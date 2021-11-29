Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Multiple car vs. deer accidents

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 20–26, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

11/20/2021 0110hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Church Street in New Vineyard. Cierra Langley (24) of New Vineyard was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee stated she swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the road.

11/20/2021 06478hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

11/20/2021 0859hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Strong, as a result of the stop Dottie Martin (44) of Salem Twp. was charged with operating with a suspended license.

11/20/2021 0951hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Lisbon PD with an investigation where the subject was thought to be in New Sharon. The person was located in southern Maine.

11/20/2021 1540hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Richards arrested John Raymond (34) of Lang Twp. on charges of theft and refusing to submit to arrest, regarding the theft of gasoline from a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

11/20/2021 1832hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a driver whose vehicle was out of gas on the side of the road on a bad corner and did not have money to move it. The driver was living out of his car. Frost purchased a couple gallons of gas for the driver which allowed him to move the vehicle to another safer location.

11/20/202 2235hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival, family members did not want to pursue charges for assault and the subject was transported to FMH for evaluation.

11/21/2021 0840hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a burglary at a camp on Quill Brook Road in Dallas Plt.

11/21/2021 1013hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon several males fishing in a closed area off Route 16 in Lang Twp. All parties had proper licenses and were under the impression the season was still on. All moved on after being informed.

11/21/2021 1153hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of a theft of a license plate from the complainant’s vehicle at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Further investigation revealed that the complainant had been on the road from Portland to Farmington over the past couple days and was not sure if it was stolen or had fallen off and not sure when they had lost it.

11/21/2021 1245hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

11/21/2021 1255hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of an out-of-control 15-year-old at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

11/21/2021 1207hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of “squatters” in a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This turned out to be less of a squatting issue, and more of a civil issue between known parties.

11/21/2021 1406hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

11/21/2021 1516hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a dead deer at the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley.

11/21/2021 1528hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips at the request of the caller. All was fine at the residence.

11/21/2021 2058hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld. The patient had Narcan administered to him by his girlfriend to help revive. Couture hooked the patient up to an AED because of the patient’s worsening condition. Northstar arrived and transported the patient to FMH.

11/21/2021 2118hrs, Deputy Frost responded to York Hill Road in New Sharon where it was reported that a pickup truck with Idaho plates was acting suspiciously driving up and down the road. Both parties were identified, no criminal activity was detected.

11/22/2021 0709hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Daniela De Lima-Stebbins (45) of Phillips was driving a 2014 Prius when the collision occurred.

11/22/2021 0812hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Mile Hill Road and the Swan Road in New Sharon. Joshua Levesque (38) of New Sharon was driving a 2014 Jeep northbound and was slowing down to take a right turn onto the Swan Road when his vehicle was struck in the rear by 2015 Ford being driven by Joseph Martin (57) of Anson. No injuries were reported.

11/22/2021 0848hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at the Strong Elementary School in Strong. This call was generated by a student but there was no reason for the call.

11/22/2021 0915hrs, Deputy Morgan received an alarm at a residence on Tranquility Lane in Eustis. He was canceled prior to his arrival because it was a false alarm.

11/22/2021 0931hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong.

11/22/2021 1342hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a burglary complaint at the Legion Hall in Strong.

11/22/2021 1618hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. No charges were filed.

11/22/2021 1643hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Robert Sillanpaa (36) of New Vineyard was driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

11/22/2021 1744hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Wilfred Bouffard-Scraggs (35) of New Portland was driving a 2019 Subaru when the collision occurred.

11/22/2021 1800hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Augusta police with a report of a possible intoxicated driver with a juvenile as a passenger.

11/22/2021 1814hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged violation of a bail conditions at a residence on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield.

11/22/2021 2047hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency at the Herbert Grand Hotel in Kingfield.

11/23/2021 0440hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Andrew Hupper (59) of Anson was driving a 2005 Chevy Avalanche when the collision occurred.

11/23/2021 0442hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Jeffrey Harris (31) of Chesterville was driving a 2014 Ford pickup when the accident occurred.

11/23/2021 1103hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a security escort at a residence on the River Road in Madrid Twp. while the subject moved personal items out of a residence there.

11/23/2021 1249hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of identity theft at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

11/23/2021 1428hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 complaint at Stratton Elementary School in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

11/23/2021 1428hrs, Sgt. Close, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Davol, Deputy Frost, Deputy Couture, Deputy Cusson, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel, Sgt. Richards and Trooper Monahan conducted a search warrant at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. The warrant was a result of an investigation which started Nov. 6 in Rangeley at the scene of a drug overdose. The investigation involved multiple interviews by Sgt. Ryan Close, Deputy AJ Elmes and Lt. David St. Laurent over a period of time which eventually led in another direction to two people who were not involved in the drug overdose. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. Samantha Attwood (30) and Felicia Bell (37) both of Strong were both arrested and charged with conspiracy of trafficking in Scheduled Drugs Class C and were transported to jail.

