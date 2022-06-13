Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Missing swimmer found ok after extensive search

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 4-10, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

06/04/2022 1655hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple. This was at the request of the caller who was a family member. The person was located and found to be ok and did not want to have contact with the complainant.

06/04/2022 2300hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Amanda Hatfield (31) of Rumford was charged with operating a vehicle without a license.

06/04/2022 2313hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Tea Pond Road in Jim Pond Twp. Upon arrival it was discovered that no assault had taken place and that both parties were intoxicated. Disorderly conduct warnings were issued to both parties.

06/05/2022 0814hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a verbal altercation that took place between two people on the powerline located off Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley.

06/05/2022 1009hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was located and the driver found not to be intoxicated.

06/05/2022 1421hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Ricky Dodge (64) of Auburn was driving a 2016 Subaru outback south on Route 4 in Phillips when he had a medical issue, crossed the centerline and hit the guardrail on the other side of the road. The operator had minor injuries and was transported to FMH by Northstar ambulance. Phillips Fire dept. personnel assisted at the scene.

06/05/2022 1619hs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver near Dummers Beach in Weld. The driver and vehicle were not found.

06/06/2022 0648hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry where it was reported an elderly man was seen walking in his slippers in the road. The person was not located.

06/06/2022 0926hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a security escort at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

06/06/2022 1105hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Close escorted DHHS to a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon to conduct interviews. At the conclusion of the interviews an infant was taken into protective custody and transported to FMH.

06/06/2022 1126hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a bad check complaint at Mt Blue Garage on Center Hill Road in Weld.

06/06/20222 1148hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of harassment via texts at a residence on the Red Rooster Road in Avon.

06/06/2022 1839hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Birds Eye Road in Rangeley Plt.

06/06/2022 1853hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at New England Wire Products in Kingfield.

06/06/2022 2005hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

06/06/2022 2038hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

06/06/2022 2101hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage.

06/06/2022 2202hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Wilton PD with a complaint in East Dixfield.

06/06/2022 2206hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a second loud music complaint at a residence on Birds Eye Road in Rangeley Plt.

06/07/2022 0648hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry on a person who was wandering on the road. That person was not located.

06/07/2022 1544hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a gas drive off complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

06/07/2022 1101hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a tractor trailer parking lot accident at the Poland Spring Bottling Company in Kingfield.

06/07/2022 1339hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on North Main Street in Strong. Dan Knapp (57) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2008 Kawasaki when it lost control on a sharp corner. The driver reported minor injuries. Main Street Service responded to the scene as well as Strong Fire Dept.

06/07/2022 1605hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to the Madrid area regarding an elderly person was reported missing and has dementia. The person was located and returned home.

06/07/2022 2108hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of juveniles throwing “cherry bombs” at construction equipment by the Bridge on South Main Street in Strong. Several juveniles were located and questioned.

06/07/2022 2308hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a 911 call at a residence in Eustis, the caller was very intoxicated and concerned about issues in another state. This was a false 911 call.

06/07/2022 1937hrs, Det. Davol conducted a traffic stop on Route 27 in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop the driver Justin Peirce (59) of East Falmouth, Mass., was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail. Farmington Police Officer Mutschin assisted at the stop.

06/08/2022 1406hrs, Deputy Frost received a child custody complaint at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

06/08/2022 1440hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

06/08/2022 1512hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a parking lot accident involving a tractor trailer damaging a tire rim in the parking lot of Poland Spring.

06/08/2022 1518hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Geraldine Bush (91) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2009 Subaru when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

06/08/2022 1540hrs, Deputy Morgan stopped as vehicle for reportedly traveling 61/30 mph zone on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Richard Down (20) of Wayne was arrested on a criminal speed charge and transported to jail.

06/08/2022 1604hrs, Deputy Cusson and Farmington Officer Ryan Rosie responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation, Jacob Crockett (19) of Industry was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal mischief and domestic violence criminal threatening and transported him to jail.

06/08/2022 2008hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. Investigation revealed that the person there actually passed away as a result of natural causes.

06/08/2022 2048hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. moose accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Jeb Charrette (22) of Coburn Gore was driving a Subaru Impreza when the collision occurred. Mountainside towing removed the vehicle.

06/08/2022 2114hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Tobin Carson (44) of Starks was driving a 2015 Volvo eastbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported, Wingnut Towing removed the vehicle.

06/09/2022 0618hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Granite Lane in Eustis. No charges were filed, this was a verbal disagreement.

06/09/2022 0815hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

06/09/2022 1016hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a complaint of a car having its windshield damaged from material falling from a dump truck that belongs to the town of Wilton. This occurred on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Information was taken.

06/09/2022 1427hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a welfare check on a person at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville at the request of Farmington police. The person to be checked on was found to be ok.

06/09/2022 2316hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a missing person in New Sharon. Siblings from Belgrade were at the bridge in New Sharon when one of them got into the Sandy River to take a swim. The man who went into the water never came out. The Warden Service was notified and responded to the scene and conducted a search. Additional search was conducted at sun up. During the day the missing person was located alive in New Sharon. He had extricated himself out of the water and slept in a nearby car.

06/10/2022 1647hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint on Blanchard Ave in Eustis.

06/10/2022 1916hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Shaun Kane (43) of Strong was driving a 2003 Nissan when it lost control and ran off the road.

06/10/2022 2039hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a male doing “burnouts” with his White Dodge Ram in front of Mt. Abram High School. The person involved was identified.

06/10/2022 2336hrs, Deputy Elmes received a civil complaint regarding ownership of a dog at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

Deputies conducted building 24 checks. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to two false 911 calls.