08/2023 1644hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Sharon’s Way in Weld. This was an accidental dial at a camp.

05/08/2023 1736hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

05/08/2023 2322hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm on True Hill Road in Strong. Upon arrival the owner of the residence met with Gray.

05/09/2023 0028hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

05/09/2023 0659hrs, Deputy Sholan and Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Sanborn Hill Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be verbal only among family members. No charges were filed.

05/09/2023 0906hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/09/2023 0907hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

05/09/2023 1013hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Fox Farm Road in Eustis.

05/09/2023 1314hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/09/2023 1414hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an intoxicated female attempting to drive away from the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. Frost stopped the vehicle on Foster Hill Road, as a result of the stop Louanne Littlefield (66) of Freeman Twp was arrested for OUI and VCR and transported to jail.

05/09/2023 1539hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Miller Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial from a moving vehicle.

05/09/2023 1604hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a male urinating at the scenic turnout on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

05/09/2023 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint regarding the custody of a dog at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was a civil issue.

05/09/2023 1841hrs, Deputy Gray arrested Annabel Gilmore (34) of Phillips on a Warrant for Failure to Appear while she was at her residence.

05/09/2023 1718hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice responded to a request for a K-9 by Wilton Police at a traffic stop.

05/09/2023 2028hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville where a person there overdosed. Narcan was administered by a person at the scene. The patient refused to be transported by Northstar.

05/09/2023 2055hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance on Main Street in Wilton.

05/09/2023 2136hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon a dog in the middle of the Industry Road in Farmington, the local ACO was notified.

05/10/23 0558hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. Brandon Gile (40) of Jay was driving a 2010 Honda Accord when the collision occurred.

05/10/2023 0623hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/10/2023 0717hrs, Deputy Sholan received a loud noise complaint on the Adams Road in Chesterville. The complainant stated that someone in her neighborhood has a loud Harley that drives up and down the road.

05/10/2023 0746hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Wilton Police with a drug investigation.

05/10/2023 1030hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The complainant called about a suspicious phone call they received.

05/10/2023 1057hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Perry Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/10/2023 1132hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

05/10/2023 1133hrs, Deputy Sholan served a PFA on an inmate at the jail.

05/10/2023 1518hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of trash being left near the complainant’s residence on the Odell Road in Industry.

05/10/2023 1558hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Tim Brook Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/10/2023 1732hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop the driver Ryan Nuzzo (35) of Farmington was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and Failure to Give Correct Name and Address.

05/10/2023 1922hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Alexander Renshaw (20) of Freeman Twp was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

05/11/2023 0548hrs, Chief Lowell received a suspicious vehicle complaint at a residence on the Stratton Road in Rangeley. The complaint was unfounded.

05/11/2023 0857hrs Deputy Sholan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the complainant’s property on West Side Road in Carthage.

05/11/2023 1314hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a trespassing complaint on the Gould Road in New Vineyard. Two young men were riding their dirt bikes on clearly marked property. Both were identified and trespassed.

05/11/2023 1602hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at Edmunds Market in Phillips.

05/11/2023 1714hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 complaint at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial by a child.

05/11/2023 1737hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Police Officer Parker with a road rage investigation. The complaint originated in Temple, but the investigation showed that the actual event occurred in Farmington.

05/11/2023 1809hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a request to remove a teen from a residence on High Street in Farmington at the request of Farmington Police who were busy with another call.

05/11/2023 1945hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call from a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/11/2023 2026hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/12/2023 0914hrs, Deputy Sholan, Deputy Couture, Lt. St. Laurent, and Det. Davol responded to a report of an unattended death at a

residence on the Industry Road in Industry. Investigation revealed the victim died of natural causes.

05/12/2023 0953hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Tim Murray (42) of Chesterville was summonsed for Operating after being declared a Habitual Offender.

05/12/2023 1100hrs, Det. Davol assisted Farmington Police with a drug investigation.

05/12/2023 1130hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This turned out to be a borderline dispute between neighbors.

05/12/2023 1412hrs, Chief Lowell conducted a welfare check at a residence on Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. at the request of the caller who has been trying to make contact via phone. Nobody was at the residence.

05/12/2023 1454hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from New England Wire Products in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/12/2023 1815hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a male who was living in his car on the Buzzell Road in Madrid. The person was located and found to be okay.

05/12/2023 1833hrs, Sgt. Close received a welfare check request at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon at the request of the caller who is a family member. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay, she was not answering the phone due to spam calls.

05/12/2023 2030hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Wendell Bacon (61) of Dixfield was driving a 2012 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

05/12/2023 2147hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Tamarrack Tail in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/12/2023 2254hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. Adam Ramos (33) of Chesterville was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang Westbound when he drove over a trailer hitch that was left in the road causing damage to the undercarriage.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 16 building checks and responded to 24 false 911 calls.