11/23/2021 1814hrs, Deputy Couture received a theft complaint at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips. This turned out to be a civil issue.

11/24/2021 0200hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm at a residence on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. This building was found secure.

11/24/2021 0555hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley road in Avon. Mark Hutchinson (48) of Carthage was driving a 2015 Honda Cruise when the collision occurred.

11/24/2021 1430hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Steven Falk (52) of Norridgewock was driving a 2005 Ford Ranger headed towards Vienna when his vehicle approached a 90-degree corner at the intersection of George Thomas Road and it ran off the road and into the woods. The driver was critically injured and transported via life flight. He was extricated from the vehicle by members of the New Sharon Fire dept. Northstar ambulance personnel also assisted in transporting the patient to the helicopter. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle from the scene.

11/24/2021 1624hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. April Glover (48) of South Easton, Mass., was driving a 2013 Toyota Sienna when the collision occurred.

11/24/2021 1737hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint on Ira Mountain Road in Kingfield.

11/25/2021 0038hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an unattended death at a residence on Oquossoc Ave in Rangeley. The circumstances of the death were not suspicious.

11/25/2021 0733hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted at welfare check on children at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips. DHHS was notified.

11/25/2021 0817hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at Lakeshore Apartments in Eustis where a tenant was refusing to leave once evicted. The tenant left.

11/25/2021 1020hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on York Hill Road in New Sharon. The source of this call was not located. This is a reoccurring issue on York Hill Road.

11/25/20921 1145hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint that was held over from the night shift. The complainant stated a girlfriend threw his phone out the window while driving away from a dispute they had after midnight. The complainant did not wish to pursue any charges.

11/25/2021 1157hrs, Deputy Davol and Trooper Corporal Hardy investigated a threatening complaint on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. This was a civil issue that became a confrontation between neighbors.

11/25/2021 1710hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Marilyn Dailey (79) of Chesterville was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback when the collision occurred.

11/25/2021 1729hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the River Road in Madrid.

11/25/2021 1739hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. William McIntosh (59) of Standish was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

11/25/2021 1814hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Barbara Jennings (71) of Rangeley was driving a 2011 Hyundai when the collision occurred.

11/25/2021 2022hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of suspicious activity on Main Street in Rangeley. This was nothing more than young people sitting in their vehicles at the park playing video games on their phones.

11/26/2021 0415hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Lucas Nevedomsky (29) of Farmington was driving a 2008 Chevy 1500 pickup when he apparently fell asleep and drifted off the road into a ditch.

11/26/2021 0559hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

11/26/2021 0636hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a disabled motor vehicle on the Stratton road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a hunter who had parked his vehicle on the side of the road.

11/26/2021 1144hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of suspicious activity at a camp on the Carry Road in Rangeley.

11/26/2021 1325hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

11/26/2021 1431hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Justin Mochi (20) of Middleton, Mass., was driving a 2015 GMC pickup when he slid off the road. No injuries were reported.

11/26/2021 1442hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a single vehicle rollover on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp. Pamela Lattin (47) of Emden was driving a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer when she lost control and slid off the road rolling the vehicle over. No injuries were reported.

11/26/2021 1504hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Dawson Joseph (17) of Waterford was driving a 2015 Chevy Tahoe when he slid off the road.

11/26/2021 1523hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Jessi-Anne Caldwell (42) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2000 Toyota Rav 4 when she lost control and slid off the road rolling the vehicle over. Kingfield Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene.

11/26/2021 1614hrs, Sgt. Richards received a dog at large complaint at a residence on Foster Hill road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation Heidi Ridley (39) of Freeman Twp. was summonsed to court for Allowing a dog to be at large.

11/26/2021 1325hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

11/26/2021 19067hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on High Street in Strong; this was an accidental dial.

11/26/2021 1952hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Kevin Holland (58) of Skowhegan was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram when he slid off the road. No injuries were reported.

11/26/2021 2043hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Jon Ebert (46) of Hubbardston, Mass., was driving a 2017 Dodge pickup when he swerved to avoid deer in the road and ran off the road striking a rock.

11/26/2021 2234hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington police with an assault complaint in the parking lot of Walgreens on Main Street in Farmington.

11/26/2021 2333hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Eustis. Ava Wilson (18) of Freeport was driving a Chevy Travers when she lost control and slid off the road striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

11/26/2021 2348hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residential alarm on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. The building was found to be secure.

Deputies conducted 22 building checks. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to eight false 911 calls.