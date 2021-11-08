Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Multiple deer collisions

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5, 2021

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

10/30/2021 0626hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a GMC pickup in a ditch off the Phillips Road in Weld.

10/30/2021 1604hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Leroy Norton (37) of Chesterville was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and transported to jail.

10/30/2021 1639hrs, Sgt. Close received a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. The driver was unknown however the deer had been left behind.

10/30/2021 1712hrs, Sgt. Close, Lt. Rackliffe & K-9 Rebel responded to Wilton to assist Chief Wilcox with a report of a suicidal male at a residence.

10/30/2021 1914hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Avon involving an out-of-control 14-year-old. The teen was transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/31/2021 1009hrs, Deputy Cusson received a report of a driveway accident on the Babb Road in Rangeley. The caller had left his vehicle in the driveway overnight. Sometime during the night an unknown vehicle backed into the 2006 Volvo.

10/31/2021 1012hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of a car vs. pole accident on Maple Street in Kingfield.

10/31/2021 1335hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Silver spring Road in Eustis. A video was obtained.

10/31/2021 1428hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Sawyer Road in Phillips.

10/31/2021 1448hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

10/31/2021 1639hrs, Deputy Frost participated in a community policing event on Main Street in Wilton.

10/31/2021 1701hrs, Sgt. Close received an alarm at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. It appears the house had been broken into. Case is still under investigation.

10/31/2021 1716hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at the request of the complainant of a family member at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage.

10/31/2021 1928hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a disturbance at closing time at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield, where a patron was not allowed to bring in a dog that was not a service animal. A verbal argument ensued between the store employee and the dog owner.

10/31/2021 2001hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Flagg Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/31/2021 2352hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm at Our Village Market in New Vineyard. Everything was secure on arrival.

11/01/2021 0741hrs, Deputy Davol responded to the bridge in Chesterville just before the Lucy Knowles Road where it was reported that a tree had washed up next to the bridge with a green aluminum boat still tied to it.

11/01/2021 0801hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a parking lot accident at the Poland Spring parking lot in Kingfield.

11/01/2021 0806hrs, Deputy Cusson received what turned out to be a civil issue at a garage on Main Street in Eustis.

11/01/2021 0933hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a theft complaint that originated at a residence on Bray Hill road in Phillips.

11/01/2021 1200hrs, Detective Charles assisted Wilton police with an investigation.

11/01/2021 1229hrs, Sgt. Close received a theft complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. Investigation revealed that this was a civil issue not a theft.

11/01/2021 1631hrs, Lt. St. Laurent and Deputy Frost assisted the Fire Marshal’s Office with an investigation at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

11/01/2021 1740hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the Carthage Road in Carthage regarding a car vs. deer accident. Mason Griffin (18) of Lebanon, was driving a 2003 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

11/01/2021 1807hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Jerusalem Road in industry regarding a requested welfare check on a person living there. The person was located and found to be ok. The caller was notified.

11/01/2021 1820hrs. Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Kathleen Kersey (34) of Weld was driving a 2011 Subaru when the collision occurred.

11/01/2021 2243hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Jay police by looking into a report of a suspicious incident on Hidden Circle.

11/02/2021 0327hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm at a camp on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. The building was secure.

11/02/2021 1548hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a damaged mailbox at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The damage was not a result of vandalism.

11/02/2021 1813hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on a person who lived at a residence on Main Streetin Strong who reportedly was hearing voices from appliances in the house.

11/02/2021 1841hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Durwood Brackley (71) of Strong was driving a 2006 Ford F150 when the collision occurred.

11/02/2021 1901hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a bail check at a residence in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the check, Justin Bernier (40) of Sandy River Plt. was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

11/02/2021 1916hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Scott Osborne (51) of Industry was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault and transported to jail.

11/03/2021 0615hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. Lee Pease (62) of Wilton was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

11/03/2021 0845hrs, Deputy Davol received a traffic complaint on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

11/03/2021 1115hrs, Deputy Davol received a theft complaint regarding an online fraud at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

11/03/2021 1233hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was a misdial.

11/03/2021 1344hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld.

11/03/2021 1922hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Avon. They found a person there was in mental health crises and reportedly violent. The person was transported to FMH via Northstar.

11/03/2021 2149hrs, Deputy Frost received a request from a caller for a welfare check on the caller’s relative at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

11/04/2021 0956hrs, Lt. Rackliffe, K-9 Rebel, Sgt. Close and Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event with kids from the Head Start Center in Wilton.

110/04/2021 1613hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespass complaint on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The complainant was upset that another neighbor was allegedly riding an ATV on his property.

11/04/2021 1500hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged theft complaint at Rangeley Lakes Resort in Rangeley. The items were located, no charges were filed.

11/04/2021 1523hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

11/04/2021 1607hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of possible harassment at a residence on the Hennessey Road in Industry.

11/04/2021 1712hrs, Deputy Couture received what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

11/04/2021 1748hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a catalytic converter theft at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

11/04/2021 1750hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Frost responded to a residence on Route 27 in North New Portland to assist Somerset SO with a domestic disturbance involving and out-of-control 12-year-old. When the Somerset SO deputy arrived at the scene, the detained juvenile was turned over to him.

11/04/2021 1840hrs, Deputy Frost received a road rage complaint on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

11/04/2021 1914hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a possible drunk driver on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The vehicle and driver were not located.

11/05/2021 0710hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Lori Durrell (51) of Madrid was driving a 2018 Hyundai when the collision occurred.

11/05/2021 0816hrs, Lt. St. Laurent assisted DHHS with an investigation on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

11/05/2021 1021hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA on a man at a residence in Salem Twp.

11/05/2021 1055hrs, Sgt. Close arrested Joshua Hine (28) of Temple after he turned himself in at the jail in Farmington on a warrant.

11/05/2021 1336hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of trespassing on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. It was reported that a man was seen removing a fallen tree from a property there.

11/05/2021 1729hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible break in and trespass at an Airbnb on High Street in Kingfield. This was reported by staff who clean the residence after clients have left. There had been other workers there at the residence conducting maintenance.

11/05/2021 1927hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon next to the Dollar General Store. Eva Davis (59) of Mercer was driving a 2000 Buick when the collision occurred.

11/05/2021 1939hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield at the request of the caller. As a result of the check Benjamin Platner (51) of Kingfield was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

Deputies conducted 14 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to three false 911 calls